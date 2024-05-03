Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Who Is TMNT's New Nightwatcher?? Free Comic Book Day Spoilers

In the Turtles comics and films, Nightwatcher was a Batman/Daredevil-alike human vigilante, for decades. He's back for FCBD.

Article Summary Nightwatcher returns with a new identity for Free Comic Book Day festivities.

Raphael previously took on the vigilante role in TMNT 2007 film and comics.

Post-Mutagen bomb New York challenges the fresh Nightwatcher's mission.

FCBD 2024 TMNT edition teases a prelude to the Nightwatcher's new miniseries.

In the Turtles comics and films, Nightwatcher was a Batman/Daredevil-alike human vigilante, for decades. When mortally wounded, partly because of his age, he asked for Raphael to take on his costumed identity. Which he did, in the 2007 film TMNT and comic book spinoffs. But he is not the only one to take on the Nightwatcher role. And on Free Comic Book Day, it looks like someone new is stepping up to the role.

And a New York full of threatened and threatening mutants courtesy of last year's Mutagen bomb gives this new Nightwatcher a cause, and a people. to fight for.

Is Nightwatcher a similarly mutated person rather than another Turtle in disguise? Policing his own people and layng down the law as he sees it?

Or is it just Raphael again? And no, the Free Comic Book Day title out on Saturday, the 4th of May doesn't actually tell you. But, you may be able to pick up some hints.

FCBD 2024 TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (BUNDLES OF 20)

IDW

DEC230005

(W) Various (A) Various

It's been four decades since Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird released the very first issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in May 1984. Join us as we kick off a brand-new era for the Heroes in a Half Shell with two all-new short stories and a preview of what's next in the IDW comics.First, there is a new masked vigilante in New York, looking to carry on the tradition set by the Turtles themselves. Get a special prelude of the new miniseries, straight from the mind of Juni Ba (Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder; Monkey Meat).

Second, a blast from the past! A brand-new tale told in a classic IDW style, featuring fan-favorite talent Paul Allor (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs. Street Fighter) and Andy Kuhn.

Finally, there will be an exclusive preview of what's next for TMNT!

Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

