Eternals: Celestia Ties In Avengers 1000000 BC and Thanos in October

The Eternals get a movie in November So there are suddenly a lot more Eternals comic books around, such as one-shot Eternals: Celestia by Kieron Gillen and Kei Zema to tie in with Gillen and Esad Ribic's ongoing Eternals series. And also tying in with the Avengers 1,000,000 BC who we saw being formed by a very young and Mephisto-influenced Thanos all those millennia ago. Bleeding Cool understands that Avengers 1,000,000 BC will be major players in the upcoming Avengers #50 as well… and one to add to our Frankensteining of Marvel October 2021 solicits and solicitations from yesterday. Apparently Marvel's full October 2021 solicits will go up in about 2 hours.

The mythos behind the Eternals is currently being redefined in the pages of Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić's acclaimed ongoing ETERNALS series. And this October, Gillen will continue to expand on the fascinating past and future of Jack Kirby's iconic creation in a new one-shot: ETERNALS: CELESTIA #1. The latest chapter in this bold new era will focus on Ajak and Makkari whose quest for answers leads them into a fierce battle against a certain group of Avengers… Now that the truth of their existence is revealed, Ajak and Makkari must pick up the pieces and try to find a road forward… no matter how terrifying it will be, or how their choices will irrevocably shock the rest of the Eternals? And how do the Avengers of 1,000,000 BCE figure into it? "When developing Eternals, Ajak and Makkari were two of the characters I was most excited about," Gillen said. "I had so many ideas. The problem was trying to find a place to introduce them in a way which gives enough space to show what a fascinating, funny and genuinely heartbreaking odd-couple they are. Suffice to say, this is the space, and I can't wait to show what Kei, Esad and I have cooked up with them. Also, taking the Avengers of 1,000,000 BCE out for a spin. I'll be honest – the first time I saw Ghost Rider on the back of a Mammoth, I did think 'I'll be having some of that, thank you very much.'" See the destiny of the Eternals revealed when ETERNALS: CELESTIA #1 hits stands in October.

ETERNALS: CELESTIA #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by KEI ZAMA

Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ

Variant Cover by NELSON BLAKE II

On Sale 10/6!