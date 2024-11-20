Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: jonathan hickman, ultimate spider-man

Foreshadowing Lessons To Be Learned- Ultimate Spider-Man #11 Spoilers

Ultimate Spider-Man #11 by Jonathan Hickman and David Messina has seen a year pass, since the events of the Ultimate Invasion,

Ultimate Spider-Man #11 by Jonathan Hickman and David Messina has seen a year pass, since the events of the Ultimate Invasion, both in publication and in time within the comic book universe. When Ultimate Spider-Man kicked off, we wondered how a Spider-Man as a mid-life crisis may have a different impact on the great power-great responsibility question that has haunted Spider-Man since the character's conception. And what Jonathan Hickman might want to say with that, with the character, and the possible impact it might have on his wife, Mary Jane and his children.

And today sees Ultimate Spider-Man go with a classic, foiling a bank robbery. It's just that no one, the robbers or the victims, seem to appreciate his intervention. It's all very Ladykillers, as explained by Alec Guinness, is it not?

He puts people in greater danger than otherwise. No one dies this time. But is a red-haired woman at the end of a gun as a result of Spider-Man's actions a foreshadowing of what may be to come?

And his Uncle Ben Parker, foster father and alive in this world, even if May Parker is not. And he has a different lesson to teach this time around.

But he does not know so… Ultimate Spider-Man #11 by Jonathan Hickman and David Messina is published today from Marvel Comics.

