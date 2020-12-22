First Look: Witchblade 1/2 Reveals First Cavewoman Witchblade Bearer

This year. Top Cow is crowdfunding for the Complete Witchblade Hardcover Collection, a limited edition reprint of the series created by Marc Silvestri and featuring art by Randy Green, David Finch, Brian Ching, Billy Tan, and the late Michael Turner. The hardcover will have an exclusive Kickstarter dust jacket and every copy will be signed by co-creator Marc Silvestri.

There will also be an additional incentive with a new Witchblade #1/2 featuring Sara Pezzini and by the new creative team: Marguerite Bennett, Ariela Kristantina and Bryan Valenza, cover by Marc Silvestri featuring the new Witchblade gauntlet.

This is the only way to get your hands on this Witchblade #1/2 edition. And Bleeding Cool has managed to get a look inside that first issue – without any pesky things like the lettering to get in the way. And they seem to tell a tale of the very first Witchblade from prehistoric times. Has someone been reading The Avengers of late?

The Kickstarter can be found here. The next stretch goal is a Marc Silvestri 285-piece puzzle. The first full-issue is expected to release in the winter of 2021.

The saga continues, celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Witchblade! In this second absolute collection of the best-selling original series, New York cop Sara Pezzini falls further down the supernatural rabbit hole of ancient artifacts, Illuminati industrialists, and all manner of occult outlaws. But while the mysterious power of the Witchblade has chosen Sara as its bearer, she's less convinced of her qualifications. When an opportunity to surrender the gauntlet and live a normal life presents itself, she just might take it! Plus, witness the birth of the shared Top Cow Universe, as the Darkness makes its first crossover appearance. Collects #20-36, TALES OF #4-8, INFINITY one-shot, WITCHBLADE/DARKNESS #1/2, #1, DARKNESS/WITCHBLADE #1, and DARKNESS #28.