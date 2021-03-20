Everfrost From Ryan Lindsay & Sami Kivela in Black Mask June Solicits

Beautiful Canvas creators Ryan Lindsay and Sami Kivela are teaming up for a new graphic novel, from Black Mask in June 2021. Everfrost appears to be a post-apocalyptic kaiju procedural war comic book. Check the description = and everything else Black Mask out in their June 2021 solicits and solicitations.

EVERFROST (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

APR211533

(W) Ryan Lindsay (A/CA) Sami Kivela

Van Louise retired to the ice coast so she could quietly find a way off planet from a world on the wrong side of societal collapse.

She biohacks a dead leviathan to orchestrate passage away into the universe, but her plans are about to get chewed up by a mounting war between the Warlords – violent gatekeepers for the global ruling party – and the Bloom – those who risk extinction living out on the water – as well as a family reunion with her son who she hasn't seen since he died in her arms when he was a child.

Join Ryan K Lindsay, award-winning writer of ETERNAL and NEGATIVE SPACE, as he teams yet again with Sami Kivela, the artistic juggernaut behind ABBOTT and UNDONE BY BLOOD, alongside Lauren Affe, the colourist of THE WITCHER, STRANGER THINGS, and FIVE GHOSTS as they drop an absolute bomb of sci fi insanity and heartbreaking emotion in the grandest Black Mask tradition. In Shops: Jun 02, 2021 SRP: $3.99

WHITE #3 (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

APR211534

(W) Kwanza Osajyefo (A) Jamal Igle (CA) Khary Randolph

X has been sidelined by Juncture after his rash actions cost the team dearly. Meanwhile, the Mann administration is touring the First Son program across the US. Desperate to make amends for his mistake, X takes another gamble that he hopes will save his comrades. Limited to 2,500. In Shops: Jun 23, 2021 SRP: $3.99

ALICE IN LEATHERLAND #3 (MR)

BLACK MASK STUDIOS ENTERTAINME

APR211535

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (A/CA) Elisa Romboli

Valentine's Day can be a rough time of year if your fairytale fantasy doesn't hold up to reality. What are the chances of mending a broken heart on a dating app? Probably not too far off from the chances of mending your broken heart in a sex-positive shop… but, at least at the shop fun is guaranteed!

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DESTINY NY #4 (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

APR211536

(W) Pat Shand (A/CA) Manuel Preitano

It's the over-sized finale to the first arc of DESTINY, NY, the ongoing series that asks what happens after a prophecy is completed.

As Gia faces the truth about her destiny, Logan makes a choice that will change the course of her life.

Also, Lilith faces off with her sister and the crime empire that she could have inherited.

Everything comes together in this game-changing issue!

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GODKILLER TOMORROWS ASHES #3 (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

APR211537

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A/CA) Anna Wieszczyk

Halfpipe is horribly wounded, but pushing through to try and rescue Tommy.Tommy is bound and drugged, but struggling to escape and rescue Halfpipe. Will they find one another? The final issue of Godkiller vol 3 is here.

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99