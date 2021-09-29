Freyja Finally Gets Giant Chariot Kittens In Thor #17, Talks Phoenix

In the Marvel Universe, the Norse goddess of Freyja and wife of Odin, Frigga have become the same person, and mother of Thor Odinson. The current Thor run has returned her to life with more of a warrior motif. But it has also dove into the Norse mythology of the goddess Freya. Who had a chariot drawn by two giant cats. They had no names in the original, but modern versions have seen them named Bygul and Trjegul. And once you read that you wonder how Marvel Comics could have ignored that for so long. Well, in Thor, Donny Cates and Michele Bandini have decided that enough is enough.

And you get Trjegul at least. What are the odds that Bygul will be along at some point? In the legends, Thor came across their father, the cat known as Bayun who cared for two blue kittens, after their m0ther had left him. Thor offered to help, and gave the kittens to Freyja, when Bayun turned into a bird.

Yes, the mini-gun attachments are new. But there's no reason Freyja has to live in the past.

And while we have the opportunity, we also get Thor to address his parentage with Freyja, recently revealed that he is the biological son of Odin and the Phoenix Force.

Your mother who rides a massive cat armed with mini-guns, Thor. Never forget that last bit.

