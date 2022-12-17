Eternal Descent #3 Preview: Secret Guitar Origins Revealed

Eternal Descent #3 (of 3)

Michael Moreci (W) • Marco Lorenzana (A) • Kevin West (CA)

Doctorate student and struggling musician Lyra Constance has become obsessed with the occult influence on the history of music, hoping it will lead to her big break. But she soon learns that evil is very real, and finds herself cast into the eternal battle between Heaven and Hell, with the world hanging in the balance.

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover

In shops: January 18th, 2023

*Retailer incentives:

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Lyra Action figure variant cover

For every 10 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one Szymon Kudranski variant cover

