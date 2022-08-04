Eric Lide Sells Debut Graphic Novel Champion Of Draeland for 6 Figures

Comic book creator Eric Lide has sold his debut middle-grade fantasy graphic novel The Champion of Draeland in a six-figure preempt to Laura Schreiber at Union Square Kids. In The Champion of Draeland, Orin's life is uprooted when he discovers he is the reincarnation of a great hero and destined to defeat the evil Fiendlord, a quest that would be much easier if he didn't keep befriending the Fiends he's supposed to destroy.

Eric Lide tweeted out the news (and images) saying "I can finally talk about this! Bringing this world to life has been such a journey and I still can't believe it's happening! Expect tons of laughs, massive monsters and of course my trademark over-the-top fight scenes. HUGE thanks to @NovelTori for making this possible!!" Best known for the webcomics Station Square and Ozzie the Vampire, as well as covers for IDW's Sonic The Hedgehog.

Publication of The Champion of Draeland is planned for the autumn of 2024. Eric Lide's agent Tori Sharp at the Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency handled the two-book deal for world rights.

Union Square Publishing is the publishing wing of Barnes & Noble, named after the location of their flagship store. They state that Union Square was founded to provide innovative options for talented authors to publish on a level playing field with traditional publishers. And that the team has a combined 80 years of experience in the publishing industry, having published more than 1,400 authors since 2008. They state that they make publishing easier and more profitable by managing all the details and complexities of production, distribution, and sales from delivery of manuscripts to providing social networking and promotional capabilities for worldwide distribution.