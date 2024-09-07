Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: fantastic four

Fantastic Four #25 Preview: Johnny Storm's Alien Love Affair

In Fantastic Four #25, the team's Latverian trip goes awry, landing them on an alien world. But it's Johnny Storm's extraterrestrial romance that really heats things up!

Article Summary In Fantastic Four #25, the team lands on an alien world after a magical mishap in Latveria.

Johnny Storm's alien romance complicates their efforts to return to Earth.

Discover the alien world's terrible secret and how billions of lives are at stake.

When an excursion to Latveria magically sends the Fantastic Four to an alien world, they have to work just to survive – and to make their way back to Earth! But that won't be easy on a world so unlike our own and with an alien civilization hundreds of years behind where we are…and it's not made any easier when JOHNNY STORM hooks up with one of the aliens there! And that's BEFORE this world's terrible secret is revealed…and billions of lives depend on what the Fantastic Four decide next! The Fantastic Four go cosmic in this extra-large spectacular!

Fantastic Four #25

by Ryan North & Carlos Gomez, cover by Joshua Cassara

When an excursion to Latveria magically sends the Fantastic Four to an alien world, they have to work just to survive – and to make their way back to Earth! But that won't be easy on a world so unlike our own and with an alien civilization hundreds of years behind where we are…and it's not made any easier when JOHNNY STORM hooks up with one of the aliens there! And that's BEFORE this world's terrible secret is revealed…and billions of lives depend on what the Fantastic Four decide next! The Fantastic Four go cosmic in this extra-large spectacular!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 180 per carton

On sale Sep 11, 2024 | 40 Pages | 75960620289802511

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620289802516 – FANTASTIC FOUR #25 GREG CAPULLO VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620289802521 – FANTASTIC FOUR #25 GREG CAPULLO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620289802531 – FANTASTIC FOUR #25 GREG LAND GODZILLA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620289802551 – FANTASTIC FOUR #25 SEAN GALLOWAY SATURDAY MORNING CONNECTING VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620289802561 – FANTASTIC FOUR #25 GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI SPOILER VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

