Frank Miller Is Falling In Love On The Path To Hell With This Cover

Frank Miller is Falling In Love On The Path To Hell with this #5 variant tiered cover with Jock, from Image Comics, out in October.

Article Summary Frank Miller's new cover for Falling in Love On The Path To Hell #5 hits stores in October, sparking excitement.

This exclusive 1:10 tiered cover, created with Jock, is set to captivate fans of both Miller and Duggan's series.

Gerry Duggan and Frank Miller celebrate the cover launch at New York Comic Con, signing at Artist Alley.

FOC on September 23, on-sale October 16, with series continuing its love story set in a thrilling, hellish realm.

It is traditional that any new Frank Miller cover for anything become controversial from one side of another. His recent cover with Jock for Absolute Batman #1 certainly hit that sweet spot, and joined the likes of Wolverine, Uncle Scrooge and The Thing. But this is for something less tied up in existing IP, rather it's Frank Miller and Jock's 1:10 tiered cover B to Gerry Duggan and Garry Brown's love story in hellfrom Image Comics, Falling in Love on the Path to Hell #5. The comic goes to FOC not this weekend but next.

FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL #5 CVR B INC 1:10 FRANK MILLER & JOCK VAR (MR)

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Garry Brown (CA) Frank Miller, Jock

NEW STORY ARC

Your new favorite ongoing begins its second arc. The lovers have met, and the sparks of love are igniting. Asami & MacRaith are fighting their feelings for each other…they're also fighting the warrior cult they've spurned and some new hidden forest enemies. Plus, some looks backward at the choices they made in life that lead them to hell. This series is stabby, shooty, and horny, and you know you need it.

"Hearing that FRANK MILLER enjoyed the debut issue of FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL sent me into orbit. Frank's directly responsible for my brain marinating in samurai culture, Ronin is a timeless masterpiece and his indelible overs to the American reprints of Lone Wolf and Cub were my gateway into one of the best comics ever made. It's not hyperbole to say our comic wouldn't exist without the inspiration from Frank. Our entire team is delighted and grateful that Frank is sharing his talent on a guest cover for the start of our second arc. A true dream come true." —GERRY DUGGAN

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024

Gerry Duggan also tells Bleeding Cool, "Frank Miller is THE reason that so many of us pursued comics careers — that's certainly true of myself and Garry Brown. Frank's indelible art has inspired us for years, and we're thrilled that he agreed to share his immense talent for October's FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL guest cover. We also want to thank Jock for the sublime colors, Frank's producing partner Silenn Thomas and to everyone at Frank Miller Inc and Image Comics. Please come visit Frank and I at NY Comic Con the week this comic drops, we'll be tabled at "Comic Sketch Art" in Artist Alley.".

So there was go, FOC's on the 23rd of September, on sale on the 16th of October, Gerry Duggan and Frank Miller doing NYCC signings at New York Comic Con that week, together in Artists Alley.

