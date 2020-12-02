From Civil War To Kamala's Law – Marvels Snapshot and Champions #2

Today's Champions #3, part of the Outlawed event, sees The Champions being hunted by the government, who seem to have a mole on the inside. And with a mix between a media broadcasting event and a concentration camp going down, which is probably never the greatest of combinations. And it recalls another time, and the Super Hero Registration Law from the Civil War event from fifteen years ago.

An event that also gets picked up in today's Marvels Snapshots: Civil War.

With young superhumans being taken off the street by SHIELD and imprisoned against their will and in violation of any and all human rights. Or superhuman rights. With the introduction of hero Helper, whois name is rather on the nose.

Rather than going along with the program, in Champions they are being encouraged to go on the program instead…

While in Civil War, it was the media that ended up exposing the problems that superheroes were encountering, in Champions it is the media who are part and parcel of the way the system works.

Marvels Snapshot: Civil War certainly seems to match the inmate colour schemes. As well as introduce Yusef and Olga – who has flight powers. Seemingly both mutants…

As well as SHIELD operative Clyde Dobrowski having doubts about his profession.

Created by Saladin Ahmed and Ryan Kelly, and retconned into the past of the Marvel Universe, the question being asked is will we see them aged up a bit, in upcoming Marvel Comics titles? In Yusef and Olga, could they be on Krakoa already? Either way, it's unlikely that Clyde joined CRADLE… but today's Champions also reminds us of the link between them and the X-Men.

Oh and good luck finding Marvels Snapshots: Civil War today, it looks a little on the underordered side.

CHAMPIONS #3

MARVEL COMICS

APR200959

(W) Eve Ewing (A) Simone Di Meo (CA) Toni Infante

The Champions are on the run! Ms. Marvel, Spider-Man, Nova and Ironheart race to stay one step ahead of C.R.A.D.L.E., but someone keeps leaking their location, and they're running out of places to hide. With a spy in their midst and their allies locked up in a disturbing correctional school, they'll turn to the one adult they know they can still trust…Rated T+

MARVEL COMICS

APR200931

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Ryan Kelly (CA) Alex Ross

In the heart of the Civil War event, a human story unfolds. A S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, doing his best to do the job with honor – but is that possible anymore? A young, low-level super hero, trying to help his neighbors – but that's not even legal any more. The two come together in a story that'll test their commitment, ideals, hopes and dreams, by Hugo-Award-winning writer Saladin Ahmed (Miles Morales: Spider-Man, The Magnificent Ms. Marvel) and artist Ryan Kelley (Lucifer, Stranger Things). Featuring Captain America, Giant-Man, Maria Hill and more. Rated T+