Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Anzuelo, emma rios, graphic novel

First Look at Emma Rios' New Graphic Novel, Anzuelo, from Image Comics

A First Look at Emma Rios' new Graphic Novel, Anzuelo, eight years in the making, from Image Comics in November

Article Summary Emma Rios' graphic novel Anzuelo releases in November after an eight-year journey.

Anzuelo is a 304-page hardcover from Image Comics, blending horror and magical realism.

The story follows three kids navigating a transformed world and their fight against violence.

Preview pages and signed bookplates are available for retailers, showcasing Rios' mastery.

Four years ago, in a pandemic lockdown Thought Bubble panel, Emma Rios talked about "her own comic book from Image Comics that she is writing and drawing, called "Antuello". A horror story that has sat with Emma for four years, she wants to get that out". In March this year, we learned more. A new graphic novel now called Anzuelo– or "hook" – 300 pages long, and published by Image Comics in hardcover as part of Image Comics' November 2024 solicits and solicitations.

"A gorgeous and brutal story that revolts against the notion of violence as the only response to a life without hope. The Sea, secretly more complex than anyone imagined, rises one day. The horizon folds as the Sea absorbs the world and transforms everything that's been pulled inside it. Three kids find themselves unmoored and lost, but brought together by the physical and mental changes wrought by the tides and a desire to avoid harming any living creature. Anzuelo is the new graphic novel by the Eisner award-winning cartoonist Emma Ríos (Pretty Deadly, Mirror, I.D.)."

Emma Rios tweeted "My new book Anzuelo exists and is finally coming out in November… This one is huge. In a market such as this, the only way for me to create a long story on my own terms was to work obsessively for more than three years and spend a f-cking lot of savings. I want to believe the book shows all I can possibly accomplish as a cartoonist right now, in a career I somehow willingly put at risk for such a gamble. Still, if it ends up meaning something to one of you it will be more than worth it. Thanks to David Brothers and Luis Yang (@SuscrofaD) for their priceless help during the whole process. Thanks to @ImageComics for their continue support and for proudly protecting right policies that make you feel like a human being."

Retailers can also secure signed bookplates for the volume, ten for every ten copies ordered.

ANZUELO HC

MAGICAL REALISM

304 PAGES FULL COLOR $24.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE NOVEMBER 6

STORY | ART | COVER EMMA RÍOS

"Emma is a master of her craft, an absolute beast of an artist with the delicate touch of a poet."—Emily Carroll (Through the Woods)

And here's a preview:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!