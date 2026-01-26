ExoGP Gets A Comic Book Spinoff In Mad Cave Comics April 2026 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: ExoGP, gatchaman, Planet Atmos

Mad Cave Studios, in collaboration with Planet Atmos Inc., is announcing Planet Atmos: Exordium #1, the start of a nine-issue "sci-fi spectacle developed in tandem with the upcoming video game ExoGP, fusing the adrenaline of high-stakes racing with the shadow of corporate conspiracy, hurtling readers into a cinematic world where glory and survival are one and the same." As well as Pretty Hate Machine #1 by Ryan O'Nan and Tim Seeley who "deliver a vicious horror tale where grief invites a knife-handed monster. Revenge runs in the family…" And Gatchaman: Red Impulse by Steve Orlando and Riccardo Robaldo, a "high-octane Gatchaman spin-off spotlighting the elite pilots of Red Impulse. When missions turn sour and silence is the only option, Red Impulse is cleared for takeoff!" And all part of Mad Cave Studios and Papercutz's April 2026 solicits and solicitations.

PLANET ATMOS EXORDIUM #1 (OF 9)

(W) DR Bushnell Rob McEveety (A) Andrea Cucchi (CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

Some heists succeed, some fail, and some fail so spectacularly as to set off a chain of events that irrevocably alter a planet's future. After triggering security alarms in the underground stronghold of an intergalactic pharmaceutical conglomerate, a ragtag group of thieves must use every trick at their disposal to escape and survive. The fates of legendary racing pilot, Pesh Chosen and the fugitive known as Addy Aker collide and neither them, nor Planet Atmos, will ever be the same. Planet Atmos: Exordium is the first entry in the Planet Atmos universe of games and stories. $4.99 4/22/2026

PRETTY HATE MACHINE #1 (OF 5) CVR A TODOR HRISTOV

(W) Ryan O Nan Tim Seeley (A) Paolo Armitano (CA) Todor Hristov

Thomas is in so much pain. As if high school wasn't hard enough, when his father is killed in a freak accident, and his mother begins to take refuge in the company of his uncle, Thomas is visited by a ghoulish kid named Luther with knives for hands and rows of teeth like an ancient shark who tells Thomas his father was murdered and that anything his mother and uncle tell him is a lie. Thomas doesn't know who or what to believe. Does he believe his friends, teachers, and mother, who tell him grief isn't for the faint of heart, but it will pass? Or does he believe the demented Luther who pulls Thomas through a bloody whirlwind of conspiracies, vengeance, and slaughter, showing him the lies and corruption that surround him? Thomas must fight to discover the truth behind his father's death, while struggling to keep his new friend from leaving a massacre in his wake. But that "truth" might be far more sinister than Thomas is prepared for… $4.99 4/8/2026

GATCHAMAN RED IMPULSE #1 (OF 4) CVR A RICCARDO ROBALDO

(W) Steve Orlando (A/CA) Riccardo Robaldo

Captain Kentaro Washio takes Ken the Eagle on a blistering training run, but then gets a tip that Galactor is building a weaponized "attack city" designed to lure Gatchaman in and kill them all. With Doctor Nambu unaware and no time for backup, Kentaro goes in alone…and crashes straight into Berg Katse's trap, where even the "citizens" are killer machines. Outnumbered, grounded, and fighting with nothing but grit and a sidearm, the Captain must demolish an entire city to keep his team safe…especially the son who doesn't know their bond. $4.99 4/29/2026

