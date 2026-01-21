Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cable, ms marvel, Shadows Of Tomorrow, x-force

First Mutant – And Muslim – President Of The USA In Marvel's Future?

The first Mutant - and Muslim - President of the United States of America in Marvel's future? XSpoilers to come...

Article Summary Marvel teases the first mutant and Muslim President of the USA in the new Inglorious X-Force #1 series

Cable travels through time to prevent the assassination of a historic mutant leader in America

Ms. Marvel is targeted by the Mutant Liberation Front for not living as a mutant her whole life

Hints at future timelines suggest major changes and dangers for Marvel's mutant heroes

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… the launch of today's Inglorious X-Force #1 by Tim Seeley, R.B. Silva and Michael Sta. Maria from Marvel Comics is part of the X-Men Shadows Of Tomorrow publishing line, as Scott Summers and the Krakoan Hank McCoy return from the future of Age Of Revelation with knowledge of what is to come. But it's not the only X-Men comic book with a message from the future, time-travelling son of Scott Summers is on his own mission from a different future…

With Cable travelling to prevent the assassination of the first mutant President of the United States of America.

Leading him to have to try again, this time in a different time period…

A present in which the executives are pivoting to be, well, less mutant-woke.

And as the current Mutant Liberation Front, the MLF, target Ms Marvel in New Jersey, the newest mutant of all. And also here's hoping they don't set up a global organisation, the Mutant International Liberation Front, right?

… but criticised for not having lived a mutant identity all her life. A trans-mutant, if you will.

But it turns out she has a very different future that the MLF cannot see.

It's not the first time that the future has been prophesied back in 2018, with All-New Wolverine #33 and Ms Marvel #34…

But this time around, it doesn't end quite as well…

The first mutant and Muslim President of the United States of America… though, of course, not the first assassinated… Inglorious X-Force #1 by Tim Seeley and Michael Sta. Maria is published today by Marvel Comics.

Inglorious X-Force (2026-) #1 by Tim Seeley, Michael Sta. Maria

INGLORIOUS VENGEANCE! CABLE returns from the future with a handful of clues…and gaping holes in his memory. An assassination is at hand, and it's up to HELLVERINE, ARCHANGEL and his former teammate BOOM-BOOM to follow Cable's lead into the fire. But who are they after, and what secret does Cable's faulty memory hide? Be here for the ground floor of the mystery and strap in for the most extreme thrill ride in X-dom, as an all-new X-FORCE blazes into battle!

HELL TO PAY… HELLVERINE must face demonic temptation…and it's all part of CABLE'S secret agenda! PLUS: Meet the HIDDEN AGENT who's been STALKING X-Force from the shadows. The mysteries deepen, and the action amplifies as the true mission comes into focus…

BOOM-BOOM BOMBSHELL! BOOM-BOOM is one of CABLE'S most trusted allies…or is she? A mission into a secret safe house reveals a startling seed of doubt…but can X-FORCE close in on their killer…before their own assassin catches up with them?

