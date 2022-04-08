Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 From Opus Gets Over 30,000 Orders

The new publisher set up by former employees of Heavy Metal and IDW as part of production company Incendium, Opus Comics, has announced that out of the gate, they will be part of Diamond Comic Distributors' Final Order Cut-Off (FOC) programme, with their very first title Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1, on the 4th of May with an FOC Date of Monday, the 11th of April. It will also be accompanied in that by Disturbed: Dark Messiah #1 in that, with an FOC date of the 25th of April and an on-sale date of the 18th of May.

And they have hit the block running with Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 with over 30,000 – 10,000 of those orders made up of retailer exclusive covers.

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #1 CVR A BIANCHI

OPUS COMICS

MAR221762

(W) Mitch Iverson (A) Stefano Martino (CA) Simone Bianchi

Frank Frazetta's legendary creation Death Dealer returns to life in collaboration with Frazetta Girls! Critically acclaimed animation writer Mitch Iverson (Dota: Dragon's Blood, Voltron: Legendary Defender) joins world renowned artists Stefano Martino (Stranger Things) and Luis Antonio Delgado (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin) to bring you the first salvo in a major launch of new, related titles featuring characters envisioned by the Master himself! Bear witness to the beginning of an entire multiverse of Frazetta's most famous creations!In Shops: May 04, 2022 SRP: $4.99

DISTURBED DARK MESSIAH #1 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV MCFARLAN

OPUS COMICS

MAR221761

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Angel Hernandez (CA) Todd McFarlane, Greg Capullo

In the not so distant future, firefighter Griffin DeSanto has found himself a man out of time – stumbling into a harsh world of poverty, automation, and subjugation. Technology rules and a tech empire built on suffering keeps the population in check through surveillance and mechanized policing. Though lost, Griffin is never alone, he was brought here for a reason, and The Vengeful One is his guide.

Conceived by Disturbed with Tim Seeley and Llexi Leon, Dark Messiah features writing by Seeley, the New York Times Bestselling creator of Hack/Slash, interior art by Angel Hernandez (Star Trek, Blade Runner), colors by Fran Gamboa, and covers by Ryan Christensen.In Shops: May 18, 2022 SRP: $4.99