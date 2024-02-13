Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Blood Hunt, dracula

Finally, Dracula Gets His Own Marvel Comic Book Again

It's been a while since Dracula had his own comic series at Marvel, but in May he is getting one again, from Danny Lore and Vincenzo Carratù.

It's been a while since Dracula had his own comic book series at Marvel, but in May he is getting one again, from Danny Lore and Vincenzo Carratù. Albeit only three issues and part of the Blood Hunt event that teams him up with Blade's daughter, Bloodline. Might there be more to come, though? Dracula And The Blood Hunters on-going as a spinoff? They would have done that in the nineties…

This May, as the skies of the Marvel Universe go dark and the children of the night rise to drown the Earth in blood, the most legendary vampire in history will execute a bold plan of his own! Dracula's pivotal role in BLOOD HUNT will play out in both Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz's main series and DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT, a special three-issue tie-in series by writer Danny Lore (Bloodline: Daughter of Blade) and artist Vincenzo Carratù (Dead X-Men). DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT will see the lord of vampires team up with none other than the daughter of his greatest nemesis—Bloodline, the daughter of Blade!

Following her hit limited series last year, and her recent appearances in Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Brielle Brooks takes center stage as her unique family legacy makes her a key player in the upcoming crossover event. Vampires are stronger than ever before and this burgeoning slayer's fate has always been written in blood. Now, co-creator Danny Lore returns to bring Brielle to her ultimate destiny—at the hands of Dracula!

ALL WILL BOW TO THE LORD OF VAMPIRES! Blade is Dracula's ultimate nemesis: the most formidable vampire hunter in the world. Blade is Brielle Brooks' father: the man who's training her to follow in his footsteps. During BLOOD HUNT, when day is night and all is not as it appears, these enemies may find their interests – however briefly – aligned…for the fate of humanity?!

"One of the most interesting things about Dracula, for me, is that he doesn't run on mortal time, and because of that, his reasoning tends toward shadowy and full of schemes," Lore explained. "Right now, his goal is to keep Brielle safe – but what does it mean to protect the kid of the number-one thorn in your side? And why?"

"I'm obviously very excited to be part of this crossover which is spearheaded by Pepe Larraz, one of the most important artists of our entire generation," Carratù shared. "I'm very grateful to my editors for giving me the chance to be a part of this. I love drawing monsters, and Dracula is the prince of all monsters. It's always fun to be able to draw a battle between vampires because they allow you to do things that cannot be done with normal anatomies and Dracula is the icing on the cake!"

"In the early stages of a Marvel character's history, one of the most important moments is when their world broadens to include the rest of their universe," Lore added. "In her origin, we brought the world of magic and the supernatural to Brielle, and I'm overjoyed to be a part of bringing HER to the world of capes and super heroes."

Who will bite it? Sink your teeth into Rod Reis' DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT #1 cover and stay tuned tomorrow and all week long for more BLOOD HUNT tie-in announcements! For more information, visit Marvel.com.

DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

Written by DANNY LORE

Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ

Cover by ROD REIS

On Sale 5/8

