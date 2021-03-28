First Story Page Of Daredevil #1 Original Artwork, At Auction

There are plenty of pieces of comic book history in the 2021 April 1 – 4 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction – Dallas #7242 from Heritage Auction. And one such is this Daredevil #1 original artwork page by Daredevil co-creator Bill Everett for Daredevil #1 from 1964, written by Stan Lee. At the time of writing, it has received bids of over $58,000 and still has days to go – it's up at 12:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Here's how Heritage Auction describes the listing. Settle back, and immerse yourself.

Bill Everett Daredevil #1 Page 2 Original Art (Marvel, 1964). The first story page of the issue, featuring the panel that introduced Daredevil to the world! Since Page 1 of this issue was simply a stat of the main cover image, this second page is where the classic character truly began.

The cover art of the issue has presumably not survived; however, note that the last panel here provided the image for the corner vignette that was used on the covers of issues #1-4. In other words, this is presumably the only original art element of the cover of #1 that exists. Interestingly, house ads for this issue that ran in other Marvel comics only show the vignette and the logo, suggesting that this image was chosen before the main cover had even been drawn.

This first Daredevil story was to be artist Bill Everett's return to Marvel after drawing little for them in the preceding few years (indeed, this issue was his sole Marvel credit for the years 1961-65). But the artist had literally had his work in Marvel books since the start, namely Marvel Comics #1. Hence, it's no surprise Stan Lee wanted his storytelling prowess here. Alas, this was to be the only Daredevil story Everett ever penciled, though he did ink an issue or two in later years.

The consignor of this piece has collected Daredevil for more than four decades, and acquired this historic page in February of 2000 after the famed Tony Christopher collection was broken up. On August 12, 2012 the consignor had Stan Lee sign the page at the bottom during a meet-and-greet at Wizard World Chicago.

Pages from Silver Age first-appearance issues tend to change hands seldom, and our experience is that today's high price is often tomorrow's bargain. So we suggest you seize your opportunity to secure this one. Created at twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image size of 12.25" x 18.25". Slight toning, residue discoloring from missing text paste-ups, except for the last panel that has loose paste-ups. Pinholes in the top margin, tape residue in the top left corner, flaking whiteout art correction on Daredevil's leg in the last panel, with marginal notes and signed by Stan Lee in the bottom margin. In Very Good condition.