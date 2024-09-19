Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: frank miller, sabretooth

Frank Miller Draws Sabretooth For Marvel Comics

Frank Miller returns to Marvel Comics for a cover for the new Sabretooth series launching as part of their December 2024 solicits.

Frank Miller returns to Marvel for a cover for the new Sabretooth: The Dead Don't Talk series launching as part of Marvel Comics' December 2024 solicits from Frank Tieri and Michael Sta. Maria. And looking a bit like this…

It looks like it might work as a kinda-unofficial DC/Marvel crossover, given Frank Miller's cover for Absolute Batman #1 with Jock.

Maybe even his cover for Falling In Love On The Way To Hell #5 from Image Comics, if the camera falls back a little…

We're all running at the reader in a Frank Miller comic book cover these days, so don't get in our way!

SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK #1 (OF 5)

FRANK TIERI (W) • MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A) • COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

SABRETOOTH IS DEAD…BUT HIS PAST IS ALIVE AND LETHAL!

A person alive in the 1900's seen in a picture on the wall of NYC's oldest tavern? Yes. A feared gangster and murderer who rose to power among the notorious gangs of NY? Yes. And also, perhaps most shockingly of all, none other than…Sabretooth?!? Join us – and Wolverine – as we uncover this secret untold chapter from the life of Logan's greatest foe in a tale of violence, betrayal, shocking reveals and more violence. Sabretooth may be dead…but the secrets from his past – and the ways in which they may affect Wolverine in the present – are very much alive!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN LEGEND SCOTT SNYDER AND ICONIC ARTIST NICK DRAGOTTA TRANSFORM THE DARK KNIGHT'S TALE FOR THE MODERN AGE! Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL #5 CVR B INC 1:10 FRANK MILLER & JOCK VAR (MR)

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Garry Brown (CA) Frank Miller, Jock

NEW STORY ARC

Your new favorite ongoing begins its second arc. The lovers have met, and the sparks of love are igniting. Asami & MacRaith are fighting their feelings for each other…they're also fighting the warrior cult they've spurned and some new hidden forest enemies. Plus, some looks backward at the choices they made in life that lead them to hell. This series is stabby, shooty, and horny, and you know you need it.

"Hearing that FRANK MILLER enjoyed the debut issue of FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL sent me into orbit. Frank's directly responsible for my brain marinating in samurai culture, Ronin is a timeless masterpiece and his indelible overs to the American reprints of Lone Wolf and Cub were my gateway into one of the best comics ever made. It's not hyperbole to say our comic wouldn't exist without the inspiration from Frank. Our entire team is delighted and grateful that Frank is sharing his talent on a guest cover for the start of our second arc. A true dream come true." —GERRY DUGGAN

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024

