Absolute Batman Retailer Variants by Frank Miller, Sean Murphy & More

Absolute Batman Retailer Variants by Frank Miller, Jock, Sean Murphy, Clay Mann, Liam Sharp, Mark Brooks, Dan Panosian and more

Bleeding Cool previously reported that, of late, there has been a lull in Marvel and DC Comics issuing retailer-exclusive covers. There are a handful, just not as many as they used to be. But it seems that for Absolute and DC All-In, DC Comics has dropped the minimum from 3000 copies to 1000 copies and has seen a massive resurgence of retailers and events signing up for the deal. And now the Absolute Batman covers are dropping. Absolute Batman is to get exclusive Retailer Variants by a bunch of folks, exclusive for certain stores, conventions or creator studios. Here are a few that have dropped so far:

Frank Miller and Jock for New York Comic Con. Scot Snyder says "This is a BIG one. @FrankMillerInk and @Jock4twenty together for an ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 foil variant cover. This will be for sale EXCLUSIVELY at mine and Franks table's at this year's @NY_Comic_Con . I'm gonna be staring in awe at this for the next month…"

Clay Mann for New York Comic Con. "TheMannBoyz first variant is to @Ssnyder1835 and Nick Dragotta's ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 in October . This will be available at NYCC and thru @ComicSketchArt"

Liam Sharp for TFAW.

Sean Murphy from Third Eye Comics. "ere's the big, bold & beautiful shot of our ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 Third Eye variant on @SSNYDER1835 's epic new series that literally is the first shots fired of a new era for @DCOfficial Comics!!! Third Eye is SO ALL IN: we knew we had to do something special!!!"

Mark Brooks from his own studio. "The sale for my foil variant for Absolute Batman #1 are officially live! We're releasing my exclusive variant covers for Absolute Batman #1. Both covers are foil embellished and are available raw, signed, sketched, and/or CGC graded."

Dan Panosian, one of a triptych including Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman for Midtown Comics. "New Absolute #Batman Cover for @DCOfficial

and @MidtownComics – it's actually 1 of 3 covers that connect. You'll notice the B/W art is different from the final color art…well, that's because I assumed w/all of those muscles he was gonna be more like Miller's Dark Knight in age!"… "There's a trend with making some logos smaller that makes no sense to me. W/ Batman, the character can cover the majority of the logo and obviously the reader can fill in the covered letters. Anyway, as you may have guessed, I'm very happy w/ how the logo turned out on this one!"

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN LEGEND SCOTT SNYDER AND ICONIC ARTIST NICK DRAGOTTA TRANSFORM THE DARK KNIGHT'S TALE FOR THE MODERN AGE! Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

SNYDER AND DRAGOTTA'S BRAND-NEW TAKE ON THE DARK KNIGHT RAMPAGES ON! Batman was born out of violence – a horrible tragedy that shaped the trajectory of his future. But when a vigilant MI6 agent starts tracking the lonely life of Bruce Wayne, he discovers the interconnectivity between a hero's shell life and the many layers of the Black Mask Gang. It's Batman versus Alfred Pennyworth! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/13/2024

