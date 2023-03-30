First Look At Nic Klein's Incredible Hulk #1 Artwork

The current writer of Alien and Action Comics, Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist of Thor, Nic Klein will be launching a new Incredible Hulk #1 from Marvel Comics on the 21st of June, called the Age Of Monsters. And here's a first look at the black and white inks from four pages of the comic book.

The AGE OF MONSTERS has begun, and the only being who can stop a legion of the world's most depraved creatures from overtaking the Marvel Universe is the INCREDIBLE HULK! Enter this horror-fueled new era of the strongest there.

Known for his acclaimed horror storytelling in titles like Alien and Marvel Zombies: Resurrection, Johnson will take Bruce Banner to sinister new depths when a war of monsters erupts with Hulk at its center. And following his explosive run on Thor with Donny Cates, Nic Klein's skill at capturing the Hulk's fearsome rage and his panache for body horror will make this the most terrifying book on stands! The pair will also explore Bruce Banner's psychological state, left in shambles at the end of his latest run with Bruce and the Hulk's relationship more fractured than ever. Fans will experience a vicious hunt as Hulk is made prey by brand-new monster characters as well as classic favorites, all united in a fiendish new scheme…

As an enraged Hulk tries to take control of Bruce Banner's body permanently, a mysterious immortal turns every monster in the Marvel Universe against Banner in an attempt to free their creator, the primordial Mother of Horrors. With the help of an unlikely new friend, Banner and Hulk must try to stop the world from getting plunged into darkness!

"The significance that we're finally bringing back the classic title INCREDIBLE HULK is not lost on me. It's a tremendous honor, and Nic and I have the clearest possible vision for what we want to do with this story," Johnson explained. "Nic Klein is a genius, and working with him is pushing me to write a story worthy of his very best."

"Phillip and I put a big serving of monsters, a bit of eldritch gods, a good dash of suspense, and some cool new characters into the cauldron," Klein added. "We're trying to serve up a Hulk the readers haven't seen before. And if they like it half as much as I'm enjoying drawing it, they're gonna love it."

"The work that Al, Joe and the rest did with Immortal Hulk was so impactful and spoke so clearly to me personally, it was impossible to come up with an idea that wasn't inspired by it," Johnson continued. "We're getting back to Stan Lee's Frankenstein/Jekyll & Hyde inspirations for the character, and giving readers a proper monster book in the best, truest Hulk tradition. If you loved Immortal Hulk, if you love ghost stories, if you love Marvel monsters, if you loved old school 'adventure of the month' stories from books like Marvel Team-Up, and if you want the best, most timeless Hulk art you've ever seen, you DO NOT want to miss this return of INCREDIBLE HULK."