Rahal & Simeone's Under The Influence in Mad Cave July 2023 Solicits

Eliot Rahal and Stefano Simeone launch their new series Under The Influence from Mad Cave Studios in July. "A teenage sociopath, Paul Kozac, has accidentally created an internet cult called The Hot Dog Party. When a prank turns deadly, the F.B.I. sends in an undercover agent, Cara Cole, to investigate and infiltrate their ranks. Now Cara battles against real stakes, fake news, and memes in a character-driven story about power structures and the communities you build.". Here are Mad Cave Studios' full July 2023 solicits and solicitations.

UNDER THE INFLUENCE #1 (OF 5)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

MAY231895

(W) Eliot Rahal (A / CA) Stefano Simeone

(New Series) A teenage sociopath, Paul Kozac, has accidentally created an internet cult called The Hot Dog Party. When a prank turns deadly, the F.B.I. sends in an undercover agent, Cara Cole, to investigate and infiltrate their ranks. Now Cara battles against real stakes, fake news, and memes in a character-driven story about power structures and the communities you build. This is a story about "Click to follow" cultism during the age of social media

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 4.99

YOUVE BEEN CANCELLED #2 (OF 4) CVR A CASTANIERO (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

MAY231896

(W) Curt Pires (A / CA) Kevin Castaniero

Roland Endo is cancelled, and as the number one canceller in the world, the bounty on his head is enormous. Now on the run from other cancellers, Roland has to stay alive long enough to find out why he's been targeted for death.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

JOHN TIFFANY GN (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

MAY231897

(W) Dan Panosian, Stephen Desberg (A / CA) Dan Panosian

John Tiffany is one of the best bounty hunters in the world. Given his precarious line of work, he has found that he can only truly trust four people: Pastor Lovejoy, an unorthodox priest; Wan Chao, an underworld geek; Dorothy, his conservative teammate; and Magdalena, a sex worker he has foolishly fallen in love with. But it seems that one of them has turned against him and now he's the one with a bounty on his head. It's a race against time as he tries to survive being a high-priced target and find out which of his confidantes is the traitor.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 19.99

MONOMYTH #3 (OF 6)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

MAY231898

(W) David Hazan (A / CA) Cecillia Lo Valvo

Our heroes are assailed by monsters from within…but what dark secrets could the Chimera be hiding? Every element of a story has its purpose. Some deaths are known, but others are just a page away.

Monomyth is an all-new mini-series from the mind of David Hazan (Nottingham).

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DONT SPIT IN THE WIND #4 (OF 4)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

MAY231899

(W) Stefano Cardoselli (A / CA) Stefano Cardoselli

This may well be the final countdown for humanity as a mutated monster stalks across what is left of the decimated Earth and a cult of trash worshippers prepare for the end times. Travis, his fellow garbage men, and the love of his life, Cassandra, are the last line of defense…but will they be enough? And is the Earth worth trying to defend?

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

EXORCISTS NEVER DIE #4 (OF 6)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

MAY231900

(W) Steve Orlando (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

Greed is a gilded dragon…and it's staring two battered and bloodied combat exorcists right in the eye. Its first attack is an offer! After all, Syd and Ellen deserve a prize for their

accomplishments. They deserve praise for fighting deeper into the Hellscraper than any exorcists ever have. But sadly, be it prize or praise, there's not enough for both of them. And Greed's gift comes with a price – a lifetime as part of its gilded gallery, its treasure

hoard of fallen warriors living perfect fantasies of the mind as their bodies are chromed and coveted. Only by rejecting everything they've ever asked for can our heroes exorcise Greed…and even if they do, can they survive the demonic sin's parting gift?

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HUNT KILL REPEAT #5 (OF 6)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

MAY231901

(W) Mark London (A) Francesco Archidiacono, Marc Deering (CA) Ryan Kincaid

Out of options Artemis and Hephaestus made their way to Hermes' apartment only to find him on the verge of death thanks to their brother Apollo. Now, Artemis will come face to face with an old friend who has been cursed for centuries in hopes that her friend will support the fight against Zeus…

Hunt. Kill. Repeat. is an all-new original series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun) with art by the dynamic Francesco Archidiacono, colors by all-star Lee Loughridge (Deadly Class, The Good Asian) and covers by Ryan Kincaid.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

LEGACY OF VIOLENCE #7 (OF 12) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

MAY231902

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

After the devastating events that forced Monica to take the life of one of her own, true motives begin to come to light. Meanwhile, Nick is dealing with nightmares surrounding the ominous photo from his grandfather's past…

A Legacy of Violence is 12 issue maxi-series by masters of horror Cullen Bunn and Andrea Mutti, with letters by Rus Wooton.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TALES FROM NOTTINGHAM #6 (OF 6) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

MAY231903

(W) Magdalene Visaggio (A) Victor Santos

In 1194, after the paradigm-shifting twists of Nottingham Vol. 2, Everard Blackthorne finds himself dragged back home and into the clutches of England's nobility and the plots and schemes he thought he'd left behind for good. Never-before-seen mysteries confront Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of Nottingham, culminating in an investigation that will lead directly into the climactic events of Nottingham Vol. 3.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NATURES LABYRINTH TP VOL 01 (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

MAY231904

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Bayleigh Underwood (CA) Filya Bratukhin

In the middle of the ocean lies a remote island complex lined with traps and an ever-changing landscape. Created by a mysterious man known only as "Ahab", the island was designed to test the wills of the world's most notorious criminals. In a battle royale style game, eight violent felons will fight for survival and to the death over the course of three days of relentless action. The winner receives a wealth or riches and complete anonymity, but at the cost of keeping their silence about the island's existence. What Ahab doesn't know is that someone is on to him. Someone has infiltrated his island with the intention of revealing the truth about this twisted game.

Nature's Labyrinth collects issues 1 – 6 by writer Zac Thompson (Yondu, The Brother of All Men, Undone by Blood) and Bayleigh Underwood (It Took Luke, The Sixth Borough).

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 17.99