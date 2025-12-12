Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker, Absolute Wonder Woman

From Absolute Batman To Absolute Wonder Woman To Hell (Spoilers)

In Absolute Wonder Woman #15, the story concluded with an analysis of information about other figures in the Absolute Universe, including Batman. Which was handy as Hecate, goddess of Magic, Witchcraft, Ghosts and Necromancy, got the attention of the Absolute Wonder Woman of Gateway City, in Gotham…

While in Absolute Batman #15, it turns out that this Bruce Wayne of Gotham had been doing his reading as well. About the Absolute Wonder Woman of Gateway City.

And so just as Batman is dealing with his friends turned into monsters, such as Waylon into King Croc…

… as well as the new looks for Penguin, Two Face, Riddler, Bane and the rest…

… all at the hands of the Absolute Joker, who was rather monstrous himself..

…it looks like he will be seeking help from Wonder Woman to deal with such things. And that may entail a trip into hell.

Of course, the Absolute Joker may already be down there…

There certainly seems to be a glowing red light… just how supernatural and how much of a product of science is he? Absolute Wonder Woman #15 is published on Christmas Eve, followed by the Ark M Special and Absolute Batman #16 in January.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #15

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT: THE FIRST MEETING OF ABSOLUTE BATMAN AND ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN! The first meeting of two Absolute heroes has arrived at last! The Mark of Hecate at a crime scene in Gotham draws Wonder Woman into Batman's orbit in dramatic fashion. The world's greatest detective and the world's most famous witch must work together to solve a series of grisly and ambitious murders that threaten something much more dangerous coming for Gotham! And don't miss January's Absolute Batman #16 for the second chapter of this world-shaking meeting! $4.99 12/24/2025

The origins of the enigmatic Ark M are explored! What terrible secrets lie within its walls, and just who is assigned to protect it from discovery?! January 7, 2026

The origins of the enigmatic Ark M are explored! What terrible secrets lie within its walls, and just who is assigned to protect it from discovery?! January 7, 2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #16

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by MICHAEL CHO, LEIRIX, AND FRANK CHO

1:25 variant cover by TK

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ABSOLUTE BATMAN IN HELL! Part two of our Absolute Batman/Absolute Wonder Woman story—Bruce Wayne is on a desperate hunt to help his friend Waylon, now transformed into a monstrous crocodile roaming the sewers, consumed with a deadly hunger. Batman's last option for a cure is to turn to a god for help…but will he have to descend into the depths of hell to get it? $4.99 ON SALE 1/14/26

