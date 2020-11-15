Emma Rios "Selfishly" Working On New Image Comic Before Pretty Deadly

Thought Bubble has just run an online panel over the Pretty Deadly comic book from Image Comics with creators Kelly Sue DeConnick and Emma Rios, talking about their work, their Eisner-winning working relationship and their plans going forward. You can watch the whole panel below with omics journalist and podcaster august (in the wake of) dawn.

We learnt there are still two more volumes yet to come for Pretty Deadly, and Emma Rios promises that they will have her full concentration, but what with the current state of the world, she took on a few other additional jobs, including more illustration, more covers for literary works, and some small DC Comics stories – including writing a Batman story for the upcoming Batman Black & White series, and working with Vita Ayala. But more than that, she also has her own comic book from Image Comics that she is writing and drawing, called "Antuello". A horror story that has sat with Emma for four years, she wants to get that out – but promises to return to Pretty Deadly soon, and she apologised to Kelly Sue for being so selfish.

As for Kelly Sue DeConnick, she has wrapped up her Aquaman comic, is working on Historia with Phil Jimenez looking at the history of the Amazons from their perspective, continuing TV development, and working on the third volume of Bitch Planet – she wants a little more of that to be completed before they start releasing more of that series too.

