Phoenix Really Insists She's Thor's Mother In Avengers #43

In last month's Avengers #42, we learnt of Thor Odinson's lineage. Not the son of Freya, not the son of Gaea (even though he channelled Gaea's powers recently in Empyre) but the son of The Phoenix, a cosmic force with which his father, Odin, got down with a million years ago. Not that in today's Avengers #43, Thor is believing the Phoenix any more than Marvel fans were last month.

Thor Phoenixson? Is this how we should be referring to him now? The same week as Shazadam? And Thor is reacting just like any Marvel fanboy right now.

But after denial, rage, bargaining and all that, there must come acceptance.

Do Asgardian gods have the equivalent of a psychotherapist? Because there must be many issues at play right now. With everyone else trying to fight over who will be the next host for Thor's mother. If it turns out to be Jane Foster, the current Valkyrie, that will really put the phoenix among the pigeons, won't it? Shame it was too late to turn the tide on the current fight against Knull in The King In Black. A bit of Phoenix force might have come in handy, as far as gods of light are concerned.

AVENGERS #43

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Javi Garron (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE FIGHT TO BECOME THE ALL-NEW PHOENIX HEATS UP!

As the greatest heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe are trapped within the battle to decide the all-new Phoenix – a bloody battle that has narrowed to a handful of desperate combatants. Thor leads the rest of the Avengers in the fight to contain the Phoenix Force on Earth, in a quest complicated by the Thunder God's own mysterious connection to the cosmic firebird. Rated T+ In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99