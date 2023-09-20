Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: Batman Day, fishflies, jeff lemire, jeph loeb, jim lee

Errors For Batman #608 Batman Day Foil Edition & Fishflies #2

DC Comics and Image Comics have told retailers about errors with Batman #608 Foil Edition for Batman Day, and Fishflies #2 out today

DC Comics has told retailers that "due to an error, Batman #608 Batman Day Foil Special Edition will be returnable. Additionally, a corrected version will be on Final Order Cutoff this Sunday, 9/17/23." What the error is, we don't know. If you do, please, let us know!

Lunar Distribution has told retailers about an error and a reprint of Fishflies #2 by Jeff Lemire from Image Comics. that "Due to a production error Fishflies #2 covers A and B have a misprint. Image asks that you destroy all copies that you have received for an on-sale date of 9/20. Retailers will receive a full refund for these books and a freight credit. The replacements are being reprinted to correct the error. You will not need to re-order this title as orders will be matched to your original order. The new printing will be in your 10/11/2023 on-sale shipment." The misprint saw page 17 repeated on page 24 by mistake.

DC Comics is not asking retailers to destroy copies of Batman #608, but Image Comcis is – which usually makes the misprint version of the comic a more desired thing on the comic book aftermarket. And so it is playing out, there are already copies of Fishflies #2 that have sold for $10 as a result, three times the cover price, even though it is only meant to go on sale today. While the Batman #608 Batman Day Foil Special Edition has been selling on eBay for a dollar less than cover price.

BATMAN DAY 2023 – BATMAN #608 FOIL VAR SPECIAL EDITION (CORRECTED)

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee

Hush stands out as one of the most beloved Batman stories of the past 25 years, and the first issue of the 12-part arc returns for Batman Day 2023 like you've never seen it before–re-presented with a foil version of Jim Lee's Batman #608 second printing cover, featuring the indelible image of Batman standing on a Gotham City gargoyle. It's the perfect complement to the Batman: Hush 20th Anniversary Edition collection, currently available to order! Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 10/17/2023 FISHFLIES #2 (OF 6) CVR A JEFF LEMIRE CORRECTED

(W/A/CA) Jeff Lemire

Franny Fox continues to assist the strange fugitive after his wild metamorphosis while elsewhere in Belle River, the residents of the town continue to search for the perpetrator that shot young Paul DuPuis. An extra-special extra-length issue from JEFF LEMIRE (GIDEON FALLS, Sweet Tooth) comes a new tale of small-town surrealist horror. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/11/2023

