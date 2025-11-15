Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Flamevolt, thought bubble, walking dead

Flamevolt, Walking Dead With Superhumans, Debuts At Thought Bubble

Flamevolt, basically The Walking Dead but with superhumans instead of zombies, debuts at Thought Bubble this weekend

Created by Bruno Catarino, Arturo Palacios, Gregory Ottaviani, and Rob Jones, at Comixology Hall, table B35.

The story follows Tom Welsh, whose tragic accident spawns a new superpowered reality and reluctant heroism.

Flamevolt explores real-world impacts if superpowers emerged overnight and how society might cope with chaos.

Flamevolt #1 is a new superhero comic book launching at Thought Bubble this weekend in Harrogate, by creators Bruno Catarino, Arturo Palacios, Gregory Ottaviani, and Rob Jones in Comixology Hall, table B35 with their new "Real-world superhero. What if superheroes became a thing all of a sudden. How would the world cope with such drastic change and how would it affect economy, power structures, safety, and general lifestyle? And how will our hero, knowing he's responsible?" With the subhead "Walking Dead with superhumans instead of zombies."

"The world has changed. Superhumans became real overnight, and no one was ready. People capable of saving or destroying cities in the blink of an eye. Humans capable of changing global economies and shifting power structures all over the world. Folks who have no idea how to control their new powers and who may accidentally ruin the entire planet, themselves, or their loved ones. And at the centre of it all is Tom Welsh, an activist turned mass murderer. An accident, but it doesn't change the fact he was secretly responsible for the largest change to the status quo the civilised world has ever seen… We need a hero, and a reluctant grieving Tom may be the only one capable of bringing order to the chaos he created. And so, Flamevolt is born… Flamevolt #1 is the origin story of this new character that I hope will be with us for many many years. If you like superhero stories that are not just about the heroics, this book is for you."

Flamevolt will also be available through Kickstarter, but not for a while. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007, in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people; it has since grown in size. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it relocated to the nearby town of Harrogate and has been growing annually within the Convention Centre since then.

