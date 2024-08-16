Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: energon, Ghost Machine, gi joe, spawn, transformers
Image Comics November 2024 Full Solicits & Solicitations
GI Joe #1 by Joshua Williams, Tom Reilly and Jordie Bellaire launches in Image Comics' November 2024 solicits and solicitations...
…as well as the launch of The Deadly Tales Of Gunslinger Spawn from Jimmy Palmiotti and Patric Reynolds, Hornsby & Halo #1 by Peter Tomasi and Peter Snejberg, Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika: Open For Business by Steve Orlando and Emilio Pilliu, The Rocketfellers by Peter Tomasi and Francis Manapul, the latest Horizon Experiment, Moon Dogs by Tananarive Due and Kelsey Ramsay, and the hardcover graphic novel Anzuelo from Emma Rios,
ANZUELO HC
MAGICAL REALISM
304 PAGES FULL COLOR $24.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE NOVEMBER 6
STORY | ART | COVER EMMA RÍOS
"Emma is a master of her craft, an absolute beast of an artist with the delicate touch of a poet."—Emily Carroll (Through the Woods)
A gorgeous and brutal story that revolts against the notion of violence as the only response to a life without hope. The Sea, secretly more complex than anyone imagined, rises one day. The horizon folds as the Sea absorbs the world and transforms everything that's been pulled inside it. Three kids find themselves unmoored and lost, but brought together by the physical and mental changes wrought by the tides and a desire to avoid harming any living creature. ANZUELO is the new graphic novel by the Eisner award-winning cartoonist EMMA RÍOS (PRETTY DEADLY, MIRROR, I.D.).
DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1
ON SALE NOVEMBER 27
STORY JIMMY PALMIOTTI
ART | COVER PATRIC REYNOLDS
One of the most mysterious characters in the Spawn Universe is the Gunslinger Spawn. In DEADLY TALES, his true origin is finally revealed in full. Written by superstar
creator JIMMY PALMIOTTI, with art by the exceptional PATRIC REYNOLDS, see the true origin of the deadly Gunslinger Spawn. From the character's first appearance in SPAWN #174 to his adventures in the present day, all will be laid bare to the reader. The series, set in the past before the Gunslinger is pulled to the future, unravels his place in the Spawn Universe. It is a brutal tale of Old-West violence and mayhem by two of the comic industry's finest.
G.I. JOE #1
ON SALE NOVEMBER 13
STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
ART TOM REILLY, JORDIE BELLAIRE
WRAPAROUND $5.99
40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US COVERS P, Q, R $5.99 US
T TEEN (AGES 12+)
LAUNCH of the MONTH
THE BIGGEST COMIC BOOK LAUNCH OF THE DECADE! Conrad Hauser, Codename DUKE, has assembled a special force known as G.I. Joe to battle the rising power of the mysterious COBRA in the aftermath of the Autobots and Decepticons' arrival on Earth. But the enigmatic Cobra Commander has unleashed the power of Energon like never before! Featuring many familiar faces and the first appearance of an ALL NEW character, this is the comic that will change everything you think you know about G.I. Joe…and that's only half the surprises in store from the chart-topping Energon Universe dream team of JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and TOM REILLY!
HORNSBY & HALO #1
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 27
STORY
PETER J. TOMASI
ART | COVER A
PETER SNEJBJERG
JOHN KALISZ
It's Good vs. Evil from the minds of PETER J. TOMASI (Batman and
Robin, Super Sons) and PETER SNEJBJERG (Starman, B.P.R.D.)!
Keeping the cosmic peace isn't easy. But the opposing
leaders of Heaven and Hell broker a deal that trades Zachary
Halo, an angel child, to a demon family, and Rose Hornsby, a
demon child, to an angel family, and hope this truce will halt
the winds of war. It's Nature versus Nurture as the turbulence
of adolescence comes crashing down on two teenagers
who have no idea just who and what they truly are…yet.
40 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
MIRKA ANDOLFO'S SWEET PAPRIKA: OPEN FOR BUSINESS #1 (OF 5)
ON SALE NOVEMBER 6
STORY
STEVE ORLANDO
ART | COVER A
EMILIO PILLIU
A QUEER LOVE DRAMA SPIN-OFF OF MIRKA ANDOLFO'S HARVEY AWARDWINNING
AND EISNER AWARD-NOMINATED SWEET PAPRIKA!
Aubrey Jean is a young employee at Infernum Press, and he tries to impress his hero and boss,
Miss Paprika, and figure out his relationship with Persica, a friend with benefits who might want
to be more. But just as Aubrey and Persica settle into an open relationship that's comfortable
for them both, their relationship is thrown into turmoil by Kren. And on top of all that, Aubrey
finally gets a chance to prove his worth to Miss Paprika by becoming the handler for Infernum
Press's most difficult client—the dreaded, eccentric, and unstable author known as Durian.
Can Aubrey deal with Kren and save his relationship with Persica? Does he even
want to be with Persica? And how can he even figure any of that out when he's
got to be on-call day and night dealing with Durian's next insane request!?
An erotic romance drama in the style of the original SWEET PAPRIKA series, building off
characters introduced in the Eisner Award-nomined SWEET PAPRIKA: BLACK, WHITE, AND
PINK #1, written by STEVE ORLANDO (Scarlet Witch, Marauders, COMMANDERS IN CRISIS)
and illustrated by the amazing Italian artist EMILIO PILLIU (X-Men: The Wedding Special).
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US COVER E $4.99 US
THE ROCKETFELLERS #1
ON SALE NOVEMBER 20
STORY
PETER J. TOMASI
FRANCIS MANAPUL
ART | COVER A
FRANCIS MANAPUL
A new cosmic time-travel adventure from the minds of PETER
J. TOMASI (Batman and Robin, Super Sons) and FRANCIS
MANAPUL (Flash, Clear)! In the picture-perfect 25th century,
the Rocketfeller family, living a disconnected and emotionally
distant existence, discover a terrible secret: in their hands is
the fate of humanity. Hunted down, the Rocketfellers enlist in
the Time Zone Protection Program and escape to present-day
Earth. If they can't find a way to trust each other in this strange
"ancient" world of today, they and our future will perish!
40 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
MOON DOGS: THE HORIZON
EXPERIMENT (ONE SHOT)
HORROR | FAIRY TALES, FOLK TALES, LEGENDS & MYTHOLOGY
| DRAGONS & MYTHICAL CREATURES
40 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 20
STORY
TANANARIVE DUE
ART | COVER A
KELSEY RAMSAY
Literary horror icon and multi-award-winning novelist TANANARIVE JOSÉ VILLARRUBIA
DUE (The Reformatory) and hot newcomer KELSEY RAMSAY
present MOON DOGS—following East African werewolves secretly
living in Miami, as this minority within a minority is caught in a
burgeoning war that threatens both lycanthrope and human lives.
THE SACRIFICERS #12
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 6
"No Light Beyond," Part 1 (of 4)
The blockbuster hit series returns with the first
issue of the biggest chapter yet! Pigeon's quest
for revenge escalates with terrible ramifications,
Soluna learns a secret that leads her to the
hardest choice of her life, and The Foreman's new
mission leads to a clash of gods in this explosive,
action-packed first issue of the new chapter!
DYSTOPIAN | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
RICK REMENDER
ART | COVER A
MAX FIUMARA
DAVE McCAIG
COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE
ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO
DAVE McCAIG
SAVAGE DRAGON #275
ACTION & ADVENTURE | SUPERHEROES
100 PAGES FULL COLOR $9.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 27
STORY | ART | COVERS A & B
ERIK LARSEN
CCOVER C
NIKOS KOUTSIS
"PRISONER OF THE REDS!"
Malcolm Dragon, SuperPatriot, Battle Girl, and Paul
Dragon invade Russia to rescue an American prisoner!
But things seldom go as planned! Also featuring the
usual assortment of awe-inspiring back-up stories
that readers have come to grudgingly tolerate!
Comes with our highest possible recommendation!
STONEHEART #7
ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 6
STORY | ART | COVER
EMMA KUBERT
Leaving right where we left off, our protagonist Shayde
Whisper, Eldon Redwood, and Koko set sail for the
open sea, but brewing beneath the surface, harrowing
creatures rip their way into Shayde's dreams…and
eventually, her reality. Catch up with Volume One as
the epic second arc of STONEHEART begins!
THE WALKING DEAD
DELUXE #100
HORROR | DYSTOPIAN
40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 6
SOMETHING TO FEAR CONTINUES!
This extra-sized chapter contains one of the
darkest moments in Rick Grimes' life, and one of
the most violent and brutal things to happen within
the pages of this series—FINALLY IN COLOR!
This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL
COLOR also features another installment of
Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.
STORY
ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART
CHARLIE ADLARD
DAVE McCAIG
COVER A
DAVID FINCH
BLACK CLOAK #10
CRIME & MYSTERY | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 13
STORY
KELLY THOMPSON
ART | COVER
MEREDITH McCLAREN
Essex, Pax, and Alden separate to investigate multiple leads,
but divide and conquer is not going as planned. Meanwhile,
the former Queen's location has changed dramatically. Her
demeanor? Not so much. But sometimes a change of scenery
can really open your eyes to things right in front of your face.
C.O.W.L.: 1964 #4 (OF 4)
SUPERHEROES | HISTORICAL FICTION | ACTION & ADVENTURE
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 27
STORY
KYLE HIGGINS
ALEC SIEGEL
ART | COVER A
ROD REIS
COVER B
KELLY McMAHON
Nothing lasts forever.
MINISERIES FINALE
CONVERT #4 (OF 4)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 20
STORY
JOHN ARCUDI
ART
SAVANNAH FINLEY
GONZALO RUGGIERI
COVER
SIMON GANE
Orrin is in full crisis mode, struggling to understand who he
is, what he is, and what he's willing to do to survive. There
are no easy answers in this final issue of CONVERT.
SCIENCE FICTION | ACTION & ADVENTURE | ALIEN CONTACT
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
MINISERIES FINALE
CREEPSHOW, VOL. 3 #3 (OF 5)
HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL | MEDIA TIE-IN
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 20
STORY
JOHN ARCUDI
CHRIS CONDON
ART
SHAWN McMANUS
MARTÍN MORAZZO
COVER A
RYAN CARR
COVER B
MARTÍN MORAZZO
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE
STEVE BEACH
The hit anthology continues here, as fan-favorite
JOHN ARCUDI (B.P.R.D.) and SHAWN McMANUS
(Fables) introduce two online sleuths who investigate
a murder that has more twists and turns than
any message board could ever anticipate.
Then, red hot creators CHRIS CONDON (THAT
TEXAS BLOOD) and MARTÍN MORAZZO (ICE CREAM
MAN) present the story of the ultimate comic book
grail, one that might even be worth dying for…
DEAD EYES: THE EMPTY
FRAMES #3 (OF 5)
CRIME & MYSTERY | ACTION & ADVENTURE
| SPIES & ESPIONAGE
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 20
STORY
GERRY DUGGAN
ART | COVER A
JOHN McCREA
COVER B | 1:15 INCENTIVE
SIMON GANE
Dead Eyes caused a mob funeral so he could gain
access to a mafia stronghold. When he arrives he only
finds that it's empty-ish. What ensues is the funniest,
most violent and effed-up fight since Dead Eyes' brawl
in a hospital MRI suite with laughing gas. This one
has it all. Punching, kicking, biting, vomiting, shooting,
losing, winning, and of course…the half billion in stolen
art. How's Dead Eyes gonna get out of this one?
THE DOMAIN #5 (OF 5)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US COVER B $4.99 US
T TEEN (AGES 12+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 13
STORY
CHIP ZDARSKY
ART | COVER A
RACHAEL STOTT
COVER B
EREN ANGIOLINI
With enemies on all sides, can the trio of
Domain heroes—with the alien Wee-Lan's
help—save their planet from an invasion?
This special series, written by CHIP ZDARSKY (Batman,
NEWBURN) with amazing art by RACHAEL STOTT
(Fantastic Four, Dr. Who) and EREN ANGIOLINI
(Justice League: Last Ride) concludes here! But
keep reading PUBLIC DOMAIN to see the fallout!
MINISERIES FINALE
DRAWING BLOOD #8 (OF 12)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 27
Heartbroken by Hollywood, rejected by
his own family, Shane Bookman locks
himself in his office, away from a hostile
world…but can't escape a lifetime of
disappointments, and the ghosts of his past,
driving him to the edge of self-destruction.
STORY
KEVIN EASTMAN
DAVID AVALLONE
ART
BEN BISHOP
TROY LITTLE
DAVE ACOSTA
KEVIN EASTMAN
JASON MOORE
LUIS DELGADO
TAYLOR ESPOSITO
SKYLAR PATRIDGE
COVER A
KEVIN EASTMAN
COVER B
BEN BISHOP
COVER C
TROY LITTLE
ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | HISTORICAL
FICTION | HUMOROUS
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HISTORICAL FICTION | ROMANCE
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 27
FALLING IN LOVE ON
THE PATH TO HELL #6
STORY
GERRY DUGGAN
ART | COVER A
GARRY BROWN
COVER B | 1:15 INCENTIVE
PHIL NOTO
The love affair heats up as the samurai and the gunslinger
spend their nights pressed together and their days
avoiding the cult of warriors out to kill them. MacRaith gets
another clue on how to activate the path off the island,
and we introduce another tribe hiding deep in the mists.
FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL is stabby,
shooty, and romantic…and it's your favorite damn comic.
FERAL #8
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 27
MORE ANIMAL HORROR FROM THE
MASTERS OF PETSPLOITATION!
Elsie is reunited with an old friend
in the creepy shack deep in the
rabies-infested forest. Is this place a
sanctuary at long last? Or a house of
dark secrets? And what exactly are the
cats living here hiding from Elsie?
Pray she never finds out!
STORY
TONY FLEECS
ART
TRISH FORSTNER
TONE RODRIGUEZ
BRAD SIMPSON
COVER A
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE
TRISH FORSTNER
TONY FLEECS
COVER B
TRISH FORSTNER
TONY FLEECS
ALLEN PASSALAQUA
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE
BRIANNA GARCIA
FREE AGENTS #5
ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION
| SUPERHEROES
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 6
STORY
KURT BUSIEK
FABIAN NICIEZA
ART
STEPHEN MOONEY
TRIONA FARRELL
COVER A
STEPHEN MOONEY
COVER B
KEVIN MAGUIRE
COVER C
JERRY ORDWAY
The Free Agents battle their most dangerous foes:
their leader and their own past. An angry Barrage
subjects the Agents to a mental "rebooting"
process that digs deep into who they are and how
they became Breakpoint 10. Will they emerge as
obedient soldiers again? Or as themselves?
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #311
ON SALE NOVEMBER 20
SERIES ARTIST CHRIS MOONEYHAM RETURNS!
Cobra Commander's trap in Springfield has been unleashed.
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
STORY LARRY HAMA
ART CHRIS MOONEYHAM, FRANCESCO SEGALA
COVER A ANDY KUBERT, TAMRA BONVILLAIN
COVER B ANDY KUBERT
COVER C | 1:10 CAMOUFLAGE INCENTIVE FRANCIS PORTELA
GEIGER #8
ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 13
STORY
GEOFF JOHNS
ART
PAUL PELLETIER
ANDREW HENNESSY
BRAD ANDERSON
COVER A
GARY FRANK
BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B
DERRICK CHEW
COVER C
LEONARDO COLAPIETRO
The Glowing Man's quest for a cure continues
as Geiger, his two-headed wolf Barney, and
Nate the Nuclear Knight encounter a town that's
discovered the secret to peace in this post-nuclear
war world. But that tranquility is threatened with
the arrival of Nate's former brothers-in-arms
from The Camelot Casino and their formidable
leader, the New King. Plus, how violent can The
Glowing Man get when a child who reminds
him of his own daughter is under threat? Read
this face-meltingly good issue to find out!
GROMMETS #6 (OF 7)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HISTORICAL FICTION | HUMOROUS
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 27
Things go sideways in a hurry when the drunken
and uninvited jocks decide they don't like the look
of our misfit friends. Based on true stories that
changed the lives of two damaged kids forever.
STORY
RICK REMENDER
BRIAN POSEHN
ART
BRETT PARSON
MORENO DINISIO
COVER A
BRETT PARSON
COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE
KEVIN CROSS
GUNSLINGER SPAWN #38
ON SALE NOVEMBER 6
After recovering from his injuries, Javier finally realizes that running in head first might not be the best course of action; a subtler approach may be warranted.
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES 24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY TODD McFARLANE
ART CARLO BARBERI
COVER A DON AGUILLO
COVER B VON RANDAL
HACK/SLASH = BODY BAGS #2 (OF 4)
HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL | SUPERHEROES
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 27
STORY
TIM SEELEY
ART
STEFANO CASELLI
STEVE KURTH
COVER A
SCOTT HEPBURN
COVER B
KALMAN
ANDRASOFSZKY
With Panda trapped inside the School for the Contractual
Arts with a slasher, it's up to Cassie Hack to save her
@$$. But Panda, newly trained in bagging bodies, ain't
gonna take any $%&# from some spooky *&*(%&…
especially when she's got classmates to impress!
And, Vlad is sent after Mack Delgado, aka Clownface.
But with Mack convinced an assassin is after him,
machetes are going to fly. The epic re-introduction
of JASON PEARSON's cult heroes continues
by the original creators of HACK/SLASH!
MINISERIES PREMIERE
HYDE STREET #2
HORROR | DARK FANTASY | CRIME & MYSTERY
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 27
STORY
GEOFF JOHNS
ART | COVER A
IVAN REIS
DANNY MIKI
BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B
PETER SNEJBJERG
BRAD ANDERSON
COVER C
GERMÁN PERALTA
The all-new horror series by the team behind
Blackest Night and Aquaman: The Trench
continues as GEOFF JOHNS and IVAN REIS dive
deep into one of the denizens of Hyde Street—a
boy scout on a mission to destroy a corrupt cop,
and all other authority figures he can get his
hands on. But who is Pranky, and where did he
come from? And what's his favorite knot to tie?
I HATE FAIRYLAND (2022) #17
ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | HUMOROUS
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 6
STORY
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE
COVER D | 1:25 VIRGIN B&W
INCENTIVE
SKOTTIE YOUNG
ART | COVER A
COVER B EXPLICIT
BRETT BEAN
"HAPPY END GAME," Part Two of Five
Happy leads the army of dead Gerts from Hell,
through the Inferno and into Fairyland. Gert needs
allies, so the King summons a legend from Kansas
who's pretty familiar with fighting off WICKED
forces! Who could it be? Maybe someone who's into
glittery footwear? Yellow Bricks? Any guesses?
ICE CREAM MAN #42
ANTHOLOGIES | HORROR | LITERARY
40 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 6
HORROR HOUSE
Perhaps we should talk about what's REALLY scary.
STORY
W. MAXWELL PRINCE
ART | COVER A
MARTÍN MORAZZO
CHRIS O'HALLORAN
COVER B
RYAN QUACKENBUSH
KAYA #23
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 20
ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
STORY | ART | COVER A
WES CRAIG
COVER B
DENNIS MENHEERE
Lost in a city of ghosts, Kaya receives a
shocking glimpse into her future!
KING SPAWN #40
ON SALE NOVEMBER 13
After months of fighting, Spawn has reached his way to the top. The Dark Angel in charge is now in his sights. But there is one more obstacle he must face, and since he is still powerless, he just might not come through unscathed.
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY TODD McFARLANE
ART YILDIRAY CINAR
COVER A THADDEUS ROBECK
COVER B MARCO FAILLA
KNIGHTS VS. SAMURAI #3
ACTION & ADVENTURE | EPIC | DRAGONS & MYTHICAL CREATURES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE NOVEMBER 27
STORY DAVID DASTMALCHIAN
ART FEDERICO MELE
COVER MIRKO COLAK
The fate of Charles and his men is uncertain as they are held prisoners by the Samurai Army, but a chance glance at a tapestry may unlock the door to understanding.
LADY MECHANIKA: THE
DEVIL IN THE LAKE #3 (OF 4)
STEAMPUNK | DRAGONS & MYTHICAL CREATURES
| ACTION & ADVENTURE
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 13
STORY
JOE BENITEZ
M.M. CHEN
ART | COVER B
SIYA OUM
COVER A
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE
JOE BENITEZ
Lady Mechanika journeys down into the depths of
a mysterious lake in search of the ancient creature
known as Labynkyrsky Chyort, The Devil in the Lake.
THE MOON IS FOLLOWING US #3 (OF 10)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 20
STORY
DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
ART
RILEY ROSSMO
DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
COVER A
RILEY ROSSMO
MIKE SPICER
COVER B
DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
MIKE SPICER
Sam and Duncan finally have the training
and firepower they need to go on the assault
against the Cascade. It's time to rescue
their baby girl. LOCK AND LOAD.
NAPALM LULLABY #7
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 13
Dreams and reality converge to manifest
the desires of one, desires that will be
inflicted upon us all. Is it possible to shape
a world that works for everyone?
ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SUPERHEROES
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
RICK REMENDER
ART | COVER A
BENGAL
COVER B
EPHK
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE
MIKI MONTILLÓ
NULLHUNTER #2 (OF 12)
CYBERPUNK | FAIRY TALES, FOLK TALES, LEGENDS &
MYTHOLOGY | ACTION & ADVENTURE
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 20
STORY | COVER A
MICHAEL WALSH
ART | COVER B
GUSTAFFO VARGAS
COVER C
ALEXIS ZIRITT
Clay's next assignment takes him to L3R-N3A's
slimy underbelly, where he'll have to slice
through hordes of neurolinked henchmen if
he wants to find the head of the Snakes.
THE POWER FANTASY #4
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 6
STORY
KIERON GILLEN
ART | COVER A
CASPAR WIJNGAARD
COVER B
CHIP ZDARSKY
COVER C | 1:50 INCENTIVE
RIAN HUGHES
Masumi's latest art exhibit opens tonight.
Tokyo is petrified. Will any critic dare say what
they think and risk unleashing her wrath?
Meanwhile, Etienne discovers the
dangers of long-haul flights when you've
just murdered a world leader.
SUPERHEROES | SUPERVILLAINS | ACTION & ADVENTURE
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
DYSTOPIAN | CRIME & MYSTERY | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION
56 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 6
PRECIOUS METAL #6 (OF 6) STORY
DARCY VAN POELGEEST
ART | COVER A
IAN BERTRAM
COVER B | 1:25 INCENTIVE
RYAN OTTLEY
The epic conclusion to Max Weaver's
journey in which the LITTLE BIRD
Universe is forever changed.
MINISERIES FINALE
PUBLIC DOMAIN #10
HUMOROUS
40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 6
STORY | ART | COVER
CHIP ZDARSKY
After the world-shattering revelations of last issue, we travel back to the 1980s!
Singular Comics is riding high on the success of THE DOMAIN, but not everyone is
celebrating! This special EXTRA-SIZED issue changes the Dallas family forever!
CHIP ZDARSKY (Batman, NEWBURN) continues his
award-winning series about the comic industry!
RAT CITY #8
ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION| SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE NOVEMBER 20
STORY ERICA SCHULTZ
ART ZÉ CARLOS
COVER A BJÖRN BARENDS
COVER B MIRKO COLAK
Peter and Quinlan are under siege by PTS, and the world is going to see The Deviant for who he truly is.
CRIME & MYSTERY | HUMOROUS | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 13
RIFTERS #6 STORY
BRIAN POSEHN
JOE TROHMAN
ART | COVER
CHRIS JOHNSON
Chasing the ultimate truth, our heroes pursue Alpha
through time and space, only to land in the middle of a
fifteen-story office building firefight. All may be revealed,
assuming Fenton and Geller don't "die easy."
ROGUE SUN #24
OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL | SUPERHEROES | SUPERVILLAINS
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 27
STORY
RYAN PARROTT
NICK COTTON
ART
ABEL
COVER A
STEFANO SIMEONE
As supernatural forces plot against them, Rogue
Sun must finally take on the Philistine and Divinity is
faced with an unexpected, life-altering decision.
ROGUE SUN is a Massive-Verse series.
END OF STORY ARC
SAGA #71
FANTASY | ROMANCE | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 27
STORY
BRIAN K. VAUGHAN
ART | COVER
FIONA STAPLES
Who dis?
SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #9
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 20
Twitch has always been known as a crack shot. Unfortunately,
he makes a fatal error that costs someone their life. A
new case and a new Creative Team. JORDAN BAREL
and THOMAS NACHLIK take Sam and Twitch on a
journey to revisit their relationship with themselves and
those around them. Who is hunting Sam and Twitch?
ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
JORDAN BAREL
ART
THOMAS NACHLIK
COVERS A & B
THADDEUS ROBECK
THE SCORCHED #36
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE NOVEMBER 27
STORY JOHN LAYMAN
ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA
COVER A DON AGUILLO
COVER B VON RANDAL
The hunt for Medieval Spawn reaches a frantic pace and becomes a race against time between The Scorched and The Agency!
SPAWN #360
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE NOVEMBER 27
STORY RORY McCONVILLE TODD McFARLANE
ART BRETT BOOTH
COVER A CARLO BARBERI
COVER B MARCO FAILLA
Bludd has won. Spawn has been defeated, and the Vampire Kingdom has ascended.
SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN #5 (OF 5)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | SUPERHEROES | SUPERVILLAINS
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE NOVEMBER 27
STORY JOHN LAYMAN
ART | COVER ROB "SKETCHCRAFT" DUENAS
This is it! The final showdown! Who will live? Who will die? Does any of it really matter if it's not in continuity? All these questions are answered, and more you didn't even think to ask, in SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN! MINISERIES FINALE
STANDSTILL #4 (OF 8)
SUPERVILLAINS | CRIME & MYSTERY | ACTION & ADVENTURE
48 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 20
STORY
LEE LOUGHRIDGE
ART | COVER A
ANDREW ROBINSON
COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE
ALEX RIEGEL
Colin and Kate suffer through the completion
and testing of their latest time-stopping device,
while elsewhere, Ryker is settling a score with
an affluent drug dealer in the only way he sees
fit. Will Colin and Kate be next on Rykers list?
THE TIN CAN SOCIETY #3 (OF 9)
SUPERHEROES | CRIME & MYSTERY | ACTION & ADVENTURE
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 20
STORY
PETER WARREN
ART | COVER A
FRANCESCO MOBILI
CHRIS CHUCKRY
COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE
JEFFREY ALAN LOVE
Kasia isn't just trying to figure out who killed her
friend, she is trying to avenge the death of someone
with whom she shared a passionate, complicated,
heart-wrenching love affair. The ballad of Johnny and
Kasia takes an unflinching look at intimacy challenged
by secrecy, disability, and fame. But at the heart of
their romance lies a dark, deadly secret that may be
the key to solving the mystery of Johnny's death…
or threaten to destroy The Tin Can Society forever.
TRANSFORMERS #14
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
ON SALE NOVEMBER 13
THE FATE OF STARSCREAM REVEALED Everything has changed for the most conniving Decepticon the universe has even seen. And hell hath no fury like a Starscream scorned…
STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
ART JASON HOWARD, MIKE SPICER
ULTRAMEGA BY
JAMES HARREN #7 (OF 8)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | SUPERHEROES
48 PAGES FULL COLOR $7.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE
NOVEMBER 20
STORY | COVER A
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE
JAMES HARREN
ART
JAMES HARREN
DAVE STEWART
COVER B
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE
GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA
"…it is an exceptional debut. There is something
for everyone in here"—Big Comic Page
Noah is faced with a threat no Ultramega
has ever faced—and the choice he
makes will change worlds forever.
HORROR | MEDIA TIE-IN | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE NOVEMBER 27
UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: FRANKENSTEIN #4 (OF 4)
THE EYES OF A DEMON Behold! The final confrontation between Frankenstein and his creation! But who is the real monster?
COVER D | 1:25 CLASSIC HORROR INCENTIVE JENNY FRISON
COVER C | 1:10 CONNECTING INCENTIVE FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA
COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE STEPHANIE PEPPER
COVER F | 1:75 INCENTIVE MARIA WOLF MIKE SPICER
STORY | COVER AbMICHAEL WALSH
ART MICHAEL WALSH, TONI MARIE GRIFFIN
VIOLATOR #4 (OF 6)
SUPERVILLAINS | SUPERHEROES | HORROR
56 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE NOVEMBER 27
STORY MARC ANDREYKO
ART | COVER GIANENRICO BONACORSI
The Violator's story continues as his hatred for humanity grows. His rage seethes as he brings destruction and misery to everyone unlucky enough to cross his path.
VIOLENT FLOWERS #3 (OF 4)
HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL | DARK FANTASY
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 27
STORY | ART | COVERS A & B
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE
MARIA LLOVET
COVER D
JESÚS ORELLANA
"Vengeance blooms in their veins."
MARIA LLOVET (CRAVE, Luna, Porcelain) returns with
VIOLENT FLOWERS, a sensual tale about vengeance,
acceptance, and the importance of embracing who we really are.
In issue #3…Erzsébet flees after hurting Carnelia with the TOXIKON, the poison arrow.
Carnelia and Anna take refuge in a pharmacy where they tend their wounds. Carnelia
explains her complicated relationship with Nikodemos and, as they bond, Anna offers her
blood to Carnelia so she can heal. They end up sharing much more than just blood…
VOID RIVALS #14
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 27
Darak isn't back in
Agorria for ONE DAY
before they send him
back out into space
to get shot at. Darak's
loyalty to Agorria is
put to the test as he's
forced to prove himself.
ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
COVER B
CHUMA HILL
COVER C | 1:10
INCENTIVE,
CONNECTING VARIANT
LEONARDO ROMERO
COVER D | 1:25
INCENTIVE
E.J. SU
COVER E | 1:50
INCENTIVE
SYLVAIN REPOS
STORY
ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART
LORENZO DE FELICI
PATRICIO DELPECHE
COVER A
LORENZO DE FELICI
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #101
HORROR | DYSTOPIAN
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 20
In the aftermath of the events of the monumental
100th issue…things are not going well.
STORY
ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART | COVER B
CHARLIE ADLARD
DAVE McCAIG
COVER A
DAVID FINCH
DAVE McCAIG
COVER C | CONNECTING
VARIANT
MATTIA DE IULIS
WITCHBLADE #5
ACTION & ADVENTURE | SUPERHEROES | SUPERNATURAL
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 13
STORY
MARGUERITE BENNETT
ART | COVER A
GIUSEPPE CAFARO
ARIF PRIANTO
COVER B
ROBERTA INGRANATA
WARNIA SAHADEWA
3D ANOMALY TP
CYBERPUNK | ACTION & ADVENTURE | SCIENCE FICTION
176 PAGES FULL COLOR $39.99 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES)
ON SALE
DECEMBER 11 | ADVANCE SOLICIT
Presenting for the first time in recorded history an event
that guarantees to transform the world and save humanity
from the brink of extinction…or maybe not, but it is pretty
cool—THE FIRST EVER 3D TRADE PAPERBACK!!
Featuring the critically acclaimed 3D comics from BRIAN
HABERLIN's Anomaly studios together between two covers
CAPTAIN WONDER, THE MARKED, SONATA, HELLCOP,
and FASTER THAN LIGHT plus extras and as a one-time only
bonus we'll even toss in 3D GLASSES as part of the deal!
Face it, friend, you're livin' right!
STORY
BRIAN HABERLIN
DAVID HINE
ART
BRIAN HABERLIN
GEIRROD VAN DYKE
PHILIP TAN
COVER
ADVENTUREMAN, VOL. 1 TP
EPIC | ACTION & ADVENTURE
200 PAGES FULL COLOR $12.99 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES)
Blending high-octane pulp action, low-flying dirigibles, and
more art-deco rayguns than you could shake a walking stick
at, ADVENTUREMAN is a high-flying, senses-obliterating,
imagination-quaking adventure for the whole family!
WHERE HIS STORY ENDED…HER STORY BEGINS!
Everyone knows the story of how ADVENTUREMAN, the
greatest pulp hero of all time, ended in a heartbreaking
CLIFFHANGER with our hero facing his very execution…
Now, learn the startling truth about how, 80 years after his seeming
demise, single mother Claire and her Adventurefan son Tommy light the
spark of RESURRECTION! Can these inheritors of the Adventureman
legacy rise up to face down the evil that bested the original?
Collects ADVENTUREMAN #1-5
STORY
MATT FRACTION
ART | COVER
TERRY DODSON
RACHEL DODSON
ON SALE
DECEMBER 18 | ADVANCE SOLICIT
BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN, VOL 1:
PERILOUS RELAUNCH TP
SUPERHEROES | SUPERVILLAINS | ACTION & ADVENTURE
152 PAGES FULL COLOR $12.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 20
"It's all just so brilliant and it makes me so
damn angry."—ROBERT KIRKMAN
Thirty years ago, they were America's premier celebrity superhero team.
Seen on television, on tabloid magazine covers, scoring million-dollar endorsement
deals…they were everywhere! Now, a new generation takes up the mantle—or
perhaps the poisoned chalice—fulfilling the promise made decades ago, to be the
heroes that a fractured America needs! Fully loaded and jam-packed with extras!
Collects BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #1-4
STORY
JOE CASEY
ART
PAUL FRY
COVER
SONIA HARRIS
THE COMPLETE DEADBONE
EROTICA OMNIBUS HC
HUMOROUS
272 PAGES FULL COLOR 9 x 12 INCHES
$39.99 US A FOR ADULT (NSFW)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 27
Collecting for the first time in chronological order underground comix legend VAUGHN BODÉ's
charmingly risqué strips and "Bodé Broads" from Cavalier magazine ("the kind men like.")
Originally written and drawn in the 1970s, this volume represents a time
capsule in erotic humor as only a master of the form could create it.
This beautiful hardbound book also collects BODÉ's hard-to-find three-page strips and
other rarities. With a foreword and additional new art from VAUGHN's son, MARK BODÉ.
Underground comix enthusiasts, BODÉ aficionados, and fans of adult humor
won't want to miss this uncensored and digitally remastered omnibus.
"VAUGHN was one of the lights of America."—MOEBIUS
STORY | ART
VAUGHN BODÉ
COVER
MARK BODÉ
DESOLATION JONES: THE BIOHAZARD EDITION HC
CRIME & MYSTERY | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
208 PAGES FULL COLOR 8 x 12 INCHES
$39.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 27
By turns riotous, tragic and brutal, DESOLATION JONES represents
the acclaimed six-part serial, now presented in a deluxe hardcover
that features an extensive gallery showcasing select pages in
their raw form, just as they looked leaving J.H's art table.
Los Angeles is an open prison for broken spies.
Michael Jones, once an agent for British intelligence before a procedure
to make him a better operative left him mentally and physically shattered,
survives in LA as a private investigator, eking out a living within the city's
ghost community of damaged spooks. If he had any better future to
look forward to, he probably wouldn't now be embarking on his newest
job: locating the lost pornographic home movies of…Adolf Hitler.
From WARREN ELLIS (TREES, Transmetropolitan, Castlevania)
and J.H. WILLIAMS III (ECHOLANDS, The Sandman Overture,
Batwoman), with JOSÉ VILLARRUBIA and TODD KLEIN.
STORY
WARREN ELLIS
ART
J.H. WILLIAMS III
JOSÉ VILLARRUBIA
TODD KLEIN
COVER
J.H. WILLIAMS III
DESTRO, VOL. 1 TP
MEDIA TIE-IN | ACTION & ADVENTURE
120 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 20
THE NEXT CHAPTER OF THE COBRA THREAT BEGINS HERE.
James McCullen Destro XXIV is the man behind M.A.R.S.
Industries, the undisputed leader in providing hightech
weapons to world powers…for the right price.
But the emergence of Energon has changed everything.
As Destro's ambitions grow, the "Crimson Twins" Tomax and Xamot
Paoli emerge to destroy their competition, and Cobra Commander
realizes his current ally could be his future greatest enemy.
Acclaimed writer DAN WATTERS (Loki, UNIVERSAL
MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON)
and artists ANDREI BRESSAN (DARK RIDE, BIRTHRIGHT)
and ANDREA MILANA (COBRA COMMANDER) change
the balance of power in the Energon Universe forever.
Collects DESTRO #1-5
STORY
DAN WATTERS
ART
ANDREI BRESSAN
ANDREA MILANA
ADRIANO LUCAS
COVER A
ANDREI BRESSAN
ADRIANO LUCAS
COVER B | DIRECT
MARKET EXCLUSIVE
KARL KERSCHL
MOON MAN, VOL. 1 TP STORY
SCOTT "KID CUDI" MESCUDI
KYLE HIGGINS
ART | COVER
MARCO LOCATI
SCIENCE FICTION | SUPERHEROES
152 PAGES FULL COLOR $9.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 27
Superstar musician SCOTT "KID CUDI" MESCUDI
makes his comics debut alongside Eisner Awardnominated
co-writer KYLE HIGGINS (RADIANT
BLACK) and breakout artist MARCO LOCATI!
Ramon Townsend is ready for a quiet life. Whatever went wrong on that failed
moon mission, whatever happened in the missing minutes the cameras didn't
capture, all he really wants is to settle down back home. But Ramon will soon
discover that the accident left him changed—and, as the eyes of the world
turn to him, he'll have to discover his new powers, protect his family, and work
out who to trust as he takes his first steps into becoming something more.
Collects MOON MAN #1-5
SCARLETT, VOL. 1 TP
MEDIA TIE-IN | ACTION & ADVENTURE | SPIES & ESPIONAGE
120 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 6
THE NEXT CHAPTER OF CODENAME G.I. JOE BEGINS HERE.
Shana M. O'Hara has been investigating the mysterious rising
power in Japan known as the Clan Arashikage and survived to
tell the story. But that was before she discovered her former
partner Jinx is still alive and working with the enemy.
Now, Scarlett must take on the most dangerous blackops
mission of her career to determine if Jinx really
has betrayed her…and to discover a shocking truth
that will change the balance of power on Earth.
Red-hot writer KELLY THOMPSON (Black Widow, Birds
of Prey) and artist MARCO FERRARI (FRONTIERSMAN)
introduce some of the most anticipated characters in
the Energon Universe in ways you never expected.
Collects SCARLETT #1-5
STORY
KELLY THOMPSON
ART | COVER A
MARCO FERRARI
LEE LOUGHRIDGE
COVER B | DIRECT
MARKET EXCLUSIVE
JOËLLE JONES
TIMING/LUCK TP
JOURNALISM | BIOGRAPHY & MEMOIR | NONFICTION
216 PAGES FULL COLOR 10 x 12 INCHES
$19.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 6
GERRY DUGGAN takes you along his journey
through comic books and Hollywood.
The book contains hundreds of photos over two decades
in writing rooms, green rooms, and city streets around
the world. Each photo tells a story, and collectively the
book tells his. TIMING/LUCK is a mash-up of dark streets,
bright minds, and green rooms featuring your favorite
comics creators, comedians, writers, and filmmakers.
STORY | ART | COVER
GERRY DUGGAN
GUNSLINGER SPAWN, VOL. 5 TP
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES
144 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE NOVEMBER 6
Gunslinger GOES TO HELL! Instead of seeking revenge, he is asked for help by an unexpected adversary, and accepts the challenge to defeat SINN, an unbeatable man, and gets caught up in the dangerous race for the Throne of Hell, which might offer him a means to return home. In the aftermath of SPAWN #350, danger looms for everyone, and Gunslinger, wounded and fleeing, finds assistance from an unlikely source.
Collects GUNSLINGER SPAWN Issues #25-30
STORY TODD McFARLANE
ART DEXTER SOY, CARLO BARBERI, IVAN NUNES
COVER RAYMOND GAY
INVINCIBLE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 6 TP
ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN | SUPERHEROES
136 PAGES FULL COLOR 6 x 9 INCHES
$14.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 6
NOW A HIT ANIMATED SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO!
These all-new definitive softcover editions collect the entire
INVINCIBLE comic book series from the very beginning, with
stunning new covers from CORY WALKER & DAVE McCAIG.
On a trip to Africa, Mark finds himself torn between two lives:
his normal life with his girlfriend Amber and his super-hero
life with good friend Atom Eve. Decisions, decisions…
Plus, Angstrom Levy makes his move, and the
truth about ROBOT is revealed!
Collects INVINCBLE #30-34 & THE PACT #4
STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART RYAN OTTLEY BILL CRABTREE
COVER CORY WALKER DAVE McCAIG
KILLADELPHIA, VOL. 6 TP
CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
184 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 27
Enter SPAWN and SAVAGE DRAGON!
The forces of Heaven and Hell clash on the battleground thatis Philly and weaves into the tapestry of a larger universe when TODD McFARLANE and ERIK LARSEN's greatest creations cross over into the pages of KILLADELPHIA! Now SeeSaw must face his greatest threat, and all the power he's gained and magic he's learned will be put to the test as he faces off against comics' greatest anti-hero— Spawn! Meanwhile, our heroes' ongoing fight for survival against Toussaint Louverture and his Haitian guardians becomes even more desperate as Savage Dragon becomes involved in this battle for the soul of Philadelphia! The sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated series continues! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and HBO's Winning Time, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN. Collects KILLADELPHIA #31-35 and also features the inclusion of a backup story featuring Hell's baddest badass: Johnny Gatlin.
STORY RODNEY BARNES
ART JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, GERMAN ERRAMOUSPE, LEE LOUGHRIDGE
COVER JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER
LASTMAN, BOOK 6 TP
ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY
432 PAGES BLACK & WHITE 6 x 9 INCHES
$24.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 20
LASTMAN COMES TO ITS EPIC FINALE!
Adrian returns home to the Valley of Kings, only to find it has
become a far different place in his time away. With both realms
now threatened by all-new monsters pouring in from the Rift,
Adrian, Richard, and their friends' fighting skills will be put to the
ultimate test. Not everything is lost, though, as Adrian comes face
to face with the one person he never expected to see again…
his father! But is he the key to both realms' salvation—or their ruin?
Find out in the final installment of the LASTMAN series from the
powerhouse team of BALAK, MICHAËL SANLAVILLE & BASTIEN
VIVÈS! Perfect for readers of INVINCIBLE and ULTRAMEGA!
Collects Volumes 11 & 12 of the hit French fight comic
STORY
BALAK
MICHAËL SANLAVILLE
BASTIEN VIVÈS
ART | COVER
MICHAËL SANLAVILLE
BASTIEN VIVÈS
LOCAL MAN: LOST ONES, VOL. 3 TP
ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | SUPERHEROES
176 PAGES FULL COLOR $18.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 13
STRAY DOGS creator TONY FLEECS teams with
REVIVAL's TIM SEELEY for a series that combines
rural crime noir and superhero action!
Things were bad enough for the hero formerly known as Crossjsack
when it was only his tiny hometown that hated him. Now the
whole world wants him dead! Stuck in hiding with a tenuous ally,
Jack discovers there are some things in his superhero past he just can't hide from.
Meanwhile, something's not right in Farmington, and Jack must stop a dark force torn
from the very earliest Image Comics if he wants to finally become a hometown hero.
Collects LOCAL MAN #10-13, #25, and LOCAL MAN: BAD GIRLS (one-shot)
STORY
TIM SEELEY
TONY FLEECS
ART | COVER
TONY FLEECS
TIM SEELEY
MANIFEST DESTINY DELUXE
EDITION, BOOK TWO HC
FANTASY | HISTORICAL FICTION
568 PAGES FULL COLOR 7.25 x 10.875 INCHES
$59.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 13
THE GROUNDBREAKING SERIES A DECADE IN THE MAKING!
In 1804, Captain Meriweather Lewis and Captain William
Clark were tasked with exploring the unchartered American
Frontier. During their journey, they uncovered and committed
unspeakable horrors. Now, their expedition comes to an
end—and they hold the fate of a nation in their hands…
CHRIS DINGESS (Marvel's Agent Carter, Doom Patrol) and
MATTHEW ROBERTS' (UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM
THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES!) acclaimed alternative historical
adventure series concludes in this deluxe hardcover format.
Collects MANIFEST DESTINY #25-48 & SKYBOUND X #1 short story
STORY
CHRIS DINGESS
ART
MATTHEW ROBERTS
TONY AKINS
OWEN GIENI
ART | COVER
MATTHEW ROBERTS
MONSTRESS, VOL. 9 TP
FANTASY | HORROR | SCIENCE FICTION
176 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 13
Can loyalty and love transcend a history of betrayal and blood?
Maika, Kippa, and Ren return to their own world to discover a full
year has passed in their absence—and Zinn is back in the clutches of
Maika's father, the megalomaniacal Lord Doctor. From the relative safety of the piratecontrolled
Spice Islands, Maika and her friends must regroup, recover, and find a way
to stop the Lord Doctor's murderous rampage before he destroys the Known World.
Collects MONSTRESS #49-54
STORY
MARJORIE LIU
ART | COVER
SANA TAKEDA
NO/ONE, VOL. 1 TP
CRIME & MYSTERY | SUPERHEROES | ACTION & ADVENTURE
320 PAGES FULL COLOR $24.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 20
SOON TO BE A MAJOR MOTION PICTURE!
Last year, the Richard Roe murders shocked the city of Pittsburgh.
In the months since, the killings have sparked a dangerous
political movement, copycat killers, and a masked vigilante who's
still determined to hold the powerful accountable. Not a symbol.
Not a hero. They could be anyone. They're NO/ONE.
PLUS! The story continues in WHO IS NO/ONE, an included 10-episode
audio series starring RACHAEL LEIGH COOK (She's All That), PATTON
OSWALT (Netflix's The Sandman), TODD STASHWICK (Star Trek: Picard),
YURI LOWENTHAL (Insomniac's Spider-Man), LOREN LESTER (Batman:
The Animated Series), ADAM McARTHUR (Jujutsu Kaisen) and more!
Immerse yourself in the groundbreaking true-crime multimedia
superhero series ahead of its feature film debut!
Collects NO/ONE #1-10
STORY
KYLE HIGGINS
BRIAN BUCCELLATO
ART | COVER
GERALDO BORGES
THE SACRIFICERS, VOL. 2 TP
DYSTOPIAN | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION
192 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 20
The inescapable trauma of Pigeon's childhood abuse turns into
blinding rage at a world that never protected him, a rage that
he finally has the strength to express in a fashion impossible
to ignore. The wealth and love Soluna grew up cocooned
by did little to prepare her for the total fall from grace and
loss of control she now faces. Through these two divergent
lives, a world will be reshaped, and a new god will be born.
Collects THE SACRIFICERS #7-11
STORY
RICK REMENDER
ART
MAX FIUMARA
ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO
DAVE McCAIG
COVER
MAX FIUMARA
DAVE McCAIG
SUNSTONE: MERCY, BOOK 3 HC
EROTICA | LGBTQ+ | ROMANCE
576 PAGES FULL COLOR 7.25 x 10.875 INCHES
$49.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 13
The third arc of the wildly popular SUNSTONE: MERCY series,
presented in a beautiful, deluxe hardcover!
Loving someone means building a shrine within your heart dedicated to them. A
shrine made of good memories and treasured moments. Anne is about to find the
shrine of her heart ransacked by none other than the person it was devoted to.
As for Ally and Alan, they find themselves straining as a risky hobby grows into
an obsession and threatens to destroy all other aspects of their lives. A friendship
is about to be put to a test that it may just end up failing. Time to grow up.
Collects SUNSTONE: MERCY Volumes 6-8
STORY | ART | COVER
STJEPAN SEJIC
TRANSFORMERS, VOL. 2 TP
ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN | SCIENCE FICTION
128 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 13
THE FATE OF TWO WORLDS
The new era for THE TRANSFORMERS continues here!
The Decepticons make violent decisions about their future,
bringing them face to face with Shockwave and his shocking
plans that will change their war with the Autobots forever.
Now Optimus Prime must rally his allies on Earth and
Cybertron, but he's about to find out that not everyone
believes he is the right leader to save both worlds…
JORGE CORONA joins DANIEL WARREN
JOHNSON to begin the ENERGON UNIVERSE
story that will have everyone talking!
Collects TRANSFORMERS #7-12
STORY
DANIEL WARREN
JOHNSON
ART
JORGE CORONA
MIKE SPICER
COVER A
COVER B | DIRECT
MARKET EXCLUSIVE
DANIEL WARREN
JOHNSON
MIKE SPICER
UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY:
BOUNTY, VOL. 5 TP
ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION
168 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
NOVEMBER 13
As the journey through an altered America continues,
the fifth volume of the series finds our heroes trapped
in Zone Bounty, a region near the former US heartland
tasked with harnessing the nation's agricultural might to
feed the rest of the country. But what are the residents of
Bounty actually growing, and what are they being fed?
This penultimate chapter in the UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY
saga provides answers readers have been seeking since
the first issue—and twists they will never expect.
Collects UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #25-30
STORY
SCOTT SNYDER
CHARLES SOULE
ART
GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI
MATTHEW WILSON
COVER
GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI