First Appearance of Archangel and the Origin of Apocalypse

It's Archangel time! X-Factor #24 is a key comic book for fans of one of the original X-Men, Warren Worthington III, the Angel. Transformed into Death, one of the Four Horsemen of Apocalypse, his mutant white feathered wings were removed and replaced by razor-sharp metal wings that shoot out a horde of daggers, and became under the thrall of Apocalypse.

Since then, he has back-and-forthed between the two forms a lot, but this issue published by Marvel Comics in 1987 by Louise Simonson and Walter Simonson transformed the character for the first time, and another example of the "darkening" that had, and would, affect the first X-Men.

We also got a full origin for Apocalypse, the character who first appeared in this comic book series, an ancient mutant who had destroyed many past civilisations and was planning to do the same to this one.

And would set the scene for the character's use, decades later, getting a movie to himself, X-Men Apocalypse, as well as the use of the character in setting up the House Of X version of the X-Men, giving us an origin for Krakoa, bringing in Arakko and kicking off the X Of Swords crossover event. But it all began here.

Now a copy of X-Factor #4 in a CGC 9.8 slab, is going under the hammer today from Heritage Auctions, currently with bids totalling $111. Worth checking your longboxes for your own copy, if nothing else…

X-Factor #24 (Marvel, 1988) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Origin and first appearance of Archangel. Origin of Apocalypse. Horsemen appearance. Caliban leaves X-Factor. Walt Simonson cover and art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $65. CGC census 12/22: 973 in 9.8, 1 higher.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.