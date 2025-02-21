Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: jock, judge dredd

Empire Of Blood & Jock's Dredd in 2000AD/Rebellion May 2025 Solicits

War Of The Worlds' sequel Empire Of Blood and Jock's Judge Dredd in 2000AD and Rebellion May 2025 solicits and solicitations.

Ian Edginton and D'Israeli return to their War Of The Worlds series Scarlet Traces with the prequel Empire of Blood, set directly after the original Martian defeat. And starting in 2000AD in May in the UK, and July in the USA, part of Rebellion's May/July solicits and solicitations, with more Garth Ennis and Keith Burns Battle Action, and Judge Dredd Megazine. And the Art of Judge Dredd artbook by Jock, Rafael Busom Clua's Haunting Of Jilly Johnson and Don Lawrence's Maroc The Mighty

.

2000 AD MARCH 2025 PROGS (MAY 2025 SHIPPING) PROGS 2431-2434

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR251585

(W) Ian Edington, Mike Carroll, Andi Ewington, Guy Adams, Rob Williams (A) D'Israeli, Joe Currie, Paul Marshall, Megan Huang, R. M. Guera (CA) Jake Lynch

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! There's the explosive start to the next chapter in the Scarlet Traces saga as creators Ian Edginton & D'Israeli craft the thrilling prequel "Empire of Blood," picking up the action after the events of War of the Worlds. Plus there's more drama in vampire thriller Silver Book Two by Mike Carroll & Joe Currie, Rogue Trooper: Tides of War by Andi Ewington & Paul Marshall, cyberpunk mind-melter Ghosted by Guy Adams & Megan Huang, and Judge Dredd heads into the jungle in "Tunnels" by Rob Williams & RM Guera!

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

BATTLE ACTION #10 (OF 10)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR251586

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Keith Burns

Johnny Red's final adventure comes to an end in "a couple of heroes," with the odds stacked against him, and the fate of the war in the balance, will he make it out alive?

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #480 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR251587

(W) T.C. Eglington, Dan Abnett, Paul Starkey, Jonathan Howard (A) Karl Richardson, Phil Winslade, Nick Brokenshire, Anthony Williams (A / CA) Boo Cook

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! Dredd deals with an out of control robot in "Trashed" by T.C. Eglington & Karl Richardson; plus there's more thrills and spills in Lawless by Dan Abnett & Phil Winslade, Death Cap: Frontier Justice by T.C. Eglington & Boo Cook; Cadet Dredd: "The Haunting of Iso-Block 8" by Paul Starkey & Nick Brokenshire, and Atomfall by Jonathan Howard & Anthony Williams. Plus features, interviews and lots more!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

ART OF JUDGE DREDD BY JOCK HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR251588

(W) Jock (A / CA) Jock

From his earliest work as a budding young artist, through to his latest 2000 ad covers, the art of Judge Dredd by Jock showcases the artistic evolution of one of the modern masters of comic art. Collecting sketches, layouts, and final unlettered artwork, this book will illuminate the processes which Jock uses to create his incredible art, and there is also a section highlighting his concept art for the 2012 Dredd film. Jock is a highly influential stylist, an in-demand film poster artist, and also one of the most respected comic artists working in the medium, and this book will illustrate just what makes his work so impressive with a detailed look at his formative work on 2000 ad and Judge Dredd.

In Shops: May 07, 2025

HAUNTING OF JILLY JOHNSON TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR251589

(W) Rafael Busom Clua (A / CA) Rafael Busom Clua

From the very first night in her new flat, Jilly Johnson is haunted by nightmares and calls out the name of a man who Jilly does not know. Spooked by a fortune teller, and by what she sees as the flat itself sending her messages, she becomes determined to find out more about the previous tenants, and the accident that led to the death of one of them. And then in The Island of Stones, two English tourists on holiday on a Greek island meet a modern master sculptor, known for his stone statues of the human form, and discover the secret of his success-the head of Medusa. This story acts as a showcase for Rafael Busom Clua, who initially caught the reader's eye with his incredibly stylish work on Sugar Jones.

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

MAROC THE MIGHTY TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAR251590

(W) Don Lawrence (A / CA) Don Lawrence

Originally serialized in Lion, Maroc the Mighty is a action-packed adventure story about a thirteenth century superhero! A knight fighting in The Crusades, John Maroc comes into possession of the "The Hand of Zar," a magic amulet which grants its wearer superhuman strength, but only when bathed in the sun's rays. This medieval super-hero strip was illustrated by Don Lawrence and published in Lion between his work on the Karl the Viking series and his beautifully-painted The Trigan Empire.

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

