Fantastic Four Anniversary Tribute #1 Preview: Now With Less Kirby

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? Sixty Years ago, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby (but really mostly Kirby) change the comics industry forever in Fantastic Four #1. But who wants to look at that crusty old Kirby art with its four-color printing when Marvel can have modern artists redraw the whole thing and fix all his mistakes? And all it costs is $6.99? What a steal! Check out the preview below.

Sixty years ago, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby made history and brought about the beginning of the Marvel Age of comics with the release of FANTASTIC FOUR #1. Now a bevy of Marvel's finest creators pay tribute to that monumental moment by reinterpreting, page by page, the story from that inaugural release as well as FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #3, in which the entirety of the Marvel Universe attended the wedding of Reed Richards and Sue Storm! Whether these are stories you've never read before or tales that you're intimately familiar with, this is the perfect way to experience them anew!

