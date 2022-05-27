Fortnite Iron Man Wrap Exclusive To Comic Readers For Over 2 Months

The Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War comic book is soon upon us, and the madness will descend as thousands of people line up outside comic book shops to buy a comics that they may not read in order to get a download code for a Fortnite item that will be available to buy at a later date. But how later a date? Well, we don;t know, but Marvel Comics has told retailers that the Iron Man wrap that comes with issue 2 of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War will be exclusive to that comic book for at least two months. And of course, #2 is up for FOC this weekend… Here is the full break down:

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR

As previously announced, each first-print issue of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1-5 will contain a code redeemable for a new Marvel-themed digital cosmetic in Fortnite. Readers of the series will be the first to access these digital cosmetics, which will be exclusive to comic owners for a limited time before they become available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop. Select items will ONLY be available with the redeemable codes from the FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR first-print comics. More details on each digital cosmetic will be revealed at a later date.

Issue 1:

Bonus Digital Cosmetic: New Spider-Man Outfit

Comic on-sale June 2022

Exclusive to comic readers for a limited time after comic on-sale*

Issue 2:

Bonus Digital Cosmetic: New Iron Man Wrap

Comic on-sale July 2022

Exclusive to comic readers for over 2 months!

Issue 3:

Bonus Digital Cosmetic: New Wolverine Pickaxe

Comic on-sale August 2022

Exclusive to comic readers for a limited time after comic on-sale*

Issue 4:

Bonus Digital Cosmetic: New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Spray

Comic on-sale August 2022

Exclusive to comic buyers!

Issue 5:

Bonus Digital Cosmetic: New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Loading Screen

Comic on-sale September 2022

Exclusive to comic buyers!

Any consumer who redeems all five codes will receive:

Bonus Digital Cosmetic: FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Outfit