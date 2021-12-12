Fred Fordham Adapts Brave New World As A Graphic Novel

Brave New World by Aldous Huxley is a brilliant sci-fi novel that says so much more about the recent past than it ever did about the future. It was recently adapted as a TV series by comic book writer Grant Morrison. And it is now being turned into a comic book by Fred Fordham. Fordham also previously adapted Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird and drew Philip Pullman's debut comic, The Adventures of John Blake: Mystery of the Ghost Ship for Phoenix Weekly Comic.

Available in graphic novel form for the first time, "one of the most prophetic dystopian works of the twentieth century" (Wall Street Journal) Aldous Huxley's classic novel of authoritarianism Brave New World, adapted and illustrated by Fred Fordham, the artist behind the graphic novel edition of To Kill A Mockingbird. Originally published in 1932, Brave New World is one of the most revered and profound works of twentieth century literature. Touching on themes of control, humanity, technology, and influence, Aldous Huxley's enduring classic is a reflection and a warning of the age in which it was written, yet remains frighteningly relevant today. With its surreal imagery and otherworldly backdrop, Brave New World adapts beautifully to the graphic novel form. Fred Fordham's singular artistic flair and attention to detail and color captures this thought-provoking novel as never before, and introduces it to a new generation, and countless modern readers, in a fresh and compelling way.

Brave New World will be published by Harper on the 19th of April, 2022. Fred Fordham is represented as an author by his agent Jenny Savill at Andrew Nurnberg Associates. Fred Fordham was born in 1985 and grew up in north London. Before beginning work in comics and graphic novels he worked as a traditional portrait painter and muralist. His first published work in the medium appeared in France and he has since written and illustrated stories for various publications.