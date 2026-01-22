Posted in: Comics | Tagged: eternals, Fall Out Boy, patrick stump

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump On The 50th Anniversary Of The Eternals

Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump celebrates the Fiftieth Anniversary of The Eternals from Marvel for 2026

Article Summary Marvel celebrates 50 years of The Eternals with a special oversized anniversary one-shot in April 2026.

Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump debuts as a writer, introducing a mysterious new Eternal to Marvel lore.

Stories include team-ups, hidden histories, and the origins of Ransak the Reject, a key Eternal.

Covers and art feature work from renowned creators like R.B. Silva, Michael Cho, and Dale Eaglesham.

This April, the Eternals 50th Anniversary #1 is a special one-shot by Ralph Macchio, Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan, Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump, Deal Eaglesham, Phil Noto, and Michael Cho.

ETERNALS 50TH ANNIVERSARY #1

Written by RALPH MACCHIO, ETHAN S. PARKER, GRIFFIN SHERIDAN & PATRICK STUMP

Art by PHIL NOTO, DALE EAGLESHAM, MICHAEL CHO & MORE

Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by MICHAEL CHO

Variant Cover by ACO

Variant Cover by DALE EAGLESHAM

On Sale 4/1

ETERNALS 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATES FIFTY YEARS OF JACK KIRBY'S COSMIC VISION

In 1976, Jack Kirby introduced an all-new mythology to the Marvel Universe–one as imaginative and grand as the "King of Comics" himself—THE ETERNALS! This April, join Marvel Comics in celebrating 50 years of Kirby's legendary work with ETERNALS 50TH ANNIVERSARY #1, an oversized special and a must-have for Kirby fans and Marvel collectors alike!

Discover untold stories of Earth's immortal protectors, explore their hidden history and witness the debut of a brand-new Eternal—whose secrets could shake the foundations of the Marvel Universe! ETERNALS 50TH ANNIVERSARY #1 will feature three incredible tales from veteran comic creators, rising talent, and Grammy award-nominated musician Patrick Stump, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends songwriter/composer and lead singer of the multiplatinum-selling rock band Fall Out Boy!

First, Ikaris and Captain America team up for a sweeping adventure that examines the Eternals' place in super hero history in a tale by Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan, Dale Eaglesham and Phil Noto. Then, discover the dark roots of the Eternals fiercest fighter, the deviant Ransak the Reject, in a story by Ralph Macchio and Michael Cho. And don't miss the startling introduction of THE LOST ETERNAL! Why has his existence been hidden for centuries? And what has caused him to come on line now? Learn these answers and more in a revelatory story written by Patrick Stump.

On what made him excited to contribute to the issue, Stump shared, "It's fitting that Marvel's version of God, its One-Above-All, was drawn in the likeness of Jack Kirby; Through his cosmic work on titles like Tales of Suspense, Fantastic Four, Thor, and climaxing with his mythologically inspired space opera The Eternals, he created the center of gravity all of Marvel's galaxy is still orbiting. So when I was tasked with the responsibility of introducing a Lost Eternal, I turned to the same sci-fi and mythology that got his mighty imagination spinning to begin with. I'm beyond honored to be part of celebrating 50 years of the Eternals, and while I can't imagine some rock singer like me doing a titan like Kirby justice, I can promise you this has definitely been as much of a passion project as any album I've ever made or film I've scored."

"Jack Kirby was a big influence of mine, and I devoured just about everything he did when I first discovered comics," Editor Mark Paniccia shared. "The Eternals was one of my favorite Kirby creations…wild, dynamic, powerful stuff that fueled my imagination as a young reader. It's a real privilege to work on this project with such a talented crew."

With covers from R.B. Silva, Michael Cho, ACO, and Dale Eaglesham.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!