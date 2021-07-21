Marvel Comics October 2021 Solicitations, 57 Titles Frankensteined

Welcome to the Marvel Comics October 2021 solicits and solicitations, not yet released in full, so we have Frankensteined together what is available to us right now… more as we have it! 57 titles all in so far as well as a few Joe Jusko variants as well.

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1 (OF 5)

Written by REBECCA ROANHORSE

Art by LUCA MARESCA

Cover by CORY SMITH

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 10/6!

The Phoenix Force has chosen a new host! Spinning directly out of Jason Aaron's Avengers storyline "Enter the Phoenix" comes PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1, a brand-new series from best-selling Hugo Award winning novelist Rebecca Roanhorse and rising star artist Luca Maresca (Avengers). Roanhorse previously wrote the Cheyenne hero in last year's Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices #1 and now returns to the saga of Maya Lopez as she deals with her biggest transformation yet. The exhilarating story will be packed with revelations about both Echo's ancestry and the Phoenix Force mythos as well as the debut of new heroes and the shocking return of an iconic X-Men villain… Echo is now the host of one of the most powerful entities in the Marvel Universe, and she has burning questions that demand answers. Still learning her new cosmic abilities—and struggling with the Phoenix's overwhelming personality—Echo strikes out to return to her roots. But the reservation has even fewer answers. And where power goes, evil follows. Someone wants Echo to fail—and unleash a power only the greatest heroes in history have been able to control.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS #1 (OF 5)

DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by DAVID LÓPEZ

Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

Variant Cover by JULIAN TEDESCO

JEDI KNIGHT AND PRIVATE EYE TEAM UP TO UNCOVER A MYSTERY

THAT WILL CHANGE THE HIGH REPUBLIC FOREVER!

A Jedi Master is dead. Another is in a state of complete shock. It's a murder the likes of which the Jedi Order has never seen before. There are no leads. There are no suspects. There is no motive. But Jedi Investigator EMERICK CAPHTOR must solve the case before it's too late. The fate of the Jedi, the Hutts, the Nihil and everyone in the galaxy, hangs by this tangled thread of lies and deceit. Emerick will need to dive into the darkness, testing himself and his Jedi ideals like never before. He'll need help. Luckily, Private Eye SIAN HOLT lives in the dark. Together, they'll follow this trail of shadows wherever it leads. If they can work together, that is.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #10

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by GEORGES JEANTY

Variant Cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

A NEW STORY BEGINS THIS ISSUE – THE SHADOW OF THE NIHIL!

Following the terrible events of The Rising Storm, the villainous NIHIL are in retreat, hunted by THE JEDI.

WAYSEEKER KNIGHT ORLA JARENI is attacked by a lone Nihil Stormship in deep space, a Stormship commanded by one of the Jedi's own.

Which of STARLIGHT BEACON'S number have joined the Nihil Horde? And how far will they turn from the light?

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #5 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

Variant Cover by by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Bounty Hunter Handbook Variant Cover by RON FRENZ

Trading Card Variant Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

Carbonite Variant Cover by STEVE McNIVEN

Boba Always Gets His Bounty Variant Cover by Steve McNiven

THE ULTIMATE FINALE! THE BIGGEST EVENT OF THE YEAR

CHANGES THE FACE OF THE GALAXY!

Everything and everyone in the galaxy is against bounty hunter BOBA FETT, from Sith Lords to Hutt rulers to the mysterious CRIMSON DAWN.

He can't succeed. There's no way he can regain HAN SOLO, escape the bounties on his head, and survive to get his prize to JABBA THE HUTT and get paid. But HAN SOLO belongs to him, and no one will take him away.

With a shocker of an ending that sets up a revolutionary new status quo for STAR WARS COMICS!

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS – IG-88 #1

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GUIU VILANOVA (A) • Cover by Mahmud Asrar

Variant Cover by by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

Variant Cover by RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT

Bounty Hunter Handbook Variant Cover RON FRENZ

Carbonite Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

NO ONE CAN DEFEAT IG-88! WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TIE-IN!

IG-88 is an advanced assassin droid designed for death, destruction, and mayhem. Its weapons systems are unparalleled, its design flawless. Yet the galaxy's most sinister droid bounty hunter can still fail. What motivates IG-88's resurrection time and time again? Is it programming or something…more? And can IG-88 find a strategy to overcome its old foe, Boba Fett?! Rodney Barnes' and Guiu Vilanova's one-shot is the fourth of four action-packed "War of the Bounty Hunters" tie-ins about the criminal underworld's most notorious hunters and scoundrels, all told by the best STAR WARS writers and illustrators in the galaxy.

STAR WARS #18

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A) • Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Bounty Hunter Handbook Variant Cover by RON FRENZ

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Carbonite Variant Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Action Figure Variant Cover by John Tyler Christopher

"COLLISION COURSE"

Reeling from the events on JEKARA and forced to confront the reality of her own choices and losses, LEIA ORGANA meets QI'RA to discuss the person they both have in common – heroic smuggler HAN SOLO!

How has he influenced their lives to that point?

And how will it change their fate moving forward?

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #15

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Bounty Hunter Handbook Variant Cover by RON FRENZ

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Carbonite Variant Cover by SARA PICHELLI

"PARTY FAVORS"

CRIMSON DAWN is back, and DOCTOR APHRA is trapped aboard their ship!

What treasures lie aboard the VERMILLION?

And what price will Aphra have to pay to obtain them?

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #17

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Bounty Hunter Handbook Variant Cover by RON FRENZ

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Carbonite Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

"LAST STAND"

Severely wounded, VALANCE must make a desperate escape attempt from an Imperial Star Destroyer.

Will T'ONGA and her crew reach him in time?

Plus: A shocking twist that will leave the survivors' lives forever altered!

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #17

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

Bounty Hunter Handbook Variant Cover by RON FRENZ

Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Carbonite Variant Cover by AARON KUDER

"JUST REWARDS"

Throughout the search for HAN SOLO, DARTH VADER has carved his way through shadows, unraveling mysteries cloaked in deceptions and betrayal.

Now Vader finally takes care of all his business in this blockbuster conclusion to the WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS story arc.

But is he the true master of betrayal in this tale? Or is there another?

DARK AGES #2 (OF 6)

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and Cover by IBAN COELLO

DARK AGES #2 will pick up years after the incident that ushered in the end the age of technology. Now it's up to Earth's heroes to bring humanity together in the darkness. X-Men and Avengers, vigilantes and villains all work together to create something better. But something darker than the night is descending on the world and this postapocalyptic world is about to face Apocalypse. On Sale 10/6

Avengers: The Death of Doctor Strange #1

(W) Alex Paknadel

(A) Ryan Bodenheim

Earth's weakest heroes! With Doctor Strange gone, the Avengers are the only ones who can stop a rampaging Juggernaut-like monster from wrecking all of Manhattan! But what does this mystical creature want? And how does the magic-skeptical Iron Man hold the answer?

STRANGE ACADEMY PRESENTS: DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) MIKE DEL MUNDO (A) COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

Strange Academy is closed until the events surrounding Dr. Strange's death are resolved, so the students go back to their parents! Iric and Alvi's mom happens to be the Enchantress, so you know this isn't going to go smoothly. We're going to learn that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree and more than just one realm is in trouble.

Ryan North and Guillermo Sanna are creating a Darkhold one-shot for Iron Man in October, one over five one-shots bookended by a Darkhold Alpha and Omega. Delayed for over a year, it's now set in an earlier continuity than the rest of the Marvel Universe. While the book leads with Doctor Doom and the Scarlet Witch, the on-shots will feature Iron Man, Wasp, Black Bolt, Spider-Man, and Blade.

THE DARKHOLD: IRON MAN #1

(W) Ryan North (A) Guillermo Sanna (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

Ryan North turns his talents to a brand-new genre! Called forth to face the dread god Chthon, Iron Man reads from the ancient ill-fated text the Darkhold…and it changes the course of his entire life. The armor that has saved him countless times is about to become a prison — one whose only escape is a fate worse than death.

VENOM #1

Written by RAM V & AL EWING

Art by BRYAN HITCH

Inks by ANDREW CURRIE

Colors by ALEX SINCLAIR

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

October 13th

ETERNALS FOREVER #1

Written by RALPH MACCHIO

Art by RAMÓN BACHS

Cover by TODD NAUCK

On Sale 10/13

This October, fans of the Eternals will be able to immerse themselves in the captivating mythology of Jack Kirby's classic creation in ETERNALS FOREVER, an all-new Eternals story by legendary Marvel Comics creator Ralph Macchio (Black Widow: Widow's Sting, Morbius: Bond of Blood) and artist Ramón Bachs (Marvel Rising: Ms. Marvel & Squirrel Girl)! Set at a turning point in Eternals history, ETERNALS FOREVER will serve as a perfect modern entry point into the world of the Eternals. This one-shot will reintroduce fans and newcomers to heroes such as Ikaris and Sprite, along with the Deviants who will stop at nothing but all-out war. After the Deviants capture and brainwash Ikaris into assassinating Ajak, it's up to Gilgamesh and Sprite to stop him. Will the Eternals be able to save their fallen brother, or will Ikaris remain a sinister agent of the Deviants?

Immortal Hulk #50

(W) Al Ewing

(A) Joe Bennett

The end of one of the most critically-acclaimed comic runs in recent history will arrive this October. Writer Al Ewing and artist Joe Bennett will close out their horror-infused work on Bruce Banner in IMMORTAL HULK #50, a special giant-sized issue that will present the groundbreaking conclusion to years of buildup, mystery, and Gamma-powered additions to the Hulk mythology. Throughout the past 49 issues, the all-star creative team has taken the iconic Marvel hero to places no creator has dared to go—through the Green Door and beyond! Now, they bid farewell to the Green Goliath, having redefined the character with a genre-bending exploration of both his powerful alter-ego and his humanity. The final issue will find the Hulk down in the Below-Place as he searches among the ghosts of the past for the answers to all his questions. The dramatic ending will not only shed light on what's next for Hulk but also reveal the future of the One Below All, the Green Door, the Leader, Jackie McGee, Joe Fixit and more! 13th of October.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by PATRICK GLEASON

Beyond Board: KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON & ZEB WELLS

Wraparound Cover by ARTHUR ADAMSWebhead Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON On Sale 10/6!

This October, an all-star creative team is set to take AMAZING SPIDER-MAN beyond your wildest expectations! This new era will see bold changes brought to the Spider-Man mythos, beginning with the return of Ben Reilly. Fans can see him joining forces with Peter Parker on the newly revealed cover of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75. But as the cover of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #76 shows, this Spider team-up won't last long and Peter Parker may be taking his final web-swing. What villain did the unthinkable and took Peter down? And is Ben Reilly, last seen operating as the Scarlet Spider, really fit to take over?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #76

Written by ZEB WELLS

Pencils by PATRICK GLEASON

Beyond Board: KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON & ZEB WELLS

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON On Sale 10/13

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #77

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SARA PICHELLI

Beyond Board: SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS, & KELLY THOMPSON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS On Sale 10/20!

MARVEL'S VOICES: COMMUNITY (COMUNIDADES) #1

Written by DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER, KARLA PACHECO, TERRY BLAS, JUAN PONCE, LEONARDO ROMERO, AMPARO ORTIZ, ALEX SEGURA, NICO LEON, EDGAR DELGADO & MORE

Art by ENID BALÁM, VANESA DEL RAY, ADRIANA MELO, LEONARDO ROMERO, NICO LEON, ALITHA E. MARTINEZ & MORE

Cover by JOE QUESADA

Variant Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF & MIKE SPICER

Variant Cover by NABETSE ZITRO & JESUS ABURTOV

Remastered Variant Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ & JAVA TARTAGLIA

On Sale 10/20!

Marvel's first Latino super hero, White Tiger, was created by writer Bill Mantlo and artist George Pérez in 1974's DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU #19. Since then, Marvel has introduced many heroes of Latino-descent from a multitude of different backgrounds including current stars such as Miles Morales, America Chavez, and Reptil. Join us in celebrating these heroes and many more when MARVEL'S VOICES: COMUNIDADES #1 hits stands on October 20th!

Writer Terry Blas introduces a brand-new hero in an action-packed adventure spinning out of his acclaimed Reptil series.

New York Times best-selling author Daniel José Older revisits the legacy of Marvel's first super hero of Latino descent, Hector Ayala aka White Tiger, in an inspiring story rooted in real history.

Catch up with the current White Tiger, Ava Ayala, when author Amparo Ortiz has the young hero confront the dark nature of her powers.

Travel to the past with writer Juan Ponce to witness Nina the Conjuror, the Brazilian Sorcerer Supreme of the 1950s, battle the raging nature spirit known as Anhangá.

Plus an introduction by renowned comics scholar Frederick Luis Aldama about the history of Latinx heroes and creators in the comic book industry.

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1

HAWKEYE #1

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1

DAREDEVIL #28

Swing into the latest adventures of Miles Morales in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1, the beginning of Saladin Ahmed and Javier Garrón's critically acclaimed run on the mega-popular Brooklyn-based Spider-Man. Catch up with Kate Bishop ahead of her big debut in HAWKEYE #1 by writer Kelly Thompson and artist Leonardo Romero. Enter the golden age of the Jedi in STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1, the hit series by writer Cavan Scott and artist Ario Anindito that takes readers into the new era of Star Wars storytelling. And witness the rise of a new Daredevil in DAREDEVIL #28, the start of a new arc in Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's Eisner-nominated run that sees Elektra take over as the protector of Hell's Kitchen. All four of these stellar issues serve as perfect entry points for newcomers to the Marvel Universe and True Believers alike! October 28th.

Collections from October 2021 onwards:

Knights of Pendragon Omnibus

New Warriors Classic Omnibus Vol 2

Invaders Omnibus

Moon Knight Omnibus Vol 1

Moon Knight Omnibus Vol 2

Star Wars Legends: The Empire Omnibus

Young Avengers Omnibus

Marvel Masterworks The Uncanny X-Men Vol 14

Marvel Masterworks Doctor Strange Vol 10

The Incredible Hulk Omnibus Vol 1

Fantastic Four by Jonathan Hickman Omnibus Vol 2

Captain America by Ta-Nehisi Coates Vol 2

Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: The Art of the Series HC

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters TPB

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Vol 3

Star Wars Vol 3: War of the Bounty Hunters TPB

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Companion TPB

Star Wars: The High Republic Vol 1 37:06 The Marvels Vol 1

Shang-Chi Vol 2: Shang-Chi vs The Marvel Universe TPB

Immortal Hulk Vol 10 38:48 Thor by Donny Cates Vol 3

X-Men: From the Ashes TPB

Reign of X Vol 7 TPB

Avengers Epic Collection Vol 26

Daredevil Epic Collection Vol 16

Deadpool Epic Collection Vol 1

Conan The Barbarian Epic Collection Vol 4

Spider-Men: Worlds Collide TPB

Conan: The People of the Black Circle and Other Stories TPB

Reptil: Brink of Extinction

Web of Spider-Man TPB

Marvel Verse Thor TPB 4

Mighty Marvel Masterworks: The Amazing Spider-Man Vol 2

ON-SALE 10/06/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

CAPTAIN MARVEL #33 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

EXCALIBUR #24 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

HELLIONS #16 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

ON-SALE 10/13/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #76 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

AVENGERS #49 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

IMMORTAL HULK #50 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

IRON MAN #13 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

X-FORCE #24 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

X-MEN #4 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

ON-SALE 10/20/21

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

FANTASTIC FOUR #37 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

S.W.O.R.D. #9 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

THOR #18 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

WOLVERINE #17 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #3 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

ON-SALE 10/27/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #77 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

BLACK WIDOW #12 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

DAREDEVIL #35 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

INFERNO #2 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

MARAUDERS #25 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER A by JOE JUSKO

MARAUDERS #25 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER B by JOE JUSKO