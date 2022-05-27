Fortnite Iron Man Wrap Exclusive To Comic Readers For Over 2 Months
The Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War comic book is soon upon us, and the madness will descend as thousands of people line up outside comic book shops to buy a comics that they may not read in order to get a download code for a Fortnite item that will be available to buy at a later date. But how later a date? Well, we don;t know, but Marvel Comics has told retailers that the Iron Man wrap that comes with issue 2 of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War will be exclusive to that comic book for at least two months. And of course, #2 is up for FOC this weekend… Here is the full break down:
FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR
As previously announced, each first-print issue of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1-5 will contain a code redeemable for a new Marvel-themed digital cosmetic in Fortnite. Readers of the series will be the first to access these digital cosmetics, which will be exclusive to comic owners for a limited time before they become available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop.
Select items will ONLY be available with the redeemable codes from the FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR first-print comics. More details on each digital cosmetic will be revealed at a later date.
Issue 1:
Bonus Digital Cosmetic: New Spider-Man Outfit
Comic on-sale June 2022
Exclusive to comic readers for a limited time after comic on-sale*
Issue 2:
Bonus Digital Cosmetic: New Iron Man Wrap
Comic on-sale July 2022
Exclusive to comic readers for over 2 months!
Issue 3:
Bonus Digital Cosmetic: New Wolverine Pickaxe
Comic on-sale August 2022
Exclusive to comic readers for a limited time after comic on-sale*
Issue 4:
Bonus Digital Cosmetic: New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Spray
Comic on-sale August 2022
Exclusive to comic buyers!
Issue 5:
Bonus Digital Cosmetic: New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Loading Screen
Comic on-sale September 2022
Exclusive to comic buyers!
Any consumer who redeems all five codes will receive:
Bonus Digital Cosmetic: FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Outfit