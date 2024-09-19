Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: December 2025, omnibus

Marvel Comics' Full December 2024 Solicits Timeslides Into 2025

We have Marvel Comics' full December 2024 solicits & solicitations, leading with a look into 2025 with Timeslide...

Article Summary Marvel's Timeslide #1 kickstarts a new saga featuring Bishop and Cable battling a time-eating menace in 2025.

Laura Kinney returns as Wolverine, taking action against mutant oppressors in her new solo series by Erica Schultz.

Discover the new host of Venom in All-New Venom #1, as writer Al Ewing brings twists to the symbiote saga.

Explore a plethora of Marvel's titles, including Spider-Man, X-Men, and holiday specials in December 2024 solicits.

We have Marvel Comics' full December 2024 solicits & solicitations, leading with a look into 2025 with Timeslide… as well as launches for Laura Kinney: Wolverine, Ultimate Universe: One Year In, All-New Venom, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Infinity Watch, TVA, Kidpool & Spider-Boy and Hellverine.

TIMESLIDE #1

STEVE FOXE (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

WINTER HOLIDAY VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

WHAT IS THE FATE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE?

An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind's most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal – if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join BISHOP and CABLE on a trip through futures past, present and beyond. Your first look at the most unforgettable stories of 2025 begins here!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$6.99

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #1

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • GIADA BELVISO (A) • Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Foil Variant Cover by LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU • VARIANT COVER BY JAY ANACLETO

LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE BEST MUTANT DEFENSE!

WOLVERINE takes the fight to those who stand as enemies of mutantkind!

LAURA KINNEY was bred to be the ultimate assassin as X-23. She's long left that life behind, but as she encounters mutants being forced to use their powers against their will, WOLVERINE takes it upon herself to right these wrongs – no matter who stands in her way!

Dynamic scripter Erica Schultz (HALLOWS' EVE, X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS) and rising-star artist Giada Belviso (BLOOD HUNTERS, MS. MARVEL ANNUAL) bring Wolverine on her first mission abroad in the From the Ashes era, as Laura takes the fight to mutant oppressors wherever they may hide!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

ALL-NEW VENOM #1

Al Ewing (W) • Carlos Gómez (A) • Cover by Adam Kubert

MARVEL VS CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO • VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

WRAPAROUND SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN PLATT • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN PLATT

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

INSIGNIA VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

GOLD FOIL VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

WHO IS THE ALL-NEW VENOM?

The smiling, swashbuckling spider-hero New York loves to hate to love is back – and more fun-loving than ever! That's right, it's… Wait, it's VENOM?! An all-new host is taking the symbiote in a whole new direction – but who? It could be the Journalist…the Terrorist…the Sidekick…or even the Mayor… We're giving you all the clues, good believers – but you won't know until the mask comes off! Writer Al Ewing (VENOM, IMMORTAL THOR) takes Venom in a completely new direction with artist Carlos Gómez (FANTASTIC FOUR, THE AMAZING MARY JANE) bringing the story to gorgeous life!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

order using 75960621047300111

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 (of 5)

Christos Gage (W) • EPIC GAPSTUR (A) • Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

PREQUEL TO THE ALL-NEW ANIMATED SERIES!

In Marvel Animation's new series, we find Peter Parker still finding his footing on his journey to becoming the Spider-Man we all know and love! In this series, you can take the very first steps along with him as he discovers his powers, decides to become a hero, and even picks out his name and costume! Now Peter's gotta survive an entire Freshman year as a newbie crime-fighting vigilante…and if you think you know how this story goes, you are in for a surprise!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

INFINITY WATCH #1 (OF 5)

DEREK LANDY (W) • RUAIRÍ COLEMAN (A) • Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

HANDBOOK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JIM STARLIN

WHO IS THE MOST POWERFUL?

Sorry, Thor. Sorry, Hulk. These are the seven most powerful people in the universe, each wielding one of the embodiments of all power in existence – THE INFINITY STONES. Half of the Stone Bearers are villains, and the other half certainly aren't hall-of-fame heroes, so what does this mean for the Marvel Universe? If Star has anything to say about it, we can start calling it the Star Universe. Can Colleen Wing or Phil Coulson possibly tilt the balance toward good?

32 PGS. /Rated T+ …$4.99

TVA #1 (OF 5)

KATHARYN BLAIR (W) • Pere PÉREZ (A) • COVER BY Pepe Larraz

MISS MINUTES VARIANT BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

MISS MINUTES VIRGIN VARIANT BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

FOR ALL TIMES, ALWAYS!

The Time Variance Authority has long watched over the timeline, protecting it from dangerous variations that could cause the end of EVERYTHING. Now, as the organization begins to expand its tolerance of variants, it's enlisted some new recruits from timelines that have been wiped from existence: Captain Peggy Carter, Super-Soldier of her world; Gambit, despondent and aimless from the loss of his lady love; and…this can't be right…Spider-Gwen?!? Has her world been destroyed?!? Writer Katharyn Blair (LOKI Season Two) and artist Pere Pérez (CARNAGE, SPIDER-WOMAN) bring a touch of cinematic flair to the bureaucracy at the end of time!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • GLEB MELNIKOV (A) • Cover by ED McGUINNESS

DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO D'IPPOLITO

BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO D'IPPOLITO

VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

NEW COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• Spider-Man finds himself face-to-face with CYRIOS, SCION OF CYTORRAK!

• Cyrios represents the inevitability of time and takes Spider-Man on a heartbreaking tour through Peter Parker's past AND future in excruciating detail.

• How many deaths will Spider-Man spend trying to alter his past and save his future?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #64

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • GLEB MELNIKOV (A) • Cover by ED McGUINNESS

MARVEL VS CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• Cytorrak's most dangerous scion, CALLIX, and his deadly CRIMSON CANINES take their turn to inflict physical pain on Spider-Man.

• Spidey doesn't have many deaths left to spend…

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL HOLIDAY TALES TO ASTONISH #1

Gerry DUGGAN, DANIEL KIBBLESMITH, GENE LUEN YANG & more (W)

PHIL NOTO & MORE (A) • Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Hidden Gem Variant by Gil Kane & John Romita Sr. • Variant by Leonardo Romero

Wraparound Homage Variant by Lee Garbett

HOLIDAY HIJINKS IN THE MIGHTY MARVEL MANNER!

• First, you're invited to the Fantastic Four's Holiday Party! But who are the uninvited guests?

• Then, in a tale of Hanukkahs past, can Kitty Pryde scramble to save the day while struggling to shop for gifts for her merry X-Men?

• And ring in the New Year, with Peter Parker and Miles Morales, as only Spider-Men can!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

order using 75960621158600111

KIDPOOL & SPIDER-BOY #1

CHRISTOPHER YOST & MORE (W) • NATHAN STOCKMAN & MORE! (A)

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS • VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

Variant Cover by RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

HISTORIC FIRST MEETING!

Your favorite foul-mouthed adolescent, KIDPOOL, is back in comic book form starring alongside the biggest debut character in recent memory, SPIDER-BOY! Will the Adolescent-Arachnid be able to keep the Murderous Middle-Grader from causing the return of the Comics Code? UNLIKELY! But Bailey is going to try! Don't miss the comic that every kid and kid-at-heart in America is going to sneakily read under their sheets with a flashlight!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

HELLVERINE #1

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • Raffaele Ienco (A)

Cover by Kendrick "kunkka" Lim

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY Kendrick "kunkka" Lim

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Foil Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

HELLVERINE RIDES AGAIN IN HIS FIRST ONGOING SERIES!

It's hellfire-fueled, claw-slashing action in the Mighty Marvel Manner as HELLVERINE blazes a new path across the Marvel Universe!

The demon BAGRA-GHUL possessed WOLVERINE, turning him into a killing machine…but LOGAN is no stranger to caging the beast within his soul, and the demon learned his heroic ways. Now it's resurrected AKIHIRO, and the two must learn to live as one – the HELLVERINE! But they can't do it alone – Enter: DOCTOR STRANGE! Brought to you by the writer who put the Hellfire in Hellverine, Benjamin Percy, and blazing-hot artist Raffaele Ienco (STAR WARS: DARTH VADER), it's time to see why this new character has so much heat in issue #1 of this fan-demanded ongoing series!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

HELLHUNTERS #1 (OF 5)

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (W) • Adam Gorham (A)

Cover by Jonas Scharf

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM GORHAM

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

GHOST RIDER '44!

1944: As U.S. Sergeant Sal Romero is parachuting into Nazi-occupied Europe, young Nazi officer Felix Bruckner becomes the host for an unspeakable evil. In the aftermath of their violent meeting, Romero is reborn as GHOST RIDER '44, who sets out not only to take revenge on Bruckner and the Nazis, but to save mankind from annihilation! Featuring an ALL-STAR CAST of Marvel's most badass heroes, don't miss the origin of the INCREDIBLE HULK's GHOST RIDER '44!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN #1

DENIZ CAMP (W) • Jonas Scharf (A) • Cover by Rafael Albuquerque

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY Alessandro CAPPUCCIO

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI • VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

THE CLOCK IS TICKING DOWN TO THE MAKER'S ARRIVAL!

Deniz Camp flips the narrative on ULTIMATES and takes us inside the Maker's Council! The heroes of the Ultimate Universe aren't the only ones who have been preparing for the return of the Maker, and the clock is ticking down…

This unique one-shot sets the stage for the second year of the Ultimate line and includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #11

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C)

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY PUPPETEER LEE • VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

A NEW VILLAIN JOINS THE FRAY!

• Black Panther's war of attrition against Moon Knight becomes more complicated as Wakanda's defense must become two-pronged!

• Plus, T'Challa discovers vibranium in his blood, bringing with it even more visions and more mystery…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #12

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

WINTER HOLIDAY VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A VERY MERRY SPIDER-CHRISTMAS?

• Season's greetings from the Parker family! But why is Peter acting so strangely during the most wonderful time of the year? And what's got Gwen so concerned? Don't miss the thrilling conclusion of the second arc – and the first year – of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #10

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

WINTER HOLIDAY VARIANT COVER BY NAO FUJI • VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

ENTER…VIPER!

• Viper enters the stage after a mass raid on the cult known as the Children of the Atom!

• What has the Maker's Council been doing with the cult's mutants?

• And what of the mysterious figure they have been keeping prisoner?

• Hisako and her friends face a new world order as the raid leaves mutants unleashed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #7

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

WHO ARE THE ULTIMATES? A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS!

• Perfect jumping-on point for the uninitiated!

• The aftermath of the explosive last issue – including the loss of a major member!

• Join the Ultimates in their secret HQ as they regroup and launch their bold new plan to change the world!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

order using 75960620830200711

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #5 (OF 5)

ROB LIEFELD (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C) • Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

THE END.

• Deadpool is down. The Dragon's eggs are in jeopardy. Will the ultimate team-up end in…the ultimate sacrifice?

• Rob Liefeld's FINAL issue of his FINAL Deadpool storyline is here. Don't miss this historic conclusion!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WEST COAST AVENGERS #2

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • DANNY KIM (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NEW MEMBER: FIRESTAR FLAMES OUT!

Firestar officially joins the West Coast Avengers! But the plan for her to mentor redeemed villains like Ultron and newcomer Blue Bolt collapses when it becomes clear she's seeking redemption of her own. Her time undercover with ORCHIS left scars and made her a pariah. Can the West Coast Avengers stop her downward spiral?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK #1 (OF 5)

FRANK TIERI (W) • MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A) • COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

SABRETOOTH IS DEAD…BUT HIS PAST IS ALIVE AND LETHAL!

A person alive in the 1900's seen in a picture on the wall of NYC's oldest tavern? Yes. A feared gangster and murderer who rose to power among the notorious gangs of NY? Yes. And also, perhaps most shockingly of all, none other than…Sabretooth?!? Join us – and Wolverine – as we uncover this secret untold chapter from the life of Logan's greatest foe in a tale of violence, betrayal, shocking reveals and more violence. Sabretooth may be dead…but the secrets from his past – and the ways in which they may affect Wolverine in the present – are very much alive!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STORM #3

MUREWA AYODELE (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

STORM VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

STORM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

GUEST-STARRING THE UNCANNY X-MEN!

STORM finds her way to NEW ORLEANS with DOCTOR VOODOO. The cost of VOODOO's medical treatment is the loss of STORM's powers for seven days. STORM seeks refuge with her former teammates, the UNCANNY X-MEN, but it doesn't turn out to be the relaxing holiday she thought it would be. A secret that aches the heart is born, and it sends STORM into the hands of DOOM.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PSYLOCKE #2

ALYSSA WONG (W) • VINCENZO CARRATù (A) • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

VARIANT COVER BY ALLESANDRO CAPPUCCIO

X-MAN NO MORE!

• With her membership in the X-Men revoked and blood on her hands, Psylocke's new life is already crumbling.

• Can she still be the hero the world needs her to be?

• And how will Shinobi Shaw help her with that?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MYSTIQUE #3 (OF 5)

DECLAN SHALVEY (W)

DECLAN SHALVEY (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Mateus Manhanini

• A strategic stop in Madripoor turns into an international incident as Mystique prepares her endgame against S.H.I.E.L.D.!

• But what is the mother of mutant terrorism after in Lowtown?

• And what have her enemies sent to deal with her?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SENTINELS #3 (OF 5)

ALEX PAKNADEL (W)

JUSTIN MASON (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Kael Ngu

ENTER MAGNETO!

• A routine mission has gone horribly wrong!

• The team must finally take on the biggest and baddest of all mutants…Magneto!

• Will they be ready? Or is this the beginning of the end for the Sentinels?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #8

JED MACKAY (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

TEMPER VARIANT COVER BY AKA • TEMPER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY AKA

MARVEL VS CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

CONNECTING CROSSOVER VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY MAYES C . RUBEO & JONAY BACALLADO

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" Part One!

With one of their own incarcerated, the X-Men move on Graymalkin Prison in order to free their teammate. But it's not just one team – in Alaska, Cyclops' X-Men scramble a rescue mission, while in Louisiana, Rogue's X-Men move to strike out on their own sortie. Doctrinal rivals each with their own objective, will these two fractious teams find themselves at cross-purposes? After all…an "X" is made by two lines crossing.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

order using 75960620920000811

UNCANNY X-MEN #7

GAIL SIMONE (W) • DAVID MARQUEZ (A/C)

MARVEL VS CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

CONNECTING CROSSOVER VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" Part TWO!

THE GRAYMALKIN RAID CONTINUES as two conflicting teams of X-Men come to a crossroads at Graymalkin Prison, formerly Xavier's Institute! As if the Perimeter protocols and the prison's mutant TRUSTEES weren't enough, team leaders ROGUE and CYCLOPS find themselves at war over the uncertain legacy of Charles Xavier!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #9

JED MACKAY (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

MARVEL VS CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

CONNECTING CROSSOVER VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

CYCLOPS VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

CYCLOPS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" Part THREE!

Rogue and Cyclops come to blows as emotions come to a head, pitting the two groups of X-Men against one another in a place where their only chance for survival is to stand together. Xavier's dream lies shattered – and broken edges always draw blood.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

NYX #6

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) MICHAEL SHELFER (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

KIDEN NIXON VARIANT COVER BY FRANY

KIDEN NIXON VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PREPARE TO BE DAZZLED…

TO DEATH!

• Congratulations, Kamala Khan – You Got Tickets to Dazzler!

• ADVISORY: This historic, one-night-only performance will be recorded for theatrical distribution! By entering this concert, you and your little mutant friends consent to being recorded, manipulated and otherwise used by the extradimensional superbeing known as MOJO. Lasers, smoke, flashing lights and other stagecraft will be used against you.

• Have fun at Dazzler! We hope you survive the experience!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

PHOENIX #6

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W)

MARCO RENNA (A)

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

VARIANT COVER BY JESSICA FONG

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY

PABLO VILLALOBOS

ON THE RUN AMONG THE STARS!

• JEAN GREY has been going toe-to-toe with some of the universe's toughest foes…but now a new threat is brutally asserting his dangerous reputation: none other than THANOS.

• And while she single-handedly battled back the BLACK ORDER, their nefarious progenitor (and his mysterious connection to Jean's many galactic enemies!) is another story entirely.

• To have a hope of victory, PHOENIX will need to reach out – beyond the limits of her own powers – and find allies to take a stand against the Mad Titan!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FACTOR #5

Mark Russell (W) • Bob quinn (A) • Cover by GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

XYBER VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO • XYBER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DEATH COMES FOR X-FACTOR!

• The mercenaries called X-Term besiege the team's headquarters!

• With mutant-human relations on the brink, X-Factor will have to choose a side…

• And one member of the team won't survive!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAZZLER #4 (OF 4)

JASON LOO (W) • RAFAEL LOUREIRO (A) • Cover by TERRY DODSON & RACHEL DODSON

VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

THE FINAL CURTAIN!

Dazzler hits center stage in New York City – and the mastermind behind all of the attacks on her concerts is finally revealed! Action, heartbreak, surprise guests and one heck of a light show!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #4

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

ICEMAN VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA • VARIANT COVER BY AKA

MELEE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

MELEE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

WINTER HOLIDAY VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

LO, THE ICEMAN COMETH!

But Kitty Pryde suspects that her old comrade Bobby Drake isn't being entirely honest with her. And our all-new hero BRONZE faces her first big solo battle and also has to interact with a person she has a crush on! Which is worse?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #6

GEOFFREY THORNE (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Surge Variant Cover by Jay Anacleto

Surge Virgin Variant Cover by Jay Anacleto • Variant Cover by Carlos Gómez

FORGE REUNITES WITH STORM AND MYSTIQUE!

• The mysterious forces circling X-FORCE since issue #1 begin to come into focus…the fractures were just the beginning!

• Meanwhile, for all of the pain he's endured, losing STORM may be the biggest regret of FORGE's life. But as Forge reunites with ORORO and MYSTIQUE, this "love triangle" might break more than just a few hearts!

• Action. Love lost. New foes. Shock surprises. X-FORCE has it all!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WOLVERINE #4

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY RYAN MEINERDING

CONSTRICTOR STRIKES!

• The return of the villainous CONSTRICTOR means trouble for WOLVERINE – but more than LOGAN could possibly realize. What's wrong with Constrictor, and what does it mean for Wolverine's future…and past?

• The secrets of Saladin Ahmed's plot hinted at in issue #1 take on new meaning in this key issue!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

order using 75960620841800411

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION #1

RYAN NORTH (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

• Collected here for the first time: the eight-part epic story SO BIG it ran across the entire Marvel line!

• When Wolverine and Deadpool are called upon to save the universe, we can absolutely rely on them…to totally screw things up.

• Featuring fearsome battles and fights across space and time, starring two men who CANNOT be killed, no matter how fearsome the battles they fight across space and time!

• Will the Multiverse be saved? Will Wolverine and Deadpool defeat the (thematically confusing) killer librarians of the romantic-comedy universe? And most importantly, will Deadpool finally convince Wolverine…to be his best friend?

• Explosions, deaths, epic battles across space and the Superior Deadpool and Wolverine await you in this volume! Plus: A weird space god too!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$6.99

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #5 (OF 5)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C)

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • VARIANT COVER BY E.J. SU

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

TIME HEALS NOTHING!

Not even a mutant healing factor can restore the gouge in WOLVERINE's soul. Generations later, revenge is served cold, as the unspeakable crimes are paid for. SNIKT, &#@$#&$s! Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo's legendary conclusion to their already legendary miniseries!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #5 – RED BAND EDITION

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C) • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

HORROR HOMAGE Red Band Cover by Mike McKone

Witness the blood-soaked conclusion of WOLVERINE: REVENGE #5 – no-holds-barred! Expanded and bloodier in the Red Band edition featuring exclusive pages! Polybagged to contain the explicit violence!

32 PGS./EXPLICIT CONTENT …$5.99 [polybagged]

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #5

JASON LOO (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

SHAPESHIFTING MAYHEM!

It's a shape-shifting smackdown as WEREWOLF BY NIGHT crosses paths with the INCREDIBLE HULK! Mayhem ensues as the two brutal behemoths square up and throw down in a titanic tale you won't want to miss! !

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

order using 75960620927900511

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #3

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by Davide Paratore

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SILENT KNIGHT = VIOLENT NIGHT!

He may be back from the dead, but Moon Knight is already in the fight of his life, as dangerous operators on both sides of the law target heroes, villains and civilians with callous disregard for safety! Joke's on them, though, because Moon Knight ALSO has a callous disregard for safety…and his is bigger!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #21

JED MACKAY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MATEO LOLLI • MARVEL VS CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

AVENGERS VS. X-MEN!

• Jed MacKay pits his Avengers against his X-Men in a story that sows the seeds for some major future developments!

• Captain Marvel and Cyclops square off! Scarlet Witch and Magneto finally confront their history!

• And Storm's loyalties are put to the test…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #27

RYAN NORTH (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • COVER BY JOSH CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA • MARVEL VS CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

THE THING! VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

• When N'Kalla – Skrull and adopted daughter of Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters – sees her brother Jo-Venn get in trouble at school and be sent to the principal's office, she does the sisterly thing… which is, of course, to shape-shift into a double of their father Ben to get him out of it!

• And when her cousin Valeria gets in trouble, "Reed Richards" arrives to get her off the hook, and soon "Sue Storm" is excusing Franklin for his misbehavior too…

• But when she gets caught in her deceptions and grounded, things go from bad to worse when a super villain attacks and the Fantastic Four are nowhere to be seen!

• Questions of strength, super-powers, identity and love all come to a head as lives hang in the balance!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #263 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by TOM DEFALCO

Penciled by RON FRENZ

Cover by RON FRENZ

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

Continuing a Facsimile celebration of the early days of Spider-Man's black costume, which he has now discovered is really an alien symbiote intending to bond with him forever! Peter Parker may have separated himself from his symbiotic suit, but his problems don't end there. Now he has a would-be sidekick to deal with in the form of Ollie Osnick, the spectacular Spider-Kid! Ollie has a modified set of Doctor Octopus arms, a replica Spidey suit and an eagerness to fight crime! But while he wears red-and-blue, Peter Parker dons a replica version of his sleek black suit, whipped up for him by the Black Cat! Will Spidey take the kid under his wing? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form – iconic photograph cover, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #263.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #12 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by MIKE ZECK

Cover by MIKE ZECK

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Marvel's monthly celebration of the finest super-hero crossover of them all reaches its shocking conclusion! Earth's greatest heroes are dead at the hands of the all-powerful Doctor Doom! Or are they? As that doubt (and the meddlesome Klaw) gnaw away at Victor Von Doom, will the combination of his reality-altering might and troubled subconscious prove his ultimate undoing? Get ready for Battleworld to host its final battle! But when the dust settles, who will be left standing to return home — and who will choose to remain behind? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #12.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.



CAPTAIN AMERICA #117 FACSIMILE EDITION – NEW PRINTING!

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by GENE COLAN

Cover by GENE COLAN

Captain America meets a new crimefighting partner as the Falcon makes his daring debut! Sam Wilson and his avian accomplice, Redwing, take center stage in the midst of one of Cap's greatest showdowns with his evil archenemy, the Red Skull! Trapped on the island of Exiles, Cap begins training Sam Wilson to join him in final battle with the Skull — and helps him adopt a stirring alter ego to strike fear into the hearts of their enemies! The Falcon is born, and nothing will ever be the same again for Sam Wilson or Steve Rogers! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #117.

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #8

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • VON RANDAL (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON • VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

JUSTICE FOR THE DEAD!

Gwen has found herself at odds with the Black Tarantula since she arrived on Earth-616 – she's stopped his robberies, he tried to kill her – but as he begins his biggest and most audacious crime yet, she finds herself wondering…if he's actually right.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

order using 75960620908800811

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #27

Cody Ziglar (W) • Daniele Di Nicuolo (A) • COVER BY Federico Vicentini

VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI • WINTER HOLIDAY VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

NEW SUIT, NEW PROBLEMS!

BLACK PANTHER IS SPIDER-MAN'S ONLY HOPE! Does Miles Morales have what it takes to pass T'Challa's grueling tests in far-away WAKANDA?! And who is web-slinging around New York City masquerading as Spidey in Miles' absence?!

32 PGS./Rated T …3.99



THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #10

GREG WEISMAN (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A/C) VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• The Spider-Men and the new hero ELEMENTARY go out to protect the city.

• One's maiden voyage is rarely just like practice, and this is no exception…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #4 (of 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • VALENTINA PINTI (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

AVENGERS JACKET VARIANT COVER

BY RICKIE YAGAWA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DOOM!

Victor Von Doom has withdrawn to Latveria after a massive power grab, and the only person who may have a clue what he's planning is his former herald, Victorious. When she flies into a rage at the Latverian border, endangering nearby towns, She-Hulk leads a team to contain her and find out what she knows. But does Victorious have any answers, or is Doom's plan a mystery even to his most loyal soldier?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



SPIDER-BOY #14

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WINTER HOLIDAY VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

THE TOURNAMENT OF THE OPEN MAW CONTINUES!

• Spider-Boy wasn't supposed to be on this adventure with Daredevil…and now has to fight the toughest of the toughest on planet Earth.

• Spider-Boy's rule to only fight villains his speed isn't one these opponents will be abiding by…

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #4

SABIR PIRZADA (W) • TBA (A)

Cover by Josemaria Casanovas

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BAPTISM BY FIRE!

As Johnny Blaze is still learning to live with his new normal after the events of GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE, something new and sinister has begun to stir! Something more bloodthirsty than anything Johnny Blaze has ever known – something that eats souls and Spirits alike…and it's HUNGRY.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLOOD HUNTERS #5 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by EMA LUPACCHINO

The Bloodcoven plan to feed on Dagger's super-powered blood…forever! Her teammates in the Blood Hunters are willing to risk it all to try to save her, but they are outnumbered and overwhelmed. Is this the end for Dagger – and the Blood Hunters?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLADE: RED BAND #3 (OF 5)

BRYAN HILL (W) • C.F. VILLA (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VAN HELSING!

As dark magic abounds and the world descends into chaos, BLADE, the Daywalker, finds himself in the crosshairs of a dangerous and deadly ALL-NEW FOE: once on the side of good, the latest in the lineage of VAN HELSING! Witness the first appearance of the next legendary Marvel monster hunter!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

PETPOOL: POOLPARTY #1

MACKENZIE CADENHEAD (W) • ENID BALÁM (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

TOO MANY POOLS!

How many PetPools does it take to collect a comic? Find out in this oversized, fan-favorite, once-in-a-lifetime, Tony Award-winning, DOGgone, CATastrophic, MOUSE…somethingorother comic book, collecting EVERY SINGLE INSTALLMENT EVER of the Dogpool, Catpool, Mousepool and Dogpool Team-Up infinity comics. What's that? You want more?! Well, it's your lucky day, because we've also thrown in a brand-new, never-before-seen PetPool holiday instant classic that we created just for this printing. Why? Because you $@&%ing deserve it.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/PARENTAL ADVISORY …$6.99

DEADPOOL #9

CODY ZIGLAR & ALEXIS QUASARANO (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

NEW DEADPOOL VARIANT COVER BY JESSICA FONG

NEW DEADPOOL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JESSICA FONG

VARIANT COVER BY MITSUHIRO ARITA • MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY ANDY PARK

MERCENARY OFFSPRING DEPLOYED ONLY (FOR) KILLING!

ELLIE has big shoes to fill as the New DEADPOOL! She's making her name as a mercenary – but will the new 'Pool fall at the tiny hands of M.O.D.O.K., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing?! A major turning point – don't miss it!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #2

Written by VARIOUS • Art by VARIOUS

NEW STORIES FOR NEW MARVEL READERS continue!

Swing into adventure with Spidey, Ghost-Spider and Spin as they team up with heroic friends like Iron Man to protect the Stark Science Fair from a jealous Doc Ock…only to find out that even baddies sometimes have good ideas. Then, meet Black Panther, who's always ready to face his fears and try something new as he wings around with Ghost-Spider! This ALL-NEW comic, featuring four brand-new easy-to-read stories starring Peter, Gwen, and Miles, is perfect for young Spidey fans of all ages. Readers will also love testing their super-smarts and skills with loads of fun bonus activities!

32 pages/All Ages …$3.99

order using 75960621062600111

SCARLET WITCH #7

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • LORENZO TAMMETTA (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

WINTER HOLIDAY VARIANT COVER BY AUDREY MOK

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

FAMILY COMES FIRST?!

When the Scarlet Witch, Wiccan, Speed and Amaranth become trapped in a torturous carnival fun house, Wanda is faced with a choice: save her children or her mysterious new pupil! But as Amaranth's powers come to light, the real question may be who is saving who…?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #16

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • Jesús SAIZ (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by CARLOS MAGNO • MARVEL VS CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

"THE NEW WARRIORS THREE" PART THREE!

Captain America, Spider-Man and Thor are trapped in a mirror dimension harboring Broxton's glory days – and ghosts of Thor's failures are ready to exact their revenge. Can Cap and Spidey help free Thor of his past, or is Broxton's history doomed to repeat itself forever?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON MAN #3

Spencer Ackerman (W) • Julius Ohta (A) • Cover by Yasmine Putri

Variant cover by WHILCE PORTACIO • MARVEL VS CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

IRON MAN GOES MEDIEVAL!

It's the Iron Swordsman vs. the Iron Monger! Desperate to keep Stark Unlimited out of the hands of Roxxon and A.I.M., Tony's stopped pulling punches. But sabotage attacks are getting him nowhere while the board vote proceeds full speed. And when he finds out who's REALLY behind the acquisition efforts, all hell's gonna break loose. The Iron Monger's dark secret will be revealed in the final chapter of "the Stark-Roxxon War"!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CONQUEST 2099 #4 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W)

IBRAIM ROBERSON & JOSÉ LUÍS (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

SPIDER-MAN & LOGAN VS. DRACULA!

• SPIDER-MAN and LOGAN lead the heroes against DRACULA'S army!

• SPIDERCIDE orders the slaughter of all vampires!

• Featuring the first appearance of GHOST-SPIDER 2099!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

order using 75960620953800411

CONQUEST 2099 #5 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • JOSÉ LUÍS (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

ATTACK OF THE DEATH SPIDERS!

• SPIDER-MAN, LOGAN and the galaxy's heroes vs. the DEATH SPIDER FLEET!

• Dracula stands to commit a crime worse than his homeworld's slaughter. Only SILVER SURFER can stop him!

• Featuring the first appearance of MADAME WEB 2099!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #20

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (W) • DANNY EARLS (A) • Cover by Nic Klein

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY TBA • WINTER HOLIDAY VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

WOLVES AT THE DOOR!

In the aftermath of Banner and Charlie's dramatic escape from Las Vegas, they're back on the road and lying low…or so Banner thinks. But as Charlie goes off at night to revel in the newfound power she doesn't understand, she's found by WEREWOLF BY NIGHT, who warns her about the consequences of what she's done…and what she's becoming. Meanwhile, HULK is hunted down by one of those consequences: one of the oldest, most powerful creatures on Earth, the immortal wolf-demon VÂRCOLAC!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL ZOMBIES: DAWN OF DECAY #4 (of 4)

THOMAS KRAJEWSKI (W)

JASON MUHR (A/C)

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER

BY SEAN GALLOWAY

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Romy Jones

A SHOCKING REVELATION!

Groot and Bruce Banner are now questioning everything they think they know about the Zombie virus that's taken over the city and their friends. But to be sure, Banner needs to secure a sample from Captain America. Suited up in the Hulkbuster armor and flanked by Iron Man's suits, the duo must again face off against the Avengers. Are the heroes – and all of humanity – doomed to a permanent zombie fate? Or will Groot step up and be the hero Captain America believes he can be?

32 PGS./ALL AGES …$3.99

order using 75960620951400411

NAMOR #5 (of 8)

JASON AARON (W)

ALEX LINS & PAUL DAVIDSON (A)

Cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

Variant cover by MARC ASPINALL

THE undersea epic continues!

Atlantis lies in ruin. War engulfs the undersea realm. As the oceans fill with blood, from the shallows to the seafloor, Namor struggles to emerge from the shadow of his lost throne and the dark, untold secret of the day he first became king.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DAREDEVIL #16

Saladin Ahmed (W) • Aaron Kuder (A) • Cover by John Romita Jr.

WINTER HOLIDAY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA • VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

After literally tearing himself apart to escape from Hell, Matt Murdock's soul has been FRACTURED! Each portion corrupted and twisted into the image of one of the seven deadly sins! One by one, Matt has begun to conquer his demons and save his friends, but some demons aren't so easily exorcised – as Matt and one of his young wards are about to discover!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ALLIGATOR LOKI HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1

ALYSSA WONG (W) • Bob Quinn (A/C) • Variant Cover by Nicoletta Baldari

AN ALLIGATOR LOKI HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR!

The Alligator of Mischief is back to ruin – I mean, save! – the holidays! Join Alligator Loki and his many, many, many friends – from the X-Men to the Young Avengers to several symbiotes – as they romp across the Marvel Universe, sowing chaos and camaraderie in equal stride! Don't miss a brand-new story starring Alligator Loki and the REAL meaning of the holiday season: frenzy–er, sorry, FAMILY! This issue also collects issues #13-24 of the hit ALLIGATOR LOKI Infinity Comic for the first time in print!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/All Ages …$6.99

IMMORTAL THOR #18

AL EWING (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

WINTER HOLDIAY VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

MIGHTY THOR ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THOR VERSUS HIS OLDEST FOES!

• On Asgard, Thor had been outplayed by the Enchantress – and their game would have vast consequences for the Golden Realm.

• And on Earth, the self-styled Gods of Midgard made their bid to take the kingdoms of humankind for their own.

• This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the heir to the throne of all.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ALIEN: PARADISO #1 (OF 5)

STEVE FOXE (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR & PETER NGUYEN (A)

Cover by IBAN COELLO

Variant cover by BEN HARVEY

Variant cover by J. GONZO

Variant cover by ANDREI BRESSAN

WELCOME TO PARADISO!

Welcome to Paradiso, where the money flows like blood and the blood flows like acid! The Tulum of space, Paradiso is a hidden gem among the colonies with its tropical climate, white sand beaches and a remarkable population of hyper-wealthy criminals. When Colonial Marshals Dash Nanda and Lydia Reeves are sent there to bust a smuggling ring, they think they've hit the job-assignment jackpot. But the only ones getting lucky here are those HUNGRY enough to take what they need. Steve Foxe, Edgar Salazar and guest contributor Peter Nguyen shine neon lights on the horrors of the Alien franchise with a bold story of the gambles we must take to survive!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – REPUBLIC UNDER SIEGE #3 (OF 4)

ALEX SEGURA (W) • STEFANO RAFFAELE (A) Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

A STARTLING REVELATION!

• An assassination on Chandrila!

• LANDO takes the offensive against the consolidated Imperial forces – but is it too late?

• A hero falls at the hands of a deadly bounty hunter!

• A mysterious killer stalks the Imperial leader – but can they get past his defenses?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

order using 75960620965100311

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – REPUBLIC UNDER SIEGE #4 (OF 4)

ALEX SEGURA (W) • STEFANO RAFFAELE (A) Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY RAMON ROSANAS

A NEW REPUBLIC ON THE ROPES!

• LANDO and his allies defeated!

• MON MOTHMA faces a painful loss!

• LUKE SKYWALKER must defeat two of the galaxy's deadliest killers to reach his friends!

• MOFF ADELHARD plays a final card against the New Republic – with shocking consequences!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – LAST STAND #1 (OF 4)

ALEX SEGURA (W) • JETHRO MORALES & LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by E.M GIST

VARIANT COVER BY Rod Reis • VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HAWTHORNE

A DARK FORCE STRIKES AT THE HEART OF THE JUST-FORMED NEW REPUBLIC AND SERVES AS A REMINDER THAT THE GALAXY IS FAR FROM A SAFE PLACE!

• Chandrila – under attack!

• The rise of a familiar villain – driven to the edge of sanity!

• LANDO CALRISSIAN and a ragtag team of pilots are attacked by an unexpected fleet!

• The return of HAN SOLO?!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: EWOKS #3 (OF 4)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ÁLVARO LÓPEZ & LAURA BRAGA (A) • Cover by PETE WOODS

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

THE IMPERIALS CONTINUE THEIR INVASION OF ENDOR!

• With WICKET captured and forced to guide the IMPERIAL scouting party through Endor, the other Ewoks must form a party of their own to get him back!

• Warrior MEEDRO and the mysterious RED GHOST may be the only hope for the young Ewok.

• What horrors await both teams at the site of the Imperial weapons cache?

32 PGS/ RATED T…$3.99

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #6

Rodney Barnes (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY AKA • VARIANT COVER BY RAMON ROSANAS

CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

FAR, FAR AWAY….

• The search for GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN reaches beyond the limits of the galaxy!

• SABINE WREN continues her search for former REBEL EZRA BRIDGER!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SILVER SURFER: RETURN TO THE SPACEWAYS OMNIBUS HC RON LIM COVER

Written by JOHN BYRNE, STAN LEE, STEVE ENGLEHART, MICHAEL HIGGINS, JIM VALENTINO, TOM DEFALCO, KEITH POLLARD, MARK GRUENWALD & MORE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE, MARSHALL ROGERS, JOE STATON, RON LIM, JOHN BUSCEMA, MOEBIUS,

KEITH POLLARD, RICH BUCKLER & MORE

Cover by RON LIM & JIM LEE

The Sentinel of the Spaceways soars again in his longest-running series!

After years trapped on Earth, the Silver Surfer finally breaks free of Galactuss' barrier and returns to the stars! His full Power Cosmic restored, he heads for Zenn-La. But the old saying holds true: You can't go home again. While the age-old war between the Kree and the Skrulls heats up once again, the Elders of the Universe target Galactus! But love is the greatest force of all. Will Surfer find it with his old flame, Shalla-Bal? With Galactuss' herald, Nova? Or with the Celestial Madonna, Mantis? Plus: The origin of Galactus! A blockbuster team-up with the Fantastic Four! Ego, the Living Planet! And a stunning collaboration between the legendary Stan Lee and the visionary Moebius, wherein the only one who can stop Galactus from leading mankind to its doom is the Silver Surfer! Collecting SILVER SURFER (1982) #1, SILVER SURFER (1987) #1-33 and ANNUAL (1988) #1-2, MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL: SILVER SURFER, SILVER SURFER (1988) #1-2, SILVER SURFER: THE ENSLAVERS, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #325, SUPER-VILLAIN CLASSICS #1 and material from EPIC ILLUSTRATED #1, MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #1 and MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #51.

1360 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96442-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SILVER SURFER: RETURN TO THE SPACEWAYS OMNIBUS HC JIM LEE COVER [DM ONLY]

1360 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96443-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FANTASTIC FOUR/DOOM 2099 OMNIBUS HC PAT BRODERICK COVER

Written by JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, ERNIE COLÓN, PETER DAVID, WARREN ELLIS, TOM DEFALCO, KARL KESEL,

TERRY KAVANAGH, BEN RAAB & MORE

Penciled by PAT BRODERICK, ERNIE COLÓN, ENRIQUE ALCATENA, DAVID KLEIN, JOHN ROYLE, STEVE PUGH, MARK BUCKINGHAM ASHLEY WOOD, JOHN BUSCEMA, JEFF LAFFERTY, RICK LEONARDI, MATT RYAN, PASQUAL FERRY, PAUL RYAN & MORE

Covers by PAT BRODERICK & RICK LEONARDI

The complete saga of Doctor Doom in the year 2099 – and his accursed enemies, the Fantastic Four!

Marvel's greatest villain resurfaces to rule a new era! Victor Von Doom has mysteriously survived from the Heroic Age to rise anew in this technologically advanced future – and in upgraded armor, his first task is to reclaim the throne of Latveria! Then he can turn his gaze to America, once the home of his greatest foes. He sees unrest. He sees disharmony. He knows the struggling nation needs an iron fist to bring it back under control. And he knows just the man for the job: Doom! But how – and why – are Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and the Thing alive in 2099?! The answers will take them from the Negative Zone to the Savage Land – and reunite them with their greatest rival! Collecting DOOM 2099 (1993) #1-44, FANTASTIC FOUR 2099 (1996) #1-8, 2099 A.D. APOCALYPSE (1995) #1, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #413 and material from 2099 UNLIMITED (1993) #5-8 and 2099 SPECIAL: WORLD OF DOOM (1995) #1

1448 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96415-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FANTASTIC FOUR/DOOM 2099 OMNIBUS HC RICK LEONARDI COVER [DM ONLY]

1448 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96416-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL: MAY 1965 OMNIBUS HC JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ COVER

Written by STAN LEE & AL HARTLEY with STEVE DITKO & LARRY LIEBER

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, STEVE DITKO, AL HARTLEY, STAN GOLDBERG, DON HECK & DICK AYERS

with ALEX TOTH, GENE COLAN, LARRY LIEBER, WALLACE WOOD, BOB POWELL, JACK KELLER & SOL BRODSKY

Covers by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ & JACK KIRBY

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of Marvel's cutting-edge "Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Marvel proudly celebrates the 60th anniversary of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's S.H.I.E.L.D. with an Omnibus collecting every Marvel comic released in May 1965, the month Nick Fury's super-hero spy thriller debuted! It's the next step in the evolution of the Marvel Universe, one that's increasingly being taken over by innovative super heroes. But there's still plenty to be had in the pages of PATSY WALKER and MILLIE THE MODEL as those titles adapt to the ever-swinging sixties. While over on the range in TWO-GUN KID, the Western villain the Panther seems like a fantastic idea. May 1965 also featured the beginning of Namor the Sub-Mariner – Marvel's original antihero – in his TALES TO ASTONISH solo series. Take a trip back in time and experience the whole of the Marvel Universe! Collecting STRANGE TALES (1951) #135, TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #70, X-MEN (1963) #12, JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #118, PATSY AND HEDY #101, RAWHIDE KID (1955) #47, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #41, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #27, AVENGERS (1963) #18, TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #68, SGT. FURY (1963) #20, DAREDEVIL (1964) #9, MODELING WITH MILLIE #40, PATSY WALKER #122, KID COLT OUTLAW #124, TWO-GUN KID #77 and MILLIE THE MODEL #130.

496 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96225-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL: MAY 1965 OMNIBUS HC VARIANT [DM ONLY]

496 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96226-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GIANT-SIZE MARVEL OMNIBUS HC DAVE COCKRUM COVER

Written by GERRY CONWAY, MARV WOLFMAN, CHRIS CLAREMONT, LEN WEIN, DAVID ANTHONY KRAFT,

TONY ISABELLA, DOUG MOENCH, STEVE GERBER, JIM STARLIN, ROY THOMAS, STEVE ENGLEHART & MORE

Penciled by RICH BUCKLER, JOHN BUSCEMA, CHIC STONE, GIL KANE, ROSS ANDRU, GENE COLAN, DON HECK,

VIRGILIO REDONDO, DON PERLIN, YONG MONTAÑO, JIM STARLIN, DAVE COCKRUM, MIKE PLOOG, ALFREDO ALCALA,

MIKE SEKOWSKY, FRANK ROBBINS & MORE

Covers by DAVE COCKRUM, GIL KANE & JOHN ROMITA SR.

GIANT-SIZE classics from the 1970s!

All your favorite super heroes – plus some of Marvel's horror icons – star in extra-length adventures that gave comic fans of the 1970s even more bang for their buck! The Thing battles the Hulk, and the Fantastic Four meet the Multiple Man! Spider-Man endures monstrous encounters with Morbius, Man-Wolf, Dracula and Man-Thing! The Avengers mourn a loss – and celebrate the wedding of Vision and the Scarlet Witch! The Defenders meet the Guardians of the Galaxy! The all-new, all-different X-Men are recruited to rescue the original team! Plus: Giant-size chillers featuring Dracula, Werewolf by Night, Man-Thing and more! Collecting GIANT-SIZE SUPER-STARS #1, GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR (1974) #2-5, GIANT-SIZE SUPER-HEROES FEATURING SPIDER-MAN #1, GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN (1974) #1 and #4-5, GIANT-SIZE CHILLERS FEATURING THE CURSE OF DRACULA #1, GIANT-SIZE DRACULA #2-5, GIANT-SIZE CREATURES FEATURING WEREWOLF #1, GIANT-SIZE WEREWOLF #2-5, GIANT-SIZE DEFENDERS #1-5, GIANT-SIZE AVENGERS (1974) #1-4, GIANT-SIZE MAN-THING #1-5, GIANT-SIZE CHILLERS #1-3, GIANT-SIZE SUPER-VILLAIN TEAM-UP #1-2, GIANT-SIZE X-MEN (1975) #1 and GIANT-SIZE INVADERS #1.

1304 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96388-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GIANT-SIZE MARVEL OMNIBUS HC JOHN ROMITA SR. COVER [DM ONLY]

1304 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96389-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GIANT-SIZE MARVEL OMNIBUS HC GIL KANE COVER [DM ONLY]

1304 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96458-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STRANGE ACADEMY OMNIBUS HC HUMBERTO RAMOS COVER

Written by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Penciled by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Covers by HUMBERTO RAMOS & SKOTTIE YOUNG

The Marvel Universe's first school for sorcerers throws open its doors!

Doctor Strange has finally established an academy for the mystic arts, bringing together young people from across the cosmos with an aptitude for magic to study under tutors including Doctor Voodoo, the Ancient One, the Scarlet Witch, Magik, Daimon Hellstrom and all your favorite Marvel mages! From mindful Mindless Ones to pan-dimensional games of tag, the Strange Academy definitely lives up to its name – but the students' first field trip lights a fuse that will blow up in a big way! Tragedy strikes, hearts are broken, uncanny new abilities manifest and huge secrets are revealed! But as final exams draw near and threats mount, who will be the savior of Strange Academy, and who can bring it all crashing down? Collecting STRANGE ACADEMY #1-18 and STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #1-6.

592 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96134-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STRANGE ACADEMY OMNIBUS HC SKOTTIE YOUNG COVER [DM ONLY]

592 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96135-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ANNIHILATION OMNIBUS HC GABRIELE DELL'OTTO COVER NEW PRINTING!

Written by KEITH GIFFEN, DAN ABNETT, ANDY LANNING, JAVIER GRILLO-MARXUACH, SIMON FURMAN, CHRISTOS GAGE & STUART MOORE

Penciled by MITCH BREITWEISER, SCOTT KOLINS, KEV WALKER, RENATO ARLEM, GREGORY TITUS,

JORGE LUCAS, ANDREA DI VITO, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, MIKE MCKONE & SCOTT KOLINS

Covers by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO & ANDREA DI VITO

The complete cosmic event that brought Marvel's space superstars back in explosive, widescreen sci-fi style!

Annihilus, lord of the Negative Zone, has declared war! And as his unstoppable Annihilation Wave swarms into the Marvel Universe, demolishing all in its path, only a handful of heroes can resist the destruction! As Nova learns the ways of war from Drax the Destroyer, the Silver Surfer seeks out his former master, Galactus, for aid; the Super-Skrull fights for his son's life; and Ronan the Accuser faces Gamora and her woman warriors! Nova and Quasar's army leads the charge – but as heroes fall and Annihilus rises, the universe's one remaining hope may be Thanos, the Mad Titan! Collecting DRAX THE DESTROYER #1-4, ANNIHILATION PROLOGUE #1, ANNIHILATION: NOVA #1-4, ANNIHILATION: SILVER SURFER #1-4, ANNIHILATION: SUPER-SKRULL #1-4, ANNIHILATION: RONAN #1-4, ANNIHILATION #1-6, ANNIHILATION: HERALDS OF GALACTUS #1-2 and ANNIHILATION: NOVA CORPS FILES.

880 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96357-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ANNIHILATION OMNIBUS HC ANDREA DI VITO COVER [NEW PRINTING 3, DM ONLY]

880 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96356-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC DAVID FINCH COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by HOWARD CHAYKIN, RON GARNEY, STEPHEN SEGOVIA, PACO DIAZ, YANICK PAQUETTE,

C.P. SMITH, DAVIDE GIANFELICE, ESAD RIBIC, ADAM KUBERT, UDON STUDIOS & JOCK

Cover by DAVID FINCH

He's the best there is at what he does – and Wolverine's not so bad, either!

Writer Jason Aaron's character-defining run leading to "Wolverine Goes to Hell" is collected in one massive, bone-shattering volume. Joined by some of comics' top artists, Aaron pits Wolverine against a platoon of adamantium-enhanced mercenaries, super-powered kung-fu gangsters, time-traveling reanimated killers and – in a brutal, no-holds-barred battle that may destroy them both – Mystique! Plus: When the files from the old Weapon X program fall into the hands of the evil Roxxon corporation, it seems that once again someone is looking to build the perfect killing machine. That means it's time for Wolverine to step in – and remind them someone already did! Collecting WOLVERINE (2003) #56 and #62-65, WOLVERINE: MANIFEST DESTINY #1-4, WOLVERINE WEAPON X #1-16, DARK REIGN: THE LIST – WOLVERINE and material from WOLVERINE (2003) #73-74, DARK X-MEN: THE BEGINNING #3 and WOLVERINE (1988) #175.

688 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96136-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ADAM KUBERT COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

688 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96137-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 8 HC

Written by AL MILGROM with BILL MANTLO & BOB DENATALE

Penciled by AL MILGROM & HERB TRIMPE with KERRY GAMMILL, SAL BUSCEMA, RON RANDALL

Cover by AL MILGROM

The Marvel Masterworks celebrate SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN's 100th issue!

Kingpin's hitmen are closing in, your girlfriend–who doesn't even want to know the real you–just broke up with you and your new alien costume wants to kill you. What's that, you say? Yup, it's just another day in the life of Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man! Writer/artist Al Milgrom spins a series of wonderful web-slinging adventures in the run-up to SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #100. He introduces new villains in the Lee/Ditko mold like the Answer and the Spot and (literally) resurrects classic characters like Silvermane – as a killer cyborg! The Kingpin's the man pulling the strings throughout. Will his leverage on the Black Cat mean Spidey won't see issue #101? Also featuring an Annual exploring Aunt May's younger days and the rare Spider-Man installment of Questprobe. Collecting SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #92-100 and ANNUAL (1979) #4, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #1 and QUESTPROBE #2.

336 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96223-4

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 8 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 377 [DM ONLY]

336 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96224-1

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 1 HC [REMASTERWORKS]

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY with DICK AYERS, GEORGE TUSKA & JOHN ROMITA SR.

Cover by JACK KIRBY

Back in hardcover, beautifully restored to match the original comics and boasting expanded bonus material!

On the eve of America's entrance into World War II, Steve Rogers was transformed from a 97-pound weakling into Captain America. But before the war's end, a tragic encounter left the Star-Spangled Avenger frozen in the North Atlantic and his sidekick, Bucky, dead. The world turned on for decades. When Cap finally was resuscitated, he was a man out of time tormented by the death of his partner. Stan Lee and Jack Kirby explore those themes as they bring you the rebirth of an American icon. They'll explore Cap's new life in the Marvel Age; reveal the origins of Cap, Bucky and the Red Skull; and introduce cornerstone characters and creations including Sharon Carter and the Cosmic Cube. Collecting material from TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #59-81.

280 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95602-8

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 1 HC VARIANT [REMASTERWORKS, DM ONLY]

280 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95603-5

Trim size: 7 x 10

ULTIMATES BY DENIZ CAMP VOL. 1: FIX THE WORLD TPB

Written by DENIZ CAMP & JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by JUAN FRIGERI, PHIL NOTO & STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

A new era for the Ultimate Universe and its mightiest heroes!

Six months ago, Tony Stark, A.K.A. Iron Lad, sent Peter Parker a radioactive spider to set him back on the course to become Spider-Man. Since then, Stark, Captain America, Doom, Thor and Sif have begun to do the same for others, building a network of super-powered heroes hungry for change. Now they must band together to destroy the Maker's Council and restore freedom and free will to a world ruled from the shadows! Together they are the Ultimates! But when Cap reckons with the Maker's dismantling of nations by visiting the White House, it leads to a massive brawl with the deadly Midas – who's been holding a superhuman hostage as a power source! The search for answers will lead the Ultimates to…She-Hulk! Collecting ULTIMATES (2024) #1-6, ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE.

192 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95751-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER VOL. 1 – HAUNTED TPB

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Penciled by FEDERICA MANCIN & PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Spider-Gwen makes a new home for herself in the mainstream Marvel Universe!

Gwen Stacy is trapped in the New York of Earth-616 – where she truly becomes a Ghost-Spider! But why did she leave Earth-65 behind to move to the universe where Gwen Stacy died years ago? Why aren't the other spiders meant to know she's here? Why isn't she supposed to suit up? And who will get hurt when she does? You aren't the only one wanting answers: Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Cindy Moon do too! Gwen has had a hard time figuring out who she can trust in her new life – or convincing anyone to trust her. All of which is about to get a whole lot worse as a classic Spider-Foe sets about making everyone see her as a villain! Collecting SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #1-5 and material from WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (2024) #1.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95886-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY TPB

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE

Penciled by GERARDO SANDOVAL

Cover by PAOLO SIQUEIRA

Venom co-creator David Michelinie returns to shine a light on more of Eddie Brock's early days as Venom!

Venom will have his revenge against the Amazing Spider-Man – but when innocent lives across the world are put at risk because of the Purple Man's escape from the Vault, the sinister symbiote must put vendettas aside to safeguard the streets the only way they know how. But their reality-warping foe has evolved, and the terrifying new level of power he boasts has come at the cost of Venom's bond – and their sanity. How does Purple Man now possess the same wicked web-slinging powers as Venom?! And how can Venom possibly become whole once more? The Fantastic Four might have the key! This will be a battle unlike any Venom has had before or since! Collecting VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY (2024) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95838-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HELLVERINE: RESURRECTION TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by JULIUS OHTA

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Ride to hell and back in Hellverine's first solo series!

Because you demanded it: the return of the Helllverine! When a demonic force known as Bagra-Ghul first came to earth, it brought Logan and Ghost Rider together to hunt it before it possessed Wolverine! But what event will put the Hellverine back on the streets, and is he slashing his hellfire claws for good or evil? And if the blazing skull doesn't belong to Logan, just who is this new Hellverine? Meanwhile, Project Hellfire has unleashed its hellfire-fueled, reanimated warriors! And when Bagra-Ghul once again sets his sights on Logan's soul, a battle for survival begins – between the Hellverine and the Wolverine! Collecting HELLVERINE #1-4.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95998-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: JANGO FETT – TRAIL OF LOST HOPE TPB

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Penciled by LUKE ROSS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The legendary Jango Fett embarks on a new mission!

Jango Fett, father of Boba Fett, has a bounty to find! A mystery to solve! And a treaty at risk! But when the galaxy's greatest bounty hunter targets a stolen artifact at the center of a planetwide war, the hunter will become the hunted – courtesy of the notorious Aurra Sing! Brace yourself for a heavyweight bounty-hunter battle that will shake the galaxy! But who is the mysterious figure behind the heist that's igniting a war? And why will every major bounty hunter out there soon be stalking them both? Forced into becoming unlikely partners, can they solve the mystery of this priceless stolen artifact in time? Collecting STAR WARS: JANGO FETT (2024) #1-4 and material from STAR WARS: REVELATIONS (2023) #1.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95867-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY, MARK RUSSELL, ERICA SCHULTZ & GREG PAK

Penciled by STEFANO RAFFAELE, CARLOS NIETO, LEONARD KIRK & LUCA PIZZARI

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Darth Maul stars in his own anthology series!

One of the most famous villains in Star Wars lore stars in epic tales illustrated in stark black and white – and his own iconic red! When a prison ship – transporting a cult known as the Final Occultation – goes offline, Darth Maul is sent by Palpatine to investigate. What he finds on board is the stuff of nightmares! On another mission to conquer a mining colony, unexpected opposition leads him into an intense battle of life and death – and Maul learns one of his most valuable lessons! He may be fiercely loyal to his master and a true believer in the Sith, but will a journey to a remote moon change his mind? Why has Palpatine sent his apprentice to an ancient world? And who will pay the price…for patience? Collecting STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED (2024) #1-4.

136 PGS./Rated T …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95493-2

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: STARK WARS TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #13 in the Iron Man Epic Collections

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE & BOB LAYTON

Penciled by MARK BRIGHT, BOB LAYTON

& BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

Cover by MARK BRIGHT

An all-time-classic Iron Man story:

Tony Stark fights the Armor Wars!

Time for the Armored Avenger to start avenging! Tony Stark is back in the groove as Iron Man, from outer space to the ocean depths. But the new Stark Enterprises is on constant super-villain alert, under attack from familiar faces like Spymaster and new threats like the ethereal Ghost. And when Tony discovers that his technology has been stolen and abused, he declares war on anyone in armor! Iron Man's new ruthless streak brings him into conflict with the U.S. government, S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Avengers. And as his actions grow ever more extreme, he must battle an old friend in a new guise: Steve Rogers, A.K.A. the Captain! By the time the dust settles on these Armor Wars, the world might need a new Iron Man! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #215-232 and ANNUAL (1970) #9.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96047-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: THE SUPERIA STRATAGEM TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #17 in the Captain America Epic Collections

Written by MARK GRUENWALD & FABIAN NICIEZA

Penciled by RIK LEVINS, LARRY ALEXANDER,

KEVIN MAGUIRE, KEVIN WEST & MORE

Cover by RIK LEVINS

Continuing legendary writer Mark Gruenwald's

record-breaking run!

Hell hath no fury! Captain America faces a threat like never before when Superia raises an army of female super villains – from Anaconda to M.O.D.A.M.! The roguish gun-for-hire Paladin lends Cap a hand, but can these two mismatched adventurers thwart Superia's stratagem? Then Cap comes face to face with his German counterpart, Hauptmann Deutschland. Both men are after the Red Skull – until they discover he's been killed by Scourge! But nothing is ever as it seems with the Skull. Plus: Diamondback seeks a quiet life…as Cap's executive secretary?! Bernie Rosenthal returns! Cap takes on Crossbones, Viper, Taskmaster, Jack O'Lantern, Doughboy and more! And journey back to World War II for a fresh look at the origin and earliest adventures of Captain America and Bucky! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #387-397 and ADVENTURES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #1-4.

472 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96046-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DOCTOR DOOM: BOOKS OF DOOM – NEW PRINTING!

Written by ED BRUBAKER

Penciled by PABLO RAIMONDI

Cover by ALEX ROSS

From the black steppes of Eastern Europe to the college campuses of New York City and finally to the throne of Latveria – this is the life of Victor Von Doom! From his earliest disasters to his scientific triumphs to the tragedy of the fractured man he would become, this is the story you know – and the one that you don't. The story of the missing years and the journey that shaped the man who would be king. An epic tragedy in comic form, this is unlike any Doom story you've ever seen. Witness Victor Von Doom's life from his earliest moments to the day he took the throne of Latveria in this sweeping saga of tragedy, madness and destiny! Collecting BOOKS OF DOOM #1-6.

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96473-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE EPIC COLLECTION: REMEMBRANCE OF THINGS PAST TPB

Volume #3 in the Marvel Two-In-One Epic Collections

Written by MARV WOLFMAN & JIM STARLIN with ROGER SLIFER, TOM DEFALCO, DAVID ANTHONY KRAFT,

RALPH MACCHIO, PETER B. GILLIS, ALAN KUPPERBERG, BILL MANTLO, JO DUFFY, JOHN BYRNE & STEVEN GRANT

Penciled by RON WILSON, JIM STARLIN, SAL BUSCEMA & ALAN KUPPERBERG with JOHN BYRNE, BOB HALL,

CHIC STONE, FRANK MILLER & JIM CRAIG

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Welcome back to MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE, starring the world's most endearing pile of orange rocks, the Thing!

And his adventures begin – behind bars?! After the Thing is declared a public nuisance (and not just on Yancy Street), it will take the skills of both Matt Murdock and Daredevil to set him free. Also featuring Jim Starlin's famous two-part cosmic epic pitting the Avengers and the Thing against Thanos and his Infinity Gems, the debut of Project PEGASUS, the reality-bending Cosmic Cube, an android army of Visions, the Black Panther, Brother Voodoo, Hercules, Captain Marvel and a bruising Thing-vs.-Hulk battle! Not to mention the hated Yancy Street Gang and the Marvel Universe's greatest poker club. Collecting MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #37-52 and ANNUAL (1976) #2-4 and AVENGERS ANNUAL (1967) #7.

440 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95564-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-FACTOR EPIC COLLECTION: WREAKING HAVOK TPB

Volume #10 in the X-Factor Epic Collections

Written by JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, HOWARD MACKIE, JORGE GONZÀLES & JAIME CAMPOS

Penciled by JEFF MATSUDA, JERRY BINGHAM, STEVE EPTING, BRYAN HITCH, MARK BRIGHT,

STEFANO RAFFAELE, ARIEL OLIVETTI & MORE

Cover by STEVE EPTING

Fan-favorite shapeshifter Mystique and the savage Sabretooth join X-Factor!

An out-of-control Alex Summers is wreaking Havok – and X-Factor is on his trail, including new members Mystique and Wild Child! But can Raven Darkholme be trusted? Maybe, with a nanotech inhibitor in her skull courtesy of teammate Forge! As the sinister Dark Beast from the Age of Apocalypse schemes in the shadows, Havok has a showdown with Random – and Alex decides to walk away from X-Factor, leaving Polaris heartbroken! The holographic Shard joins the team in time for the Adversary to return to haunt Forge! But when the government adds Sabretooth to the line-up, X-Factor's roster will be more dangerous than ever – perfect for the dark days that lie ahead! Collecting X-FACTOR (1986) #112-126, SABRETOOTH AND MYSTIQUE #1-4, MARVEL FANFARE (1996) #6 and material from X-MEN PRIME (1995) #1.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95970-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



X-FORCE EPIC COLLECTION: TOY SOLDIERS TPB

Volume #4 in the X-Force Epic Collections

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA & JIM KRUEGER

Penciled by MAT BROOME, TONY DANIEL, PAUL PELLETIER, MIKE WIERINGO, DWAYNE TURNER,

ARON WIESENFELD, DARICK ROBERTSON & MORE

Cover by TONY DANIEL

The true history of Cable, revealed at long last!

The maniacal Reignfire rebuilds the Mutant Liberation Front! When the MLF kidnaps Henry Peter Gyrich, X-Force must deal with the situation – but the battle will cost the team two of its own! Then, Arcade tests Shatterstar and X-Treme to their limits! When Stryfe returns in Cable's body, the true history of Nathan Summers and his "evil twin" will finally be revealed! And the nineties' most popular teen teams collide when X-Force and the New Warriors are caught up in the Upstarts' final game – with the fate of a generation of mutants on the line! Plus: The future is now when the Nimrod Sentinel comes online, and a Phalanx attack leads to a shocking change for Cable. And what has former teammate Dani Moonstar become caught up in? Collecting X-FORCE (1991) #27-39 and ANNUAL (1992) #3, CABLE (1993) #6-8 and NEW WARRIORS (1990) #45-46.

512 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95981-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



BLADE EPIC COLLECTION: NIGHTSTALKERS TPB

Volume #2 in the Blade Epic Collections

Written by MARV WOLFMAN, D.G. CHICHESTER & HOWARD MACKIE

Penciled by GENE COLAN, RON GARNEY, ANDY KUBERT & CYNTHIA MARTIN

Cover by ANDY KUBERT

Blade stakes a claim to fame during the horror boom of the 1990s!

Rise of the Midnight Sons! Dracula returns to the realm of the unliving – but Blade and fellow vampire-hunter, Frank Drake, are determined to make sure his revival is short-lived! Then, as a new era of horror dawns in the Marvel Universe, Blade joins Ghost Rider and Johnny Blaze in a looming war with the ancient demon Lilith! But the Daywalker won't fight alone: He has a new crew! Blade, Drake and former vampire Hannibal King form the Nightstalkers – and the hours of darkness are no longer safe for the forces of evil! And that includes Baron Strucker's Hydra and cult leader Shiv! But will the Punisher stand with or against the Nightstalkers? Collecting TOMB OF DRACULA (1991) #1-4, NIGHTSTALKERS #1-6, GHOST RIDER (1990) #31 and material from MIDNIGHT SONS UNLIMITED #1.

432 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95654-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA/BLACK PANTHER: FLAGS OF OUR FATHERS TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN & EVAN NARCISSE

Penciled by DENYS COWAN & PAUL RENAUD

Cover by DENYS COWAN

The full story of the first meeting of Captain America and the Black Panther!

The finest heroes of a generation – New York's own Steve Rogers and King Azzuri of Wakanda – fight together on the front lines of World War II! And Nick Fury and his Howling Commandos join them in combat with the nastiest Nazi villains in the Marvel Universe: Baron Strucker and the Red Skull! It's all-out action as Captain America and the Black Panther wage war against the Skull and his super-powered Nazi platoon – but can their tenuous alliance withstand the onslaught of evil headed their way? Outmanned and outgunned, Cap and the Panther battle Master Man, Warrior Woman and White Gorilla! Plus: Delve into Wakandan history with the first chapter of RISE OF THE BLACK PANTHER! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA/BLACK PANTHER: FLAGS OF OUR FATHERS #1-4 and RISE OF THE BLACK PANTHER #1.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96280-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: KING OF HELL'S KITCHEN TPB

Volume #4 in the Daredevil Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by DAVID MACK & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by DAVID MACK, ALEX MALEEV, MICHAEL GOLDEN, MICHAEL LARK & MORE

Cover by DAVID FINCH

Matt Murdock takes on a shocking new role, and Echo's full story is revealed!

Wilson Fisk is gone – and Daredevil is the new Kingpin of Hell's Kitchen! But that just means an army of foes who want Matt's newfound power for themselves. So is it a good thing that his ex-partner, Black Widow, is back to help DD keep the streets clean? And will they rekindle their past relationship? Meanwhile, Maya Lopez once nearly took down Daredevil, believing him to be the one who killed her father. After learning it was actually Fisk – her legal guardian – who was responsible, she shot him and left New York in an attempt to discover herself. Now, with her perceptions completely altered, Echo embarks on a Native American vision quest to pick up the pieces of her shattered life! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1998) #51-65 and WHAT IF KAREN PAGE HAD LIVED?

408 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95642-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



DAREDEVIL: MAYOR FISK TPB

Written by CHARLES SOULE & CHRISTOS GAGE

Penciled by RON GARNEY & STEFANO LANDINI

Cover by DAN MORA

New York City has fallen to Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime: Daredevil's greatest and deadliest adversary is now the mayor!

And the stage is set for their most unbelievable showdown yet. Matt Murdock has the law and his incredible abilities in his arsenal – but Fisk has an entire city on his side. As the mayor declares Daredevil Public Enemy No. 1, Matt Murdock receives the most incredible offer of his legal career! And while Fisk pursues a crusade against costumed vigilantes, a new player joins the resistance against him: the psychopathic murder artist Muse! Can Daredevil withstand assaults from both sides of this terrible conflict? As tensions build to a climax, the heroes and villains of New York's streets join the fray as the city is shaken to its very core. Collecting DAREDEVIL (2017) #595-600.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96478-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLACK PANTHER BY TA-NEHISI COATES: THE INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA TPB

Written by TA-NEHISI COATES

Penciled by DANIEL ACUÑA, JEN BARTEL, PAUL REINWAND, KEV WALKER, CHRIS SPROUSE, RYAN BODENHEIM & BRIAN STELFREEZE

Cover by INHYUK LEE

Ta-Nehisi Coates takes the Black Panther to the stars!

For years, T'Challa has protected Wakanda from all invaders. Now, he will discover that his kingdom is much bigger than he ever dreamed. Prepare to journey to the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda! A Panther story unlike any other begins with T'Challa as a stranger in a strange land – with no memory of his past, only the suffering of a present spent toiling in the Vibranium mines. But all hope is not lost. A rebellion is growing – and they have a plan. Who will lead these lost citizens? What is the M'Kraan Shard? And what role will Erik Killmonger play?! Ta-Nehisi Coates continues his ever-surprising saga of a king who sought to be a hero…a hero who was reduced to a slave…a slave who became a legend! Collecting BLACK PANTHER (2018) #1-25.

600 PGS./Rated T+ …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96176-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SAVAGE AVENGERS BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 2 TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by PATCH ZIRCHER, KEV WALKER & GREG SMALLWOOD

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Surprising allies join the final battle to save the world from the sorcerer Kulan Gath!

Conan the Barbarian, Wolverine, Black Widow, Hellstrom, Brother Voodoo, Magik and more stand against Kulan Gath – and when the ancient evil's plan involves the international drug trade, you can bet on the Punisher crashing the party! But what brings the Black Knight and the Juggernaut into the fray? Imprisoned on Ryker's Island, Conan breaks out with Deadpool's help – only to face the King in Black's symbiote invasion! Plus: Spider-Man cuts in on Conan's riotous team-up with the Rhino, and Ghost Rider roars onto the scene! And Doctor Strange returns to help the Savage Avengers overcome the monstrous and mystically charged Kulan Gath with the fate of the entire planet in the balance! Collecting SAVAGE AVENGERS (2019) #13-28 and EMPYRE: SAVAGE AVENGERS.

392 PGS./Parental Advisory …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95848-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN: REIGN OF X BY JONATHAN HICKMAN VOL. 2 TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN, ROD REIS & RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Penciled by LEINIL FRANCIS YU, PHIL NOTO, BRETT BOOTH, MAHMUD ASRAR, FRANCESCO MOBILI,

RAMÓN K. PÉREZ, ROD REIS, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN & MORE

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman completes his revolutionary reimagining of the X-Men!

The Summers family has made a home for itself on the moon, but now some new neighbors have moved in – and the trees are killing the children! Then the Shi'ar Empire asks the X-Men for help – and Cyclops, Storm and Marvel Girl answer the call! Elsewhere, the door to the Vault swings open at last – and for the beings who emerge, it's been a very, very long time since they entered! And Krakoa's future is at stake when one of mutantkind's greatest threats returns: Nimrod is online! Meanwhile, it's time for the Hellfire Gala – and a changing of the guard, as Krakoa's first team of elected X-Men debuts! Plus: thrilling tales starring Magneto, Fantomex and Storm! Collecting X-MEN (2019) #10-12 and #16-21, GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: MAGNETO, GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: FANTOMEX and GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: STORM.

360 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95844-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DECEMBER 2024 POSTERS – ON-SALE 12/04/24!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 10/21/24!

ALL-NEW VENOM #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900911921

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900912021

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN BY GIL KANE POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900912121

SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900912221

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 10/28/24, ON-SALE 01/01/25

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: JANUARY 2025 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: JANUARY 2025 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 11/04/24, ON-SALE 01/01/25

MARVEL UNIVERSE JANUARY 2025 POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE JANUARY 2025 POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE JANUARY 2025 POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE JANUARY 2025 POSTER D

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW DECEMBER COMIC TITLES THAT WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE NOVEMBER PREVIEWS CATALOG, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED FOR FOIL VARIANTS.

FOC 10/14/2024, ON-SALE 12/04/2024

ALL-NEW VENOM #1

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #12 FACSIMILE EDITION

FOC 10/21/2024, ON-SALE 12/11/2024

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #1

FOC 10/21/2024, ON-SALE 12/18/2024

HELLVERINE #1

COMIC BOOKS

FOC 11/04/24, ON-SALE 12/11/24

ALIEN: PARADISO #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63

CAPTAIN AMERICA #117 FACSIMILE EDITION [NEW PRINTING]

DAZZLER #4

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #5

INCREDIBLE HULK #20

PETPOOL: POOL PARTY #1

PHOENIX #6

SCARLET WITCH #7

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #4

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – REPUBLIC UNDER SIEGE #4

STORM #3

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN #1

ULTIMATE X-MEN #10

UNCANNY X-MEN #7

X-FACTOR #5

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1

FOC 11/11/24, ON-SALE 12/18/24

ALLIGATOR LOKI HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #263 FACSIMILE EDITION

BLOOD HUNTERS #5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #16

CONQUEST 2099 #5

DAREDEVIL #16

DEADPOOL #9

FANTASTIC FOUR #27

IMMORTAL THOR #18

NAMOR #5

PSYLOCKE #2

SENTINELS #3

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #6

STAR WARS: EWOKS #3

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #10

TVA #1

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #12

X-MEN #9

FOC 11/18/24, ON-SALE 12/25/24

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #64

BLADE: RED BAND #3

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #4

HELLHUNTERS #1

IRON MAN #3

KIDPOOL/SPIDER-BOY #1

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #3

MYSTIQUE #3

SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK #1

SPIDER-BOY #14

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – LAST STAND #1

TIMESLIDE #1

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #11

WEST COAST AVENGERS #2

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #5

WOLVERINE: REVENGE – RED BAND #5

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW JANUARY ON-SALE COMIC TITLES,

AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED DURING THE PRINTER'S HOLIDAY SHIPPING SCHEDULE.

FOC 11/25/2024, ON-SALE 01/01/2025

AVENGERS #22

CABLE: LOVE AND CHROME #1

DAREDEVIL #17

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #28

SAM WILSON, CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #9

SPIDER-MAN: HOMEROOM HEROES #3

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #7

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #11

ULTIMATES #8

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #6

WHAT IF…? GALACTUS: GALACTUS TRANSFORMED HULK? #1

X-FACTOR #6

X-FORCE #7

FOC 11/25/2024, ON-SALE 01/08/2025

ALL-NEW VENOM #2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65

ELEKTRA: RED BAND #1

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE FANTASTIC FOUR #1

NAMOR #6

NEW CHAMPIONS #1

NYX #7

SENTINELS #4

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – LAST STAND #2

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #12

UNCANNY X-MEN #8

WHAT IF…? GALACTUS: GALACTUS TRANSFORMED GAMBIT? #1

WOLVERINE #5

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW JANUARY ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT,

AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 11/18/24, ON-SALE 01/01/25

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #1

FOC 11/18/24, ON-SALE 01/08/25

FANTASTIC FOUR #1 FACSIMILE EDITION [NEW PRINTING]

MAGIK #1

FOC 11/25/2024, ON-SALE 01/15/2025

ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #1

COLLECTIONS

FOC 11/04/2024

BLADE EPIC COLLECTION: NIGHTSTALKERS TPB

(ON SALE 01/15/25)

GIANT-SIZE MARVEL OMNIBUS HC GIL KANE X-MEN

COVER (ON SALE 04/16/25)

GIANT-SIZE MARVEL OMNIBUS HC JOHN ROMITA SR.

COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 04/16/25)

GIANT-SIZE MARVEL OMNIBUS HC GIL KANE

SUPER-VILLAIN TEAM-UP COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 04/16/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 1 HC

[REMASTERWORKS] (ON SALE 04/16/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 1 HC

VARIANT [REMASTERWORKS, DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 04/16/25)

VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY TPB (ON SALE 01/15/25)

WOLVERINE BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

DAVID FINCH COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 04/16/25)

WOLVERINE BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

ADAM KUBERT COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 04/16/25)

FOC 11/11/2024

ANNIHILATION OMNIBUS HC GABRIELE DELL'OTTO COVER

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 04/23/25)

ANNIHILATION OMNIBUS HC ANDREA DI VITO COVER

[NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 04/23/25)

DOCTOR DOOM: BOOKS OF DOOM TPB [NEW PRINTING]

(ON SALE 01/22/25)

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: STARK WARS TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 01/22/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN

VOL. 8 HC (ON SALE 04/23/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN

VOL. 8 HC VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 04/23/25)

SAVAGE AVENGERS BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 2 TPB

(ON SALE 01/22/25)

SILVER SURFER: RETURN TO THE SPACEWAYS

OMNIBUS HC RON LIM COVER (ON SALE 04/23/25)

SILVER SURFER: RETURN TO THE SPACEWAYS OMNIBUS HC

JIM LEE COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 04/23/25)

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER VOL. 1 – HAUNTED TPB

(ON SALE 01/22/25)

X-FACTOR EPIC COLLECTION: WREAKING HAVOK TPB

(ON SALE 01/22/25)

FOC 11/18/2024

HELLVERINE: RESURRECTION TPB (ON SALE 01/29/25)

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE EPIC COLLECTION: REMEMBRANCE

OF THINGS PAST TPB (ON SALE 01/29/25)

MARVEL: MAY 1965 OMNIBUS HC (ON SALE 04/30/25)

MARVEL: MAY 1965 OMNIBUS HC JACK KIRBY COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 04/30/25)

STAR WARS: JANGO FETT – TRAIL OF LOST HOPE TPB

(ON SALE 01/29/25)

X-FORCE EPIC COLLECTION: TOY SOLDIERS TPB

(ON SALE 01/29/25)

X-MEN: REIGN OF X BY JONATHAN HICKMAN VOL. 2 TPB

(ON SALE 01/29/25)

FOC 11/25/2024

BLACK PANTHER BY TA-NEHISI COATES:

THE INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA TPB

(ON SALE 02/05/25)

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: THE SUPERIA

STRATAGEM TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 02/05/25)

CAPTAIN AMERICA/BLACK PANTHER: FLAGS OF OUR

FATHERS TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 02/05/25)

DAREDEVIL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: KING OF

HELL'S KITCHEN TPB (ON SALE 02/05/25)

DAREDEVIL: MAYOR FISK TPB​ (ON SALE 02/05/25)

FANTASTIC FOUR/DOOM 2099 OMNIBUS HC

PAT BRODERICK COVER (ON SALE 05/07/25)

FANTASTIC FOUR/DOOM 2099 OMNIBUS HC

RICK LEONARDI COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/07/25)

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED

TREASURY EDITION TPB (ON SALE 05/07/25)

STRANGE ACADEMY OMNIBUS HC

HUMBERTO RAMOS COVER (ON SALE 05/07/25)

STRANGE ACADEMY OMNIBUS HC

SKOTTIE YOUNG COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/07/25)

ULTIMATES BY DENIZ CAMP VOL. 1: FIX THE WORLD TPB​

(ON SALE 02/05/25)

