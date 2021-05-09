Everything Is Meta – A Blatant & Wholly Transparent Appeal To You

Steve Conley has written the likes of Aquaman, JLA-Z, Michael Chabon's Amazing Adventures of the Escapist, Adventure Time, Fionna and Cake, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Star Trek: Year Four, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as plenty of self-published comics. His first Avant Guard made its debut in 1994. And now he is doing something new with something old. He writes for Bleeding Cool;

Disbelief, at one time gloriously suspended, has now crashed and shattered into a million collectible pieces.

I sat down to write this specifically for Bleeding Cool readers. I was trying to think of some clever way to sincerely appeal to you, but it's kind of pointless. You're already side-eyeing the screen. You know I have an agenda. And I know you know.

So here it is: I'm running a Kickstarter collecting my first webcomic series from 23 years ago into a book.

I love this project. Astounding Space Thrills was my first webcomic series from back in 1998-2000, and I've spent countless hours remastering, re-lettering, and even redrawing lost artwork.

Unless you were reading webcomics back then, you've probably never heard of Astounding Space Thrills. It was very popular on the Internet before the Internet was very popular.

All cynicism and skepticism aside, I promise you this: This project isn't hot. The book won't increase in value. If you slab it, you're doing it wrong. This is just a funny, entertaining story, and like my current webcomic, The Middle Age, I poured everything I have into it. I hope you'll check it out. Sincerely.

And if you want free comics, you can read all of The Middle Age on my own site or on Webtoon, Tapas, or GoComics. Comics shouldn't just be for people with cash.

You've probably never heard of Steve Conley. Steve's been a webcomic creator for 23 years. If you remember when Image Comics was desperate to pad their lineup back in the day, his comic Astounding Space Thrills was very briefly, nearly, almost a thing. His current webcomic, The Middle Age, has been nominated as "best webcomic" in the Eisner Awards, Ringo Awards, and in the National Cartoonist Society Reuben Awards. The Middle Age is about a knight in love with a dragon, and his sword hates him. It doesn't suck.