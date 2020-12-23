Flaming Carrot Returns To Cerebus In Hell in March 2021

Dave Sim continues, as he has done for the last few years, to continue to publish Cerebus comic books, as Cerebus In Hell, every month getting a new title, a new #1 and a new weak joke at some aspect of the comic book industry, legacy or reputation – filtered through his own increasingly bizarre viewpoints. The one for March 2021 takes on Bob Burden's Flaming Carrot, a comic book that Dave Sim used to publish back in the day and who appeared in Cerebus once. It also launched the spin-off comic book and movie The Mystery Men.

And now, it seems, the focus of Dave Sim's continuing blatant attempt to try and get industry attention with anything else other than content. Maybe one day it will work? On someone other than Bleeding Cool, I mean?

FLAMING CEREBUS COMICS ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

(W) Dave Sim (A) Gustave Dore, Benjamin Hobbs (A/CA) Dave Sim, David Birdsong

Flashback to the morning after the 2019 Canadian Federal Election and Cerebus is licking his wounds, having failed to get even as many votes as the Green Party. Nothing else for it but this time running for Prime Minister four years ahead of time! Hilarious Francophobic humour! The perils of threatening Public Service Union Caption Guys! Whatever they write in the captions, that's the opinions everyone ends up holding! It's like Twitter! But worse! If you can picture something worse than Twitter! 28 Dead Albertans (Alberta is, like, Canada's Texas)! What happens when Flaming Cerebus' flame goes out? In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $4.00

Here's the cover from January 2021, listing all the other comic book covers and titles coming in 2021, if you can squint harder. Cerebus The Duck, Baby Cerebus, Strangers In Cerebus, a Spawn thing and the print publication of his digital Coronoavirus themed comics made during shutdown. And it looks like Howard The Duck will be the parody for April…