Image Comics November 2024 Full Solicits & Solicitations

GI Joe #1 by Joshua Williams, Tom Reilly and Jordie Bellaire launches in Image Comics' November 2024 solicits and solicitations...

Article Summary Exciting new titles like GI Joe #1, The Deadly Tales Of Gunslinger Spawn, and Hornsby & Halo debut in November 2024.

Explore standout graphic novels including Anzuelo by Emma Ríos and Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika spin-off by Steve Orlando.

Unveil thrilling series continuations with Savage Dragon #275, The Walking Dead Deluxe #100, and the epic Saga #71.

Don't miss the grim, beautiful collection in The Complete Deadbone Erotica Omnibus HC and other remarkable hardcover releases.

…as well as the launch of The Deadly Tales Of Gunslinger Spawn from Jimmy Palmiotti and Patric Reynolds, Hornsby & Halo #1 by Peter Tomasi and Peter Snejberg, Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika: Open For Business by Steve Orlando and Emilio Pilliu, The Rocketfellers by Peter Tomasi and Francis Manapul, the latest Horizon Experiment, Moon Dogs by Tananarive Due and Kelsey Ramsay, and the hardcover graphic novel Anzuelo from Emma Rios,

ANZUELO HC

MAGICAL REALISM

304 PAGES FULL COLOR $24.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE NOVEMBER 6

STORY | ART | COVER EMMA RÍOS

"Emma is a master of her craft, an absolute beast of an artist with the delicate touch of a poet."—Emily Carroll (Through the Woods)

A gorgeous and brutal story that revolts against the notion of violence as the only response to a life without hope. The Sea, secretly more complex than anyone imagined, rises one day. The horizon folds as the Sea absorbs the world and transforms everything that's been pulled inside it. Three kids find themselves unmoored and lost, but brought together by the physical and mental changes wrought by the tides and a desire to avoid harming any living creature. ANZUELO is the new graphic novel by the Eisner award-winning cartoonist EMMA RÍOS (PRETTY DEADLY, MIRROR, I.D.).



DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1

ON SALE NOVEMBER 27

STORY JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ART | COVER PATRIC REYNOLDS

One of the most mysterious characters in the Spawn Universe is the Gunslinger Spawn. In DEADLY TALES, his true origin is finally revealed in full. Written by superstar

creator JIMMY PALMIOTTI, with art by the exceptional PATRIC REYNOLDS, see the true origin of the deadly Gunslinger Spawn. From the character's first appearance in SPAWN #174 to his adventures in the present day, all will be laid bare to the reader. The series, set in the past before the Gunslinger is pulled to the future, unravels his place in the Spawn Universe. It is a brutal tale of Old-West violence and mayhem by two of the comic industry's finest.



G.I. JOE #1

ON SALE NOVEMBER 13

STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART TOM REILLY, JORDIE BELLAIRE

WRAPAROUND $5.99

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US COVERS P, Q, R $5.99 US

T TEEN (AGES 12+)

LAUNCH of the MONTH

THE BIGGEST COMIC BOOK LAUNCH OF THE DECADE! Conrad Hauser, Codename DUKE, has assembled a special force known as G.I. Joe to battle the rising power of the mysterious COBRA in the aftermath of the Autobots and Decepticons' arrival on Earth. But the enigmatic Cobra Commander has unleashed the power of Energon like never before! Featuring many familiar faces and the first appearance of an ALL NEW character, this is the comic that will change everything you think you know about G.I. Joe…and that's only half the surprises in store from the chart-topping Energon Universe dream team of JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and TOM REILLY!

HORNSBY & HALO #1

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 27

STORY

PETER J. TOMASI

ART | COVER A

PETER SNEJBJERG

JOHN KALISZ

It's Good vs. Evil from the minds of PETER J. TOMASI (Batman and

Robin, Super Sons) and PETER SNEJBJERG (Starman, B.P.R.D.)!

Keeping the cosmic peace isn't easy. But the opposing

leaders of Heaven and Hell broker a deal that trades Zachary

Halo, an angel child, to a demon family, and Rose Hornsby, a

demon child, to an angel family, and hope this truce will halt

the winds of war. It's Nature versus Nurture as the turbulence

of adolescence comes crashing down on two teenagers

who have no idea just who and what they truly are…yet.

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)



MIRKA ANDOLFO'S SWEET PAPRIKA: OPEN FOR BUSINESS #1 (OF 5)

ON SALE NOVEMBER 6

STORY

STEVE ORLANDO

ART | COVER A

EMILIO PILLIU

A QUEER LOVE DRAMA SPIN-OFF OF MIRKA ANDOLFO'S HARVEY AWARDWINNING

AND EISNER AWARD-NOMINATED SWEET PAPRIKA!

Aubrey Jean is a young employee at Infernum Press, and he tries to impress his hero and boss,

Miss Paprika, and figure out his relationship with Persica, a friend with benefits who might want

to be more. But just as Aubrey and Persica settle into an open relationship that's comfortable

for them both, their relationship is thrown into turmoil by Kren. And on top of all that, Aubrey

finally gets a chance to prove his worth to Miss Paprika by becoming the handler for Infernum

Press's most difficult client—the dreaded, eccentric, and unstable author known as Durian.

Can Aubrey deal with Kren and save his relationship with Persica? Does he even

want to be with Persica? And how can he even figure any of that out when he's

got to be on-call day and night dealing with Durian's next insane request!?

An erotic romance drama in the style of the original SWEET PAPRIKA series, building off

characters introduced in the Eisner Award-nomined SWEET PAPRIKA: BLACK, WHITE, AND

PINK #1, written by STEVE ORLANDO (Scarlet Witch, Marauders, COMMANDERS IN CRISIS)

and illustrated by the amazing Italian artist EMILIO PILLIU (X-Men: The Wedding Special).

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US COVER E $4.99 US



THE ROCKETFELLERS #1

ON SALE NOVEMBER 20

STORY

PETER J. TOMASI

FRANCIS MANAPUL

ART | COVER A

FRANCIS MANAPUL

A new cosmic time-travel adventure from the minds of PETER

J. TOMASI (Batman and Robin, Super Sons) and FRANCIS

MANAPUL (Flash, Clear)! In the picture-perfect 25th century,

the Rocketfeller family, living a disconnected and emotionally

distant existence, discover a terrible secret: in their hands is

the fate of humanity. Hunted down, the Rocketfellers enlist in

the Time Zone Protection Program and escape to present-day

Earth. If they can't find a way to trust each other in this strange

"ancient" world of today, they and our future will perish!

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)



MOON DOGS: THE HORIZON

EXPERIMENT (ONE SHOT)

HORROR | FAIRY TALES, FOLK TALES, LEGENDS & MYTHOLOGY

| DRAGONS & MYTHICAL CREATURES

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 20

STORY

TANANARIVE DUE

ART | COVER A

KELSEY RAMSAY

Literary horror icon and multi-award-winning novelist TANANARIVE JOSÉ VILLARRUBIA

DUE (The Reformatory) and hot newcomer KELSEY RAMSAY

present MOON DOGS—following East African werewolves secretly

living in Miami, as this minority within a minority is caught in a

burgeoning war that threatens both lycanthrope and human lives.



THE SACRIFICERS #12

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 6

"No Light Beyond," Part 1 (of 4)

The blockbuster hit series returns with the first

issue of the biggest chapter yet! Pigeon's quest

for revenge escalates with terrible ramifications,

Soluna learns a secret that leads her to the

hardest choice of her life, and The Foreman's new

mission leads to a clash of gods in this explosive,

action-packed first issue of the new chapter!

DYSTOPIAN | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

RICK REMENDER

ART | COVER A

MAX FIUMARA

DAVE McCAIG

COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE

ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO

DAVE McCAIG



SAVAGE DRAGON #275

ACTION & ADVENTURE | SUPERHEROES

100 PAGES FULL COLOR $9.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 27

STORY | ART | COVERS A & B

ERIK LARSEN

CCOVER C

NIKOS KOUTSIS

"PRISONER OF THE REDS!"

Malcolm Dragon, SuperPatriot, Battle Girl, and Paul

Dragon invade Russia to rescue an American prisoner!

But things seldom go as planned! Also featuring the

usual assortment of awe-inspiring back-up stories

that readers have come to grudgingly tolerate!

Comes with our highest possible recommendation!



STONEHEART #7

ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 6

STORY | ART | COVER

EMMA KUBERT

Leaving right where we left off, our protagonist Shayde

Whisper, Eldon Redwood, and Koko set sail for the

open sea, but brewing beneath the surface, harrowing

creatures rip their way into Shayde's dreams…and

eventually, her reality. Catch up with Volume One as

the epic second arc of STONEHEART begins!



THE WALKING DEAD

DELUXE #100

HORROR | DYSTOPIAN

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 6

SOMETHING TO FEAR CONTINUES!

This extra-sized chapter contains one of the

darkest moments in Rick Grimes' life, and one of

the most violent and brutal things to happen within

the pages of this series—FINALLY IN COLOR!

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL

COLOR also features another installment of

Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

STORY

ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART

CHARLIE ADLARD

DAVE McCAIG

COVER A

DAVID FINCH



BLACK CLOAK #10

CRIME & MYSTERY | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 13

STORY

KELLY THOMPSON

ART | COVER

MEREDITH McCLAREN

Essex, Pax, and Alden separate to investigate multiple leads,

but divide and conquer is not going as planned. Meanwhile,

the former Queen's location has changed dramatically. Her

demeanor? Not so much. But sometimes a change of scenery

can really open your eyes to things right in front of your face.



C.O.W.L.: 1964 #4 (OF 4)

SUPERHEROES | HISTORICAL FICTION | ACTION & ADVENTURE

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 27

STORY

KYLE HIGGINS

ALEC SIEGEL

ART | COVER A

ROD REIS

COVER B

KELLY McMAHON

Nothing lasts forever.

MINISERIES FINALE



CONVERT #4 (OF 4)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 20

STORY

JOHN ARCUDI

ART

SAVANNAH FINLEY

GONZALO RUGGIERI

COVER

SIMON GANE

Orrin is in full crisis mode, struggling to understand who he

is, what he is, and what he's willing to do to survive. There

are no easy answers in this final issue of CONVERT.

SCIENCE FICTION | ACTION & ADVENTURE | ALIEN CONTACT

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

MINISERIES FINALE



CREEPSHOW, VOL. 3 #3 (OF 5)

HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL | MEDIA TIE-IN

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 20

STORY

JOHN ARCUDI

CHRIS CONDON

ART

SHAWN McMANUS

MARTÍN MORAZZO

COVER A

RYAN CARR

COVER B

MARTÍN MORAZZO

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE

STEVE BEACH

The hit anthology continues here, as fan-favorite

JOHN ARCUDI (B.P.R.D.) and SHAWN McMANUS

(Fables) introduce two online sleuths who investigate

a murder that has more twists and turns than

any message board could ever anticipate.

Then, red hot creators CHRIS CONDON (THAT

TEXAS BLOOD) and MARTÍN MORAZZO (ICE CREAM

MAN) present the story of the ultimate comic book

grail, one that might even be worth dying for…



DEAD EYES: THE EMPTY

FRAMES #3 (OF 5)

CRIME & MYSTERY | ACTION & ADVENTURE

| SPIES & ESPIONAGE

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 20

STORY

GERRY DUGGAN

ART | COVER A

JOHN McCREA

COVER B | 1:15 INCENTIVE

SIMON GANE

Dead Eyes caused a mob funeral so he could gain

access to a mafia stronghold. When he arrives he only

finds that it's empty-ish. What ensues is the funniest,

most violent and effed-up fight since Dead Eyes' brawl

in a hospital MRI suite with laughing gas. This one

has it all. Punching, kicking, biting, vomiting, shooting,

losing, winning, and of course…the half billion in stolen

art. How's Dead Eyes gonna get out of this one?



THE DOMAIN #5 (OF 5)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US COVER B $4.99 US

T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 13

STORY

CHIP ZDARSKY

ART | COVER A

RACHAEL STOTT

COVER B

EREN ANGIOLINI

With enemies on all sides, can the trio of

Domain heroes—with the alien Wee-Lan's

help—save their planet from an invasion?

This special series, written by CHIP ZDARSKY (Batman,

NEWBURN) with amazing art by RACHAEL STOTT

(Fantastic Four, Dr. Who) and EREN ANGIOLINI

(Justice League: Last Ride) concludes here! But

keep reading PUBLIC DOMAIN to see the fallout!

MINISERIES FINALE



DRAWING BLOOD #8 (OF 12)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 27

Heartbroken by Hollywood, rejected by

his own family, Shane Bookman locks

himself in his office, away from a hostile

world…but can't escape a lifetime of

disappointments, and the ghosts of his past,

driving him to the edge of self-destruction.

STORY

KEVIN EASTMAN

DAVID AVALLONE

ART

BEN BISHOP

TROY LITTLE

DAVE ACOSTA

KEVIN EASTMAN

JASON MOORE

LUIS DELGADO

TAYLOR ESPOSITO

SKYLAR PATRIDGE

COVER A

KEVIN EASTMAN

COVER B

BEN BISHOP

COVER C

TROY LITTLE

ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | HISTORICAL

FICTION | HUMOROUS

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)



ACTION & ADVENTURE | HISTORICAL FICTION | ROMANCE

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 27

FALLING IN LOVE ON

THE PATH TO HELL #6

STORY

GERRY DUGGAN

ART | COVER A

GARRY BROWN

COVER B | 1:15 INCENTIVE

PHIL NOTO

The love affair heats up as the samurai and the gunslinger

spend their nights pressed together and their days

avoiding the cult of warriors out to kill them. MacRaith gets

another clue on how to activate the path off the island,

and we introduce another tribe hiding deep in the mists.

FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL is stabby,

shooty, and romantic…and it's your favorite damn comic.



FERAL #8

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 27

MORE ANIMAL HORROR FROM THE

MASTERS OF PETSPLOITATION!

Elsie is reunited with an old friend

in the creepy shack deep in the

rabies-infested forest. Is this place a

sanctuary at long last? Or a house of

dark secrets? And what exactly are the

cats living here hiding from Elsie?

Pray she never finds out!

STORY

TONY FLEECS

ART

TRISH FORSTNER

TONE RODRIGUEZ

BRAD SIMPSON

COVER A

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE

TRISH FORSTNER

TONY FLEECS

COVER B

TRISH FORSTNER

TONY FLEECS

ALLEN PASSALAQUA

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE

BRIANNA GARCIA



FREE AGENTS #5

ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION

| SUPERHEROES

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 6

STORY

KURT BUSIEK

FABIAN NICIEZA

ART

STEPHEN MOONEY

TRIONA FARRELL

COVER A

STEPHEN MOONEY

COVER B

KEVIN MAGUIRE

COVER C

JERRY ORDWAY

The Free Agents battle their most dangerous foes:

their leader and their own past. An angry Barrage

subjects the Agents to a mental "rebooting"

process that digs deep into who they are and how

they became Breakpoint 10. Will they emerge as

obedient soldiers again? Or as themselves?

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #311

ON SALE NOVEMBER 20

SERIES ARTIST CHRIS MOONEYHAM RETURNS!

Cobra Commander's trap in Springfield has been unleashed.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART CHRIS MOONEYHAM, FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A ANDY KUBERT, TAMRA BONVILLAIN

COVER B ANDY KUBERT

COVER C | 1:10 CAMOUFLAGE INCENTIVE FRANCIS PORTELA



GEIGER #8

ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 13

STORY

GEOFF JOHNS

ART

PAUL PELLETIER

ANDREW HENNESSY

BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A

GARY FRANK

BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B

DERRICK CHEW

COVER C

LEONARDO COLAPIETRO

The Glowing Man's quest for a cure continues

as Geiger, his two-headed wolf Barney, and

Nate the Nuclear Knight encounter a town that's

discovered the secret to peace in this post-nuclear

war world. But that tranquility is threatened with

the arrival of Nate's former brothers-in-arms

from The Camelot Casino and their formidable

leader, the New King. Plus, how violent can The

Glowing Man get when a child who reminds

him of his own daughter is under threat? Read

this face-meltingly good issue to find out!



GROMMETS #6 (OF 7)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HISTORICAL FICTION | HUMOROUS

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 27

Things go sideways in a hurry when the drunken

and uninvited jocks decide they don't like the look

of our misfit friends. Based on true stories that

changed the lives of two damaged kids forever.

STORY

RICK REMENDER

BRIAN POSEHN

ART

BRETT PARSON

MORENO DINISIO

COVER A

BRETT PARSON

COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE

KEVIN CROSS



GUNSLINGER SPAWN #38

ON SALE NOVEMBER 6

After recovering from his injuries, Javier finally realizes that running in head first might not be the best course of action; a subtler approach may be warranted.

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES 24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART CARLO BARBERI

COVER A DON AGUILLO

COVER B VON RANDAL



HACK/SLASH = BODY BAGS #2 (OF 4)

HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL | SUPERHEROES

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 27

STORY

TIM SEELEY

ART

STEFANO CASELLI

STEVE KURTH

COVER A

SCOTT HEPBURN

COVER B

KALMAN

ANDRASOFSZKY

With Panda trapped inside the School for the Contractual

Arts with a slasher, it's up to Cassie Hack to save her

@$$. But Panda, newly trained in bagging bodies, ain't

gonna take any $%&# from some spooky *&*(%&…

especially when she's got classmates to impress!

And, Vlad is sent after Mack Delgado, aka Clownface.

But with Mack convinced an assassin is after him,

machetes are going to fly. The epic re-introduction

of JASON PEARSON's cult heroes continues

by the original creators of HACK/SLASH!

MINISERIES PREMIERE



HYDE STREET #2

HORROR | DARK FANTASY | CRIME & MYSTERY

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 27

STORY

GEOFF JOHNS

ART | COVER A

IVAN REIS

DANNY MIKI

BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B

PETER SNEJBJERG

BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C

GERMÁN PERALTA

The all-new horror series by the team behind

Blackest Night and Aquaman: The Trench

continues as GEOFF JOHNS and IVAN REIS dive

deep into one of the denizens of Hyde Street—a

boy scout on a mission to destroy a corrupt cop,

and all other authority figures he can get his

hands on. But who is Pranky, and where did he

come from? And what's his favorite knot to tie?



I HATE FAIRYLAND (2022) #17

ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | HUMOROUS

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 6

STORY

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE

COVER D | 1:25 VIRGIN B&W

INCENTIVE

SKOTTIE YOUNG

ART | COVER A

COVER B EXPLICIT

BRETT BEAN

"HAPPY END GAME," Part Two of Five

Happy leads the army of dead Gerts from Hell,

through the Inferno and into Fairyland. Gert needs

allies, so the King summons a legend from Kansas

who's pretty familiar with fighting off WICKED

forces! Who could it be? Maybe someone who's into

glittery footwear? Yellow Bricks? Any guesses?



ICE CREAM MAN #42

ANTHOLOGIES | HORROR | LITERARY

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 6

HORROR HOUSE

Perhaps we should talk about what's REALLY scary.

STORY

W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ART | COVER A

MARTÍN MORAZZO

CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER B

RYAN QUACKENBUSH



KAYA #23

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 20

ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

STORY | ART | COVER A

WES CRAIG

COVER B

DENNIS MENHEERE

Lost in a city of ghosts, Kaya receives a

shocking glimpse into her future!



KING SPAWN #40

ON SALE NOVEMBER 13

After months of fighting, Spawn has reached his way to the top. The Dark Angel in charge is now in his sights. But there is one more obstacle he must face, and since he is still powerless, he just might not come through unscathed.

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART YILDIRAY CINAR

COVER A THADDEUS ROBECK

COVER B MARCO FAILLA



KNIGHTS VS. SAMURAI #3

ACTION & ADVENTURE | EPIC | DRAGONS & MYTHICAL CREATURES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE NOVEMBER 27

STORY DAVID DASTMALCHIAN

ART FEDERICO MELE

COVER MIRKO COLAK

The fate of Charles and his men is uncertain as they are held prisoners by the Samurai Army, but a chance glance at a tapestry may unlock the door to understanding.



LADY MECHANIKA: THE

DEVIL IN THE LAKE #3 (OF 4)

STEAMPUNK | DRAGONS & MYTHICAL CREATURES

| ACTION & ADVENTURE

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 13

STORY

JOE BENITEZ

M.M. CHEN

ART | COVER B

SIYA OUM

COVER A

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE

JOE BENITEZ

Lady Mechanika journeys down into the depths of

a mysterious lake in search of the ancient creature

known as Labynkyrsky Chyort, The Devil in the Lake.



THE MOON IS FOLLOWING US #3 (OF 10)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 20

STORY

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART

RILEY ROSSMO

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

COVER A

RILEY ROSSMO

MIKE SPICER

COVER B

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

MIKE SPICER

Sam and Duncan finally have the training

and firepower they need to go on the assault

against the Cascade. It's time to rescue

their baby girl. LOCK AND LOAD.



NAPALM LULLABY #7

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 13

Dreams and reality converge to manifest

the desires of one, desires that will be

inflicted upon us all. Is it possible to shape

a world that works for everyone?

ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SUPERHEROES

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

RICK REMENDER

ART | COVER A

BENGAL

COVER B

EPHK

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE

MIKI MONTILLÓ



NULLHUNTER #2 (OF 12)

CYBERPUNK | FAIRY TALES, FOLK TALES, LEGENDS &

MYTHOLOGY | ACTION & ADVENTURE

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 20

STORY | COVER A

MICHAEL WALSH

ART | COVER B

GUSTAFFO VARGAS

COVER C

ALEXIS ZIRITT

Clay's next assignment takes him to L3R-N3A's

slimy underbelly, where he'll have to slice

through hordes of neurolinked henchmen if

he wants to find the head of the Snakes.



THE POWER FANTASY #4

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 6

STORY

KIERON GILLEN

ART | COVER A

CASPAR WIJNGAARD

COVER B

CHIP ZDARSKY

COVER C | 1:50 INCENTIVE

RIAN HUGHES

Masumi's latest art exhibit opens tonight.

Tokyo is petrified. Will any critic dare say what

they think and risk unleashing her wrath?

Meanwhile, Etienne discovers the

dangers of long-haul flights when you've

just murdered a world leader.

SUPERHEROES | SUPERVILLAINS | ACTION & ADVENTURE

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

Ongoing SERIES & MINISERIES



DYSTOPIAN | CRIME & MYSTERY | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION

56 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 6

PRECIOUS METAL #6 (OF 6) STORY

DARCY VAN POELGEEST

ART | COVER A

IAN BERTRAM

COVER B | 1:25 INCENTIVE

RYAN OTTLEY

The epic conclusion to Max Weaver's

journey in which the LITTLE BIRD

Universe is forever changed.

MINISERIES FINALE



PUBLIC DOMAIN #10

HUMOROUS

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 6

STORY | ART | COVER

CHIP ZDARSKY

After the world-shattering revelations of last issue, we travel back to the 1980s!

Singular Comics is riding high on the success of THE DOMAIN, but not everyone is

celebrating! This special EXTRA-SIZED issue changes the Dallas family forever!

CHIP ZDARSKY (Batman, NEWBURN) continues his

award-winning series about the comic industry!



RAT CITY #8

ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION| SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE NOVEMBER 20

STORY ERICA SCHULTZ

ART ZÉ CARLOS

COVER A BJÖRN BARENDS

COVER B MIRKO COLAK

Peter and Quinlan are under siege by PTS, and the world is going to see The Deviant for who he truly is.



CRIME & MYSTERY | HUMOROUS | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 13

RIFTERS #6 STORY

BRIAN POSEHN

JOE TROHMAN

ART | COVER

CHRIS JOHNSON

Chasing the ultimate truth, our heroes pursue Alpha

through time and space, only to land in the middle of a

fifteen-story office building firefight. All may be revealed,

assuming Fenton and Geller don't "die easy."



ROGUE SUN #24

OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL | SUPERHEROES | SUPERVILLAINS

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 27

STORY

RYAN PARROTT

NICK COTTON

ART

ABEL

COVER A

STEFANO SIMEONE

As supernatural forces plot against them, Rogue

Sun must finally take on the Philistine and Divinity is

faced with an unexpected, life-altering decision.

ROGUE SUN is a Massive-Verse series.

END OF STORY ARC



SAGA #71

FANTASY | ROMANCE | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 27

STORY

BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

ART | COVER

FIONA STAPLES

Who dis?



SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #9

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 20

Twitch has always been known as a crack shot. Unfortunately,

he makes a fatal error that costs someone their life. A

new case and a new Creative Team. JORDAN BAREL

and THOMAS NACHLIK take Sam and Twitch on a

journey to revisit their relationship with themselves and

those around them. Who is hunting Sam and Twitch?

ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

JORDAN BAREL

ART

THOMAS NACHLIK

COVERS A & B

THADDEUS ROBECK



THE SCORCHED #36

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE NOVEMBER 27

STORY JOHN LAYMAN

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A DON AGUILLO

COVER B VON RANDAL

The hunt for Medieval Spawn reaches a frantic pace and becomes a race against time between The Scorched and The Agency!



SPAWN #360

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE NOVEMBER 27

STORY RORY McCONVILLE TODD McFARLANE

ART BRETT BOOTH

COVER A CARLO BARBERI

COVER B MARCO FAILLA

Bludd has won. Spawn has been defeated, and the Vampire Kingdom has ascended.



SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN #5 (OF 5)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | SUPERHEROES | SUPERVILLAINS

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE NOVEMBER 27

STORY JOHN LAYMAN

ART | COVER ROB "SKETCHCRAFT" DUENAS

This is it! The final showdown! Who will live? Who will die? Does any of it really matter if it's not in continuity? All these questions are answered, and more you didn't even think to ask, in SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN! MINISERIES FINALE



STANDSTILL #4 (OF 8)

SUPERVILLAINS | CRIME & MYSTERY | ACTION & ADVENTURE

48 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 20

STORY

LEE LOUGHRIDGE

ART | COVER A

ANDREW ROBINSON

COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE

ALEX RIEGEL

Colin and Kate suffer through the completion

and testing of their latest time-stopping device,

while elsewhere, Ryker is settling a score with

an affluent drug dealer in the only way he sees

fit. Will Colin and Kate be next on Rykers list?



THE TIN CAN SOCIETY #3 (OF 9)

SUPERHEROES | CRIME & MYSTERY | ACTION & ADVENTURE

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 20

STORY

PETER WARREN

ART | COVER A

FRANCESCO MOBILI

CHRIS CHUCKRY

COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE

JEFFREY ALAN LOVE

Kasia isn't just trying to figure out who killed her

friend, she is trying to avenge the death of someone

with whom she shared a passionate, complicated,

heart-wrenching love affair. The ballad of Johnny and

Kasia takes an unflinching look at intimacy challenged

by secrecy, disability, and fame. But at the heart of

their romance lies a dark, deadly secret that may be

the key to solving the mystery of Johnny's death…

or threaten to destroy The Tin Can Society forever.



TRANSFORMERS #14

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE NOVEMBER 13

THE FATE OF STARSCREAM REVEALED Everything has changed for the most conniving Decepticon the universe has even seen. And hell hath no fury like a Starscream scorned…

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART JASON HOWARD, MIKE SPICER



ULTRAMEGA BY

JAMES HARREN #7 (OF 8)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | SUPERHEROES

48 PAGES FULL COLOR $7.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE

NOVEMBER 20

STORY | COVER A

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE

JAMES HARREN

ART

JAMES HARREN

DAVE STEWART

COVER B

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE

GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA

"…it is an exceptional debut. There is something

for everyone in here"—Big Comic Page

Noah is faced with a threat no Ultramega

has ever faced—and the choice he

makes will change worlds forever.

Ongoing SERIES & MINISERIES



HORROR | MEDIA TIE-IN | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE NOVEMBER 27

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: FRANKENSTEIN #4 (OF 4)

THE EYES OF A DEMON Behold! The final confrontation between Frankenstein and his creation! But who is the real monster?

COVER D | 1:25 CLASSIC HORROR INCENTIVE JENNY FRISON

COVER C | 1:10 CONNECTING INCENTIVE FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE STEPHANIE PEPPER

COVER F | 1:75 INCENTIVE MARIA WOLF MIKE SPICER

STORY | COVER AbMICHAEL WALSH

ART MICHAEL WALSH, TONI MARIE GRIFFIN



VIOLATOR #4 (OF 6)

SUPERVILLAINS | SUPERHEROES | HORROR

56 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE NOVEMBER 27

STORY MARC ANDREYKO

ART | COVER GIANENRICO BONACORSI

The Violator's story continues as his hatred for humanity grows. His rage seethes as he brings destruction and misery to everyone unlucky enough to cross his path.



VIOLENT FLOWERS #3 (OF 4)

HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL | DARK FANTASY

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 27

STORY | ART | COVERS A & B

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE

MARIA LLOVET

COVER D

JESÚS ORELLANA

"Vengeance blooms in their veins."

MARIA LLOVET (CRAVE, Luna, Porcelain) returns with

VIOLENT FLOWERS, a sensual tale about vengeance,

acceptance, and the importance of embracing who we really are.

In issue #3…Erzsébet flees after hurting Carnelia with the TOXIKON, the poison arrow.

Carnelia and Anna take refuge in a pharmacy where they tend their wounds. Carnelia

explains her complicated relationship with Nikodemos and, as they bond, Anna offers her

blood to Carnelia so she can heal. They end up sharing much more than just blood…



VOID RIVALS #14

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 27

Darak isn't back in

Agorria for ONE DAY

before they send him

back out into space

to get shot at. Darak's

loyalty to Agorria is

put to the test as he's

forced to prove himself.

ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

COVER B

CHUMA HILL

COVER C | 1:10

INCENTIVE,

CONNECTING VARIANT

LEONARDO ROMERO

COVER D | 1:25

INCENTIVE

E.J. SU

COVER E | 1:50

INCENTIVE

SYLVAIN REPOS

STORY

ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART

LORENZO DE FELICI

PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A

LORENZO DE FELICI



THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #101

HORROR | DYSTOPIAN

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 20

In the aftermath of the events of the monumental

100th issue…things are not going well.

STORY

ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART | COVER B

CHARLIE ADLARD

DAVE McCAIG

COVER A

DAVID FINCH

DAVE McCAIG

COVER C | CONNECTING

VARIANT

MATTIA DE IULIS



WITCHBLADE #5

ACTION & ADVENTURE | SUPERHEROES | SUPERNATURAL

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 13

STORY

MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART | COVER A

GIUSEPPE CAFARO

ARIF PRIANTO

COVER B

ROBERTA INGRANATA

WARNIA SAHADEWA



3D ANOMALY TP

CYBERPUNK | ACTION & ADVENTURE | SCIENCE FICTION

176 PAGES FULL COLOR $39.99 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES)

ON SALE

DECEMBER 11 | ADVANCE SOLICIT

Presenting for the first time in recorded history an event

that guarantees to transform the world and save humanity

from the brink of extinction…or maybe not, but it is pretty

cool—THE FIRST EVER 3D TRADE PAPERBACK!!

Featuring the critically acclaimed 3D comics from BRIAN

HABERLIN's Anomaly studios together between two covers

CAPTAIN WONDER, THE MARKED, SONATA, HELLCOP,

and FASTER THAN LIGHT plus extras and as a one-time only

bonus we'll even toss in 3D GLASSES as part of the deal!

Face it, friend, you're livin' right!

STORY

BRIAN HABERLIN

DAVID HINE

ART

BRIAN HABERLIN

GEIRROD VAN DYKE

PHILIP TAN

COVER



ADVENTUREMAN, VOL. 1 TP

EPIC | ACTION & ADVENTURE

200 PAGES FULL COLOR $12.99 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES)

Blending high-octane pulp action, low-flying dirigibles, and

more art-deco rayguns than you could shake a walking stick

at, ADVENTUREMAN is a high-flying, senses-obliterating,

imagination-quaking adventure for the whole family!

WHERE HIS STORY ENDED…HER STORY BEGINS!

Everyone knows the story of how ADVENTUREMAN, the

greatest pulp hero of all time, ended in a heartbreaking

CLIFFHANGER with our hero facing his very execution…

Now, learn the startling truth about how, 80 years after his seeming

demise, single mother Claire and her Adventurefan son Tommy light the

spark of RESURRECTION! Can these inheritors of the Adventureman

legacy rise up to face down the evil that bested the original?

Collects ADVENTUREMAN #1-5

STORY

MATT FRACTION

ART | COVER

TERRY DODSON

RACHEL DODSON

ON SALE

DECEMBER 18 | ADVANCE SOLICIT



BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN, VOL 1:

PERILOUS RELAUNCH TP

SUPERHEROES | SUPERVILLAINS | ACTION & ADVENTURE

152 PAGES FULL COLOR $12.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 20

"It's all just so brilliant and it makes me so

damn angry."—ROBERT KIRKMAN

Thirty years ago, they were America's premier celebrity superhero team.

Seen on television, on tabloid magazine covers, scoring million-dollar endorsement

deals…they were everywhere! Now, a new generation takes up the mantle—or

perhaps the poisoned chalice—fulfilling the promise made decades ago, to be the

heroes that a fractured America needs! Fully loaded and jam-packed with extras!

Collects BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #1-4

STORY

JOE CASEY

ART

PAUL FRY

COVER

SONIA HARRIS



THE COMPLETE DEADBONE

EROTICA OMNIBUS HC

HUMOROUS

272 PAGES FULL COLOR 9 x 12 INCHES

$39.99 US A FOR ADULT (NSFW)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 27

Collecting for the first time in chronological order underground comix legend VAUGHN BODÉ's

charmingly risqué strips and "Bodé Broads" from Cavalier magazine ("the kind men like.")

Originally written and drawn in the 1970s, this volume represents a time

capsule in erotic humor as only a master of the form could create it.

This beautiful hardbound book also collects BODÉ's hard-to-find three-page strips and

other rarities. With a foreword and additional new art from VAUGHN's son, MARK BODÉ.

Underground comix enthusiasts, BODÉ aficionados, and fans of adult humor

won't want to miss this uncensored and digitally remastered omnibus.

"VAUGHN was one of the lights of America."—MOEBIUS

STORY | ART

VAUGHN BODÉ

COVER

MARK BODÉ



DESOLATION JONES: THE BIOHAZARD EDITION HC

CRIME & MYSTERY | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

208 PAGES FULL COLOR 8 x 12 INCHES

$39.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 27

By turns riotous, tragic and brutal, DESOLATION JONES represents

the acclaimed six-part serial, now presented in a deluxe hardcover

that features an extensive gallery showcasing select pages in

their raw form, just as they looked leaving J.H's art table.

Los Angeles is an open prison for broken spies.

Michael Jones, once an agent for British intelligence before a procedure

to make him a better operative left him mentally and physically shattered,

survives in LA as a private investigator, eking out a living within the city's

ghost community of damaged spooks. If he had any better future to

look forward to, he probably wouldn't now be embarking on his newest

job: locating the lost pornographic home movies of…Adolf Hitler.

From WARREN ELLIS (TREES, Transmetropolitan, Castlevania)

and J.H. WILLIAMS III (ECHOLANDS, The Sandman Overture,

Batwoman), with JOSÉ VILLARRUBIA and TODD KLEIN.

STORY

WARREN ELLIS

ART

J.H. WILLIAMS III

JOSÉ VILLARRUBIA

TODD KLEIN

COVER

J.H. WILLIAMS III

DESTRO, VOL. 1 TP

MEDIA TIE-IN | ACTION & ADVENTURE

120 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 20

THE NEXT CHAPTER OF THE COBRA THREAT BEGINS HERE.

James McCullen Destro XXIV is the man behind M.A.R.S.

Industries, the undisputed leader in providing hightech

weapons to world powers…for the right price.

But the emergence of Energon has changed everything.

As Destro's ambitions grow, the "Crimson Twins" Tomax and Xamot

Paoli emerge to destroy their competition, and Cobra Commander

realizes his current ally could be his future greatest enemy.

Acclaimed writer DAN WATTERS (Loki, UNIVERSAL

MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON)

and artists ANDREI BRESSAN (DARK RIDE, BIRTHRIGHT)

and ANDREA MILANA (COBRA COMMANDER) change

the balance of power in the Energon Universe forever.

Collects DESTRO #1-5

STORY

DAN WATTERS

ART

ANDREI BRESSAN

ANDREA MILANA

ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER A

ANDREI BRESSAN

ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER B | DIRECT

MARKET EXCLUSIVE

KARL KERSCHL



MOON MAN, VOL. 1 TP STORY

SCOTT "KID CUDI" MESCUDI

KYLE HIGGINS

ART | COVER

MARCO LOCATI

SCIENCE FICTION | SUPERHEROES

152 PAGES FULL COLOR $9.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 27

Superstar musician SCOTT "KID CUDI" MESCUDI

makes his comics debut alongside Eisner Awardnominated

co-writer KYLE HIGGINS (RADIANT

BLACK) and breakout artist MARCO LOCATI!

Ramon Townsend is ready for a quiet life. Whatever went wrong on that failed

moon mission, whatever happened in the missing minutes the cameras didn't

capture, all he really wants is to settle down back home. But Ramon will soon

discover that the accident left him changed—and, as the eyes of the world

turn to him, he'll have to discover his new powers, protect his family, and work

out who to trust as he takes his first steps into becoming something more.

Collects MOON MAN #1-5



SCARLETT, VOL. 1 TP

MEDIA TIE-IN | ACTION & ADVENTURE | SPIES & ESPIONAGE

120 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 6

THE NEXT CHAPTER OF CODENAME G.I. JOE BEGINS HERE.

Shana M. O'Hara has been investigating the mysterious rising

power in Japan known as the Clan Arashikage and survived to

tell the story. But that was before she discovered her former

partner Jinx is still alive and working with the enemy.

Now, Scarlett must take on the most dangerous blackops

mission of her career to determine if Jinx really

has betrayed her…and to discover a shocking truth

that will change the balance of power on Earth.

Red-hot writer KELLY THOMPSON (Black Widow, Birds

of Prey) and artist MARCO FERRARI (FRONTIERSMAN)

introduce some of the most anticipated characters in

the Energon Universe in ways you never expected.

Collects SCARLETT #1-5

STORY

KELLY THOMPSON

ART | COVER A

MARCO FERRARI

LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER B | DIRECT

MARKET EXCLUSIVE

JOËLLE JONES



TIMING/LUCK TP

JOURNALISM | BIOGRAPHY & MEMOIR | NONFICTION

216 PAGES FULL COLOR 10 x 12 INCHES

$19.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 6

GERRY DUGGAN takes you along his journey

through comic books and Hollywood.

The book contains hundreds of photos over two decades

in writing rooms, green rooms, and city streets around

the world. Each photo tells a story, and collectively the

book tells his. TIMING/LUCK is a mash-up of dark streets,

bright minds, and green rooms featuring your favorite

comics creators, comedians, writers, and filmmakers.

STORY | ART | COVER

GERRY DUGGAN



GUNSLINGER SPAWN, VOL. 5 TP

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

144 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE NOVEMBER 6

Gunslinger GOES TO HELL! Instead of seeking revenge, he is asked for help by an unexpected adversary, and accepts the challenge to defeat SINN, an unbeatable man, and gets caught up in the dangerous race for the Throne of Hell, which might offer him a means to return home. In the aftermath of SPAWN #350, danger looms for everyone, and Gunslinger, wounded and fleeing, finds assistance from an unlikely source.

Collects GUNSLINGER SPAWN Issues #25-30

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART DEXTER SOY, CARLO BARBERI, IVAN NUNES

COVER RAYMOND GAY



INVINCIBLE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 6 TP

ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN | SUPERHEROES

136 PAGES FULL COLOR 6 x 9 INCHES

$14.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 6

NOW A HIT ANIMATED SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO!

These all-new definitive softcover editions collect the entire

INVINCIBLE comic book series from the very beginning, with

stunning new covers from CORY WALKER & DAVE McCAIG.

On a trip to Africa, Mark finds himself torn between two lives:

his normal life with his girlfriend Amber and his super-hero

life with good friend Atom Eve. Decisions, decisions…

Plus, Angstrom Levy makes his move, and the

truth about ROBOT is revealed!

Collects INVINCBLE #30-34 & THE PACT #4

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART RYAN OTTLEY BILL CRABTREE

COVER CORY WALKER DAVE McCAIG



KILLADELPHIA, VOL. 6 TP

CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

184 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 27

Enter SPAWN and SAVAGE DRAGON!

The forces of Heaven and Hell clash on the battleground thatis Philly and weaves into the tapestry of a larger universe when TODD McFARLANE and ERIK LARSEN's greatest creations cross over into the pages of KILLADELPHIA! Now SeeSaw must face his greatest threat, and all the power he's gained and magic he's learned will be put to the test as he faces off against comics' greatest anti-hero— Spawn! Meanwhile, our heroes' ongoing fight for survival against Toussaint Louverture and his Haitian guardians becomes even more desperate as Savage Dragon becomes involved in this battle for the soul of Philadelphia! The sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated series continues! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and HBO's Winning Time, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN. Collects KILLADELPHIA #31-35 and also features the inclusion of a backup story featuring Hell's baddest badass: Johnny Gatlin.

STORY RODNEY BARNES

ART JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, GERMAN ERRAMOUSPE, LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER



LASTMAN, BOOK 6 TP

ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY

432 PAGES BLACK & WHITE 6 x 9 INCHES

$24.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 20

LASTMAN COMES TO ITS EPIC FINALE!

Adrian returns home to the Valley of Kings, only to find it has

become a far different place in his time away. With both realms

now threatened by all-new monsters pouring in from the Rift,

Adrian, Richard, and their friends' fighting skills will be put to the

ultimate test. Not everything is lost, though, as Adrian comes face

to face with the one person he never expected to see again…

his father! But is he the key to both realms' salvation—or their ruin?

Find out in the final installment of the LASTMAN series from the

powerhouse team of BALAK, MICHAËL SANLAVILLE & BASTIEN

VIVÈS! Perfect for readers of INVINCIBLE and ULTRAMEGA!

Collects Volumes 11 & 12 of the hit French fight comic

STORY

BALAK

MICHAËL SANLAVILLE

BASTIEN VIVÈS

ART | COVER

MICHAËL SANLAVILLE

BASTIEN VIVÈS

OFFERED AGAIN

LASTMAN, VOL. 1-5 TP



LOCAL MAN: LOST ONES, VOL. 3 TP

ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | SUPERHEROES

176 PAGES FULL COLOR $18.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 13

STRAY DOGS creator TONY FLEECS teams with

REVIVAL's TIM SEELEY for a series that combines

rural crime noir and superhero action!

Things were bad enough for the hero formerly known as Crossjsack

when it was only his tiny hometown that hated him. Now the

whole world wants him dead! Stuck in hiding with a tenuous ally,

Jack discovers there are some things in his superhero past he just can't hide from.

Meanwhile, something's not right in Farmington, and Jack must stop a dark force torn

from the very earliest Image Comics if he wants to finally become a hometown hero.

Collects LOCAL MAN #10-13, #25, and LOCAL MAN: BAD GIRLS (one-shot)

STORY

TIM SEELEY

TONY FLEECS

ART | COVER

TONY FLEECS

TIM SEELEY



MANIFEST DESTINY DELUXE

EDITION, BOOK TWO HC

FANTASY | HISTORICAL FICTION

568 PAGES FULL COLOR 7.25 x 10.875 INCHES

$59.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 13

THE GROUNDBREAKING SERIES A DECADE IN THE MAKING!

In 1804, Captain Meriweather Lewis and Captain William

Clark were tasked with exploring the unchartered American

Frontier. During their journey, they uncovered and committed

unspeakable horrors. Now, their expedition comes to an

end—and they hold the fate of a nation in their hands…

CHRIS DINGESS (Marvel's Agent Carter, Doom Patrol) and

MATTHEW ROBERTS' (UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM

THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES!) acclaimed alternative historical

adventure series concludes in this deluxe hardcover format.

Collects MANIFEST DESTINY #25-48 & SKYBOUND X #1 short story

STORY

CHRIS DINGESS

ART

MATTHEW ROBERTS

TONY AKINS

OWEN GIENI

ART | COVER

MATTHEW ROBERTS



MONSTRESS, VOL. 9 TP

FANTASY | HORROR | SCIENCE FICTION

176 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 13

Can loyalty and love transcend a history of betrayal and blood?

Maika, Kippa, and Ren return to their own world to discover a full

year has passed in their absence—and Zinn is back in the clutches of

Maika's father, the megalomaniacal Lord Doctor. From the relative safety of the piratecontrolled

Spice Islands, Maika and her friends must regroup, recover, and find a way

to stop the Lord Doctor's murderous rampage before he destroys the Known World.

Collects MONSTRESS #49-54

STORY

MARJORIE LIU

ART | COVER

SANA TAKEDA



NO/ONE, VOL. 1 TP

CRIME & MYSTERY | SUPERHEROES | ACTION & ADVENTURE

320 PAGES FULL COLOR $24.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 20

SOON TO BE A MAJOR MOTION PICTURE!

Last year, the Richard Roe murders shocked the city of Pittsburgh.

In the months since, the killings have sparked a dangerous

political movement, copycat killers, and a masked vigilante who's

still determined to hold the powerful accountable. Not a symbol.

Not a hero. They could be anyone. They're NO/ONE.

PLUS! The story continues in WHO IS NO/ONE, an included 10-episode

audio series starring RACHAEL LEIGH COOK (She's All That), PATTON

OSWALT (Netflix's The Sandman), TODD STASHWICK (Star Trek: Picard),

YURI LOWENTHAL (Insomniac's Spider-Man), LOREN LESTER (Batman:

The Animated Series), ADAM McARTHUR (Jujutsu Kaisen) and more!

Immerse yourself in the groundbreaking true-crime multimedia

superhero series ahead of its feature film debut!

Collects NO/ONE #1-10

STORY

KYLE HIGGINS

BRIAN BUCCELLATO

ART | COVER

GERALDO BORGES



THE SACRIFICERS, VOL. 2 TP

DYSTOPIAN | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION

192 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 20

The inescapable trauma of Pigeon's childhood abuse turns into

blinding rage at a world that never protected him, a rage that

he finally has the strength to express in a fashion impossible

to ignore. The wealth and love Soluna grew up cocooned

by did little to prepare her for the total fall from grace and

loss of control she now faces. Through these two divergent

lives, a world will be reshaped, and a new god will be born.

Collects THE SACRIFICERS #7-11

STORY

RICK REMENDER

ART

MAX FIUMARA

ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO

DAVE McCAIG

COVER

MAX FIUMARA

DAVE McCAIG



SUNSTONE: MERCY, BOOK 3 HC

EROTICA | LGBTQ+ | ROMANCE

576 PAGES FULL COLOR 7.25 x 10.875 INCHES

$49.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 13

The third arc of the wildly popular SUNSTONE: MERCY series,

presented in a beautiful, deluxe hardcover!

Loving someone means building a shrine within your heart dedicated to them. A

shrine made of good memories and treasured moments. Anne is about to find the

shrine of her heart ransacked by none other than the person it was devoted to.

As for Ally and Alan, they find themselves straining as a risky hobby grows into

an obsession and threatens to destroy all other aspects of their lives. A friendship

is about to be put to a test that it may just end up failing. Time to grow up.

Collects SUNSTONE: MERCY Volumes 6-8

STORY | ART | COVER

STJEPAN SEJIC



TRANSFORMERS, VOL. 2 TP

ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN | SCIENCE FICTION

128 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 13

THE FATE OF TWO WORLDS

The new era for THE TRANSFORMERS continues here!

The Decepticons make violent decisions about their future,

bringing them face to face with Shockwave and his shocking

plans that will change their war with the Autobots forever.

Now Optimus Prime must rally his allies on Earth and

Cybertron, but he's about to find out that not everyone

believes he is the right leader to save both worlds…

JORGE CORONA joins DANIEL WARREN

JOHNSON to begin the ENERGON UNIVERSE

story that will have everyone talking!

Collects TRANSFORMERS #7-12

STORY

DANIEL WARREN

JOHNSON

ART

JORGE CORONA

MIKE SPICER

COVER A

COVER B | DIRECT

MARKET EXCLUSIVE

DANIEL WARREN

JOHNSON

MIKE SPICER



UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY:

BOUNTY, VOL. 5 TP

ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION

168 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

NOVEMBER 13

As the journey through an altered America continues,

the fifth volume of the series finds our heroes trapped

in Zone Bounty, a region near the former US heartland

tasked with harnessing the nation's agricultural might to

feed the rest of the country. But what are the residents of

Bounty actually growing, and what are they being fed?

This penultimate chapter in the UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY

saga provides answers readers have been seeking since

the first issue—and twists they will never expect.

Collects UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #25-30

STORY

SCOTT SNYDER

CHARLES SOULE

ART

GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI

MATTHEW WILSON

COVER

GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

