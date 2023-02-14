Enrico Marini's Noir Burlesque, Now From Titan Comics Titan Comics is the latest company to put out Noir Burlesque by Batman: Dark Prince Charming's Enrico Marini, to be published in Septermber

Noir Burlesque is a graphic novel set in 1950s New York City by Enrico Marini from Titan Comics and Hard Case Crime, "an atmospheric, violent crime caper set in 1950s New York, with everything from femme fatales to double-crosses. In this fast-paced, classic pulp noir adventure, a heist gone wrong forces Slick to do a job for his employer, Rex, to repay the debt he owes. But Slick is in love with Caprice, Rex's ex-call girl wife-turned-burlesque legend and Rex also has the only way for Slick to avenge his murdered father."

Enrico Marini is an Italian comics artist who is best known in the USA for writing and drawing Batman: The Dark Prince Charming from DC Comics and Dargaud, as well as drawing Gipsy and Negative Exposure with writer Thierry Smolderen, Raptors by Jean Dufaux, and Le Scorpion with writer Stephen Desberg. He wrote Desert Star drawn by Hugues Labiano and was writer/artrist on the series The Eagles Of Rome.

Noir Burlesque by Enrico Marini was originally published in English in December 2021 as a two-issue series by Europe Comics, translated by Dan Christensen. Here arethe solicitations for those two issues.

After a hold-up gone wrong, Slick finds himself deep in the red with local mafia boss Rex. But that's not the only thing setting them at odds: they also have their sights set on the same woman, the beguiling Caprice. She's engaged to Rex and headlines his club, where she thrills the nightly crowds. She's off-limits, but Slick has never been one for limits. And he has unfinished business with Caprice, who was once his own sweetheart before the war pulled them apart. After all these years, there's no love lost between them, but that doesn't mean the old spark isn't alive… And now, they're playing with fire. Taking inspiration from the Hollywood noir films of the 1950s, Enrico Marini delivers a gritty graphic novel combining crime, love, jealousy, and betrayal.

Things aren't getting any easier for Slick. After falling out of favor with local mob boss Rex, he finds himself thrust into a turf war with the Sicilian mafia. He's tasked with stealing a prized and priceless portrait belonging to the capo himself, and when things go south, he finds himself with a bigger target on his back than ever. If he's going to make it through in one piece, Slick will have to think fast and hit hard—and keep a close eye on Caprice, as well as mob daughter Pearl, two femmes fatales who prove to be just as dangerous as any of the other gun-toting gangsters. The gripping conclusion to Marini's noir opus.