Emma Rios' New Graphic Novel, Anzuelo, Three Years In The Making

Emma Rios' new graphic novel Anzuelo is 300 pages long, has been three years in the making and will be published by Image Comics in November.

Could this have been one? Emma Rios' new graphic novel Anzuelo is 300 pages long, has been three years in the making and will be published by Image Comics in hardcover in November.

"A gorgeous and brutal story that revolts against the notion of violence as the only response to a life without hope. The Sea, secretly more complex than anyone imagined, rises one day. The horizon folds as the Sea absorbs the world and transforms everything that's been pulled inside it. Three kids find themselves unmoored and lost, but brought together by the physical and mental changes wrought by the tides and a desire to avoid harming any living creature. Anzuelo is the new graphic novel by the Eisner award-winning cartoonist Emma Ríos (Pretty Deadly, Mirror, I.D.)."

Emma Rios Xtweeted "My new book Anzuelo exists and is finally coming out in November… This one is huge. In a market such as this, the only way for me to create a long story on my own terms was to work obsessively for more than three years and spend a f-cking lot of savings. I want to believe the book shows all I can possibly accomplish as a cartoonist right now, in a career I somehow willingly put at risk for such a gamble. Still, if it ends up meaning something to one of you it will be more than worth it. Thanks to David Brothers and Luis Yang (@SuscrofaD) for their priceless help during the whole process. Thanks to @ImageComics for their continue support and for proudly protecting right policies that make you feel like a human being."

"Pretty Deadly: The Shrike's Vault Edition is also coming out on April 10th. It's already fairly close! I don't know if I will ever sell original art anymore so this is a good chance to see how it looks like. In the meantime, you can also check my other books. I have a few. Pretty Deadly: The Shrike, The Rat and The Bear; Mirror: The Mountain and The Nest; and I.D. "

Emma Rios'Anzuelo will be published by Image Comics on the 5th of November, 2024. Remember, remember…

