Photos From Lake Como Comic Art Festival, The Most Beautiful Comic Con

Last night saw the Grand Opening Reception for Lake Como Comic Art Festival in Como, Italy. A prestigious comic book event, it takes place amongst the glorious scenery and architectural opulence of Villa Erba, and last night saw guests, dealers and attendees mingle, eat and drink in a world slowly coming out of pandemic restrictions and a return to society functions. There waa a giddiness in the air, which couldn't quite be put down to the flowing prosecco.

Comic book creators primarily from the USA, Britain and mainland Europe provided part of the appeal, but the venue and the location did the rest. As, of course, did the food and wine,m necessitating regular trips back to the buffet. "Buffet" such an ordinary word for such splendour.

The show opens properly today, and Bleeding Cool will be talking to as many of the participants as we can. There are already stories being prepared coming out of general chit chat from the show and Arthur Adams and Joyce Chin have already promised to stage some kind of drama for Bleeding Cool. Bless them, they know us so well.

I mean, look, we have Mark Brooks right there, anything could happen. And yes, that is Frank Cho and Liam Sharp in the background too, there is so much possibility.

The whole event became the equivalent of outside the San Diego Hyatt on a Tuesday night, just with a far greater concentration of the very best comic book artists of a few generations.

Oh and Mark Buckingham promises us that he is drawing Miracleman for Marvel Comics right now, in order to stop Bleeding Cool running articles asking why is isn;t drawing Miracleman but something else instead. Hey, whatever it takes. Steady with those drinks there, Mark.

Marvel Editor-In-Chief CB Cebulski, clearly approving of my Mark Buckingham persuasion skills there.

It

Isn't that just magical? The show starts properly today, if you can't make it this year, then pencil it in for 2023. Bleeding Cool will be covering the show the whole weekend long, so you can see what you're missing out on… oh and yes, I appear to have posted a few TikToks too… always a dangerous thing to discover.