Frank Miller Presents Ashcan Gets A Second Printing For Comic Stores

Frank Miller Presents, the new publishing imprint created and curated by Frank Miller, with former DC publisher Dan DiDio as FMP publisher, released its first published work into comic book stores on Wednesday, the 17th of August. This original 32-page comic, with a suggested retail price of $1, was sent to comic book stores, free of charge, as an introduction to Frank Miller Presents upcoming line of books, through Diamond Comic Distributors, 12,000 copies, allocated to the size of each store. Copies were also given away to attendees at comic book conventions that Frank Miller has attended. And just yesterday a copy sold for just shy of $30 on eBay.

Now it seems retailers can order second prints of the Frank Miller Presents ashcans to be sold for $1 each – though retailers will have to pay the usual wholesale amount this time, rather than get them for free. And it goes to FOC on Monday, and will be in comic book stores for the 21st of September.

You can tell the difference because the cover puts The Geek on top over Ronin Book II. This is how the first printing looked in comparison.

FRANK MILLER PRESENTS ASHCAN EDITION 2ND PTG

FRANK MILLER PRESENTS LLC

MAY229834

(W) Frank Miller, Dan DiDio (A) Philip Tan, Daniel Henriques, Danilo Beyrouth

Frank Miller Presents Ashcan Edition previewing the company's first two new series, Ronin Book Two and Ancient Enemies, with original stories by Frank Miller/ Philip Tan/ Daniel Henriques and Dan DiDIo and Danilo Beyruth. Highly collectible first publication! Available for sale or given away as promotional item. Second Printing In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

Final Orders Due: Aug 29, 2022

SRP: $1.00

The ashcan also shows off Sin City 1858: Blood And Dust…

Sin City drawn by Milo Manara.

Ancient Enemies by Dan DiDio, Danilo Beyruth and Alex Sinclair. The Ancient Enemies' 17-page story is a prequel to the events in the upcoming series. It reveals the secrets behind a thousand-year-old galactic war before the primary combatants arrived on earth and threatened all existence.





Pandora with Emma Kubert.

And Frank Miller's Ronin Book II by Frank Miller, Philip Tan and Daniel Henriques. The 10-page Ronin Book II story recaps events from Frank Miller's original Ronin series, originally published by DC Comics. It continues the adventures of Casey McKenna as she travels across the ravaged landscape of America in search of the new Ronin.