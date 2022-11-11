Fraser Geesin And Laurie Rowan Debut Their Pricks at Thought Bubble

In 2021, comedian and illustrator Fraser Geesin and animator and director Laurie Rowan had a chat which got out of hand. The one-off comic, Purple Hate Balloon was created. Unfortunately, the characters of Roger and Darren and the skewed world they inhabit wanted to keep living. They wouldn't leave their creators alone until another comic was written, drawn and published. That comic is Pricks. And it turns out that Purple Hate Balloon was the first issue of an ongoing series, debuting this weekend at Thought Bubble in Harrogate.

In this issue we see Roger, (having got over the guilt of accidentally killing millions of people) deciding to become a "good person". Roger doesn't really understand what being a good person means. Darren, (having lost his job, home, clothes and hand) finds himself at Roger's mercy. What ensues is a tale of hellish housing and ridiculous internet fame driven by insane sartorial choices. Your level of amusement may, of course, vary. But you can't deny that's a great title for a comic book.

Pricks, written by Fraser Geesin and Laurie Rowan, drawn by Fraser Geesin, is a 24 full-colour A5 comic available from Frasergeesin.com. Pricks will debut at Thought Bubble on the Mindless Ones, SILENCE! and Friends table ay 100B-101 in the Comixology Hall.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!