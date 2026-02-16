Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged:

First Look At Mark Waid & Jorge Jiménez's Superman/Spider-Man From DC

First Look at Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez's Superman/Spider-Man: Truth, Justice And Great Responsibility from DC Comics

Article Summary Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez launch Superman/Spider-Man #1, uniting two iconic heroes for DC in April.

Clark Kent and Peter Parker join forces against Brainiac and Doctor Octopus in a multiversal threat.

Bonus stories feature top creators like Tom King, Matt Fraction, Gail Simone, and more in the debut issue.

Variant covers by Arthur Adams, Olivier Coipel, and specialty mash-ups add to the event’s collectibility.

Superman/Spider-Man from DC out in April is headlined by the lead story Truth, Justice, and Great Responsibility from Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez, in which intrepid newshounds Clark Kent and Peter Parker uncover a conspiracy that pulls Superman and Spider-Man into a universe-spanning threat involving Brainiac and Doctor Octopus. And Jorge has just teased the opening ahead of its publication on the 25th of March, 2026.

Faster than a spinning web? "Jiménez has also created a new pin-up paying homage to Ross Andru's iconic back-cover illustration from Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, which will appear as an interior page. Alongside the main story, Superman/Spider-Man #1 features an all-star lineup of bonus tales by Tom King and Jim Lee; Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber; Sean Murphy; Gail Simone and Belén Ortega; Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere; Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott; Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval; and more, making DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 one of the most creator-packed releases of the year."

Other Superman/Spider-Man #1 variant covers yet to be revealed include those by Arthur Adams, Olivier Coipel, Joshua Middleton as well as retailer variants by Philip Tan – Supergirl/Spider-Woman (Julia Carpenter), Kyuyong Eom – Superwoman (Lois Lane)/Jackpot (Mary Jane) and Jeehyung Lee – Superman/Venom (Mary Jane), an Insignia mash up cover and a Jimenez foil variant.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!