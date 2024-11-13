Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Darryl Cunningham, elon musk

Elon Musk, The Graphic Novel You Can Only Read In French

Darryl Cunningham, British graphic novelist, has written a new book about Elon Musk but can only get it published in French.

Darryl Cunningham is a British graphic novelist, who has written and drawn Psychiatric Tales and Science Tales, also known as How to Fake a Moon Landing, The Age of Selfishness, Putin's Russia and Billionaires: The Lives of the Rich and Powerful. His latest work on Elon Musk has been published in French, but not in English. Elon Musk: Enquête sur un nouveau maître du monde, or " Inquiry about a new master of the world" was published in May this year, and is described (translated) thus:

"But what is Elon Musk really about? From their childhood in South Africa to their arrival at United States, from the creation of Zip2 to PayPal cells, from the birth of SpaceX to Tesla cells and to the reprise of Twitter, the success and personality of Elon Musk leaves no one indifferent."

Darryl Cunningham writes "My book on Elon Musk came out last year from Delcourt Editions in France, but it's publication in other countries looks unlikely. I'm told that there was interest from various international publishers at the recent Frankfurt Book Fair, but there was concern over possible legal consequences. This shouldn't be a problem as I was careful not to write anything that hadn't already been published elsewhere and Delcourt's lawyers examined every word and line for problems. Nevertheless, we live now in a climate of fear where the worst people have immense power, and because of this there's going to be a tendency for individuals, institutions, businesses, and the state to run for cover. Big thanks to Delcourt for having the courage to publish the book. For those in the UK who want a copy of the French edition you can order one from OK Comics in Leeds. Here are three pages from early in the book, showing the political and family environment that formed Elon Musk. Knowing what I know about the man, my conclusion is that it's incredible that such a mediocre figure can amass such wealth, but it was ever thus."

