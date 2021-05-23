First Guardians Of The Galaxy, Marvel Super-Heroes #18, At Auction

When the Guardians Of The Galaxy movie was first announced, the reaction of even many a Marvel fan was the same as when Star-Lord announced his name. "Who?" Even those who picked up the eighties/nineties series launched by Jim Valentino, that saw him picked for the Image Comics founding lineup, might have been forgiven for not recognising the Guardians on the screen.

Because originally the Guardians Of The Galaxy were from the future, the 31st century, Marvel's equivalent of DC Comics' Legion Of Super-Heroes. And only one of the main line-up, Yondu, made it through to the movie at all, initially as an antagonist rather than a protagonist as well.

Instead, the movie was based on the Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning noughties relaunch of the Guardians Of The Galaxy, although it still pulled in other Marvel Cosmic characters from beyond the Guardians for the movie line-up.

But despite all that, the first appearance of Yonda — and Vance Astro, Martinex T'Naga and Captain Charlie-27 — is still a highly desirable collector's comic book, and the re-announcement and rescheduling of a third Guardians Of The Galaxy movie has drawn more attention to the original. Especially if, as rumoured, the third volume will have the freedom to revisit some of those earliest of Guardians years in one form or other.

Marvel Super-Heroes #18 has a guide price for a CGC 6.0 slabbed version at $123. A copy graded at CCG 5.5 is currently at $190 from Heritage Auctions with a few hours to go. Might this suggest a little bump for the earliest Guardians Of The Galaxy issues across the board? Might be worth keeping an eye on. And hey, everyone loves Yondu.