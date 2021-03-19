Full Image Comics Solicitations and Solicits For June 2021

Spawn's Universe, Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem, Compass and Vinyl all launch in Image Comics June 2021 solicitations and solicits, below, and we get the return of Ant and Ascender…
IMAGE COMICS SOLICITATIONS FOR JUNE 2021
JUPITER'S LEGACY: REQUIEM #1 (OF 5) – GEM OF THE MONTH
WRITER: MARK MILLAR
ARTIST: TOMMY LEE EDWARDS
COVER A: TOMMY LEE EDWARDS
COVER B: FRANK QUITELY
COVER C: FRANK QUITELY B&W
COVER D: JOCK
COVER E: BOSSLOGIC NETFLIX JUPITER'S LEGACY SEASON 1
COVER F: OZGUR YILDIRIM
COVER G: BLANK
COVER H: JOHN CASSADAY 1 IN 10 SILVER FOIL VARIANT
**JOHN CASSADAY GOLD FOIL VARIANT – ONE FREE COPY FOR ALL ORDERING STORES**
16 JUNE / 56 PAGES / FC / M / $5.99
SPECIAL DOUBLE-SIZED ISSUE!
The next chapter in 2021's Netflix global phenomenon begins here as MARK MILLAR returns for the sequel to one of his most critically acclaimed series. Chloe and Hutch have gotten married and had more children. The superheroes are working in harmony with humanity and creating a perfect world. But all is not well in the Garden of Eden as the Sampson family gets ripped apart and the secrets of the Netflix show's mysterious island begin to be revealed. Order big, as this will be a juggernaut!
GENRE: Superhero
REGISTER PITCH: The perfect new entry point for customers to jump on board with the JUPITER'S LEGACY superhero universe in anticipation of the forthcoming Netflix adaptation!
HOLLYWOOD NEWS!
JUPITER'S LEGACY adaptation starring Josh Duhamel streaming on Netflix on May 7, 2021!
JUPITER'S LEGACY, VOL. 1-4 TP
WANTED TP
JUPITER'S LEGACY REQUIEM – NOTE that we will want to announce that every retailer who supports #1 at FOC will receive one free thank you foil variant.
SPAWN'S UNIVERSE: #1 – GEM OF THE MONTH
WRITER: TODD McFARLANE
ARTISTS: JIM CHEUNG, TODD McFARLANE, STEPHEN SEGOVIA & MARCIO TAKARA
COVER A: J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
COVER B: J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
COVER C: J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
COVER D: J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
JUNE 30 / 56 PAGES / FC / T+ / $5.99
IT'S HERE: THE OFFICIAL INTRODUCTION TO THE LONG-AWAITED SPAWN'S UNIVERSE!
A double-sized issue that begins a storyline so huge that three NEW SPAWN-related monthly titles will spill out from it, including…
A new SPAWN title.
GUNSLINGER SPAWN monthly.
And a new TEAM book bringing a handful of these characters together in their own book.
With this one-shot…the world of SPAWN changes forever! New heroes. New villains, and more importantly, new titles coming to a comic shop near you. Join this list of artists as we unveil a historic moment in the mythology of SPAWN'S UNIVERSE:
JIM CHEUNG
TODD McFARLANE
STEPHEN SEGOVIA
MARCIO TAKARA
GENRE: Superheroes
REGISTER PITCH: Hundreds of characters, interconnecting storylines, and a vision toward expanding the McFARLANE empire all kick off with this highly collectible one-shot launching a momentous SPAWN shared universe.
SPAWN COMPENDIUM, VOL. 1 TP
COMPASS #1 (of 5)
WRITERS: ROBERT MACKENZIE & DAVE WALKER
ARTIST / COVER: JUSTIN GREENWOOD
JUNE 16 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99
GREG RUCKA proudly presents a new direction in adventure with…COMPASS!
Shahidah El-Amin is many things: scholar, cartographer, astronomer, mathematician, scientist, explorer, adventurer, and—when need be—two-fisted fighter. Setting out from Baghdad's legendary House of Wisdom during the Islamic Golden Age, Shahi's quest brings her to 13th-century Britain…where the Welsh are whispered to possess the secret of eternal life. But Shahi's not the only one after it…
Re-teaming from the pages of THE OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME, writers ROBERT MACKENZIE and DAVE WALKER (LAZARUS SOURCEBOOK) and artist JUSTIN GREENWOOD (Stumptown, THE FUSE, THE LAST SIEGE) take you on a breathless race. Follow the Compass to unlock the secrets of the ancient world!
Image Comics Genre: Action & Adventure
REGISTER PITCH:
Indiana Jones meets Delilah Dirk in this globetrotting adventure series perfect for a YA audience.
JIM LIVES: THE MYSTERY OF THE LEAD SINGER OF THE DOORS AND THE 27 CLUB OGN
WRITER: PAOLO BARON
ARTIST / COVER: ERNESTO CARBONETTI
JUNE 16 / 136 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99
TRIM SIZE 6.5" x 9.5"
Amid the intense colors of a foreign land, JIM LIVES is the story of a man searching for his son—a correspondent for a popular American newspaper—who vanished into thin air after sending one last, enigmatic message: "Jim Morrison isn't dead. He's hiding out in Italy. I saw him with my own eyes."
Come along with the creators of PAUL IS DEAD as they reveal the second chapter in their conspiracy trilogy: a new, fascinating vision of the most mysterious legend in the history of rock that envisions what happened "When the Music's Over."
Image Comics GENRE Historical Fiction
REGISTER PITCH:
The second installment of the conspiracy theory/speculative fiction trilogy that began with the breakout hit PAUL IS DEAD—perfect for fans of 11/22/63 and THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH and for any music lover.
KANE AND ABLE OGN
WRITERS: SHAKY KANE & KRENT ABLE
ARTISTS / COVER: SHAKY KANE & KRENT ABLE
Trim Size: 7.875'' x 12''
JUNE 23 / 72 PAGES / FC / M / $12.99
Comic book wise guys, KANE and ABLE, serve up a summer dump cake of genre-busting mischief and masked mayhem in this oversized anthology of never-before-published strips.
Slip in and out of subconsciousness with the Astonishing Shield Bug!
Surf the Fleshwave with Black Fur in "Who Fears The Deathroach?"!
Journey into the sub-basement in the gasoline-tinged "Dustmites"!
Ride into the Creepzone with Nightmare and Sleepy in the aptly named "Creepzone"!
GENRE: Fantasy, Mystery & Biological Horror
REGISTER PITCH:
For fans of THE BEEF and anthology comics with a tinge of the macabre like ICE CREAM MAN.
THE SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON #1
WRITER: KYLE STARKS
ARTIST / COVER A: CHRIS SCHWEIZER
COVER B: ERICA HENDERSON
JUNE 9 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
"KYLE STARKS is a treasure. With THE SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON, he proves that he's not only effortlessly funny, but can also craft rich, distinct characters that you can't help but root for, even at their worst. And CHRIS SCHWEIZER is an astounding artist, mastering both perfect expressions and wild action scenes on jam-packed, eye-popping pages. I highly recommend this book!"—CHIP ZDARSKY (Daredevil)
For fans of CHEW and ASSASSIN NATION comes a new action-mystery series from Eisner Award nominees CHRIS SCHWEIZER (Crogan Adventures) and KYLE STARKS (SEXCASTLE).
The world's most unlikable action star has been found dead, and his previous TV sidekicks are looking to solve the mystery. But how can you catch a murderer when almost everyone hated the victim? Now these sidekicks are going to learn what it means to be the stars of the show…that is, if any of them survive the STUNTMAN WAR!
GENRE: Action & Adventure, Humor
REGISTER PITCH:
For fans of lighthearted procedurals like CHU and the whip-smart humor of SEXCASTLE and ROCK CANDY MOUNTAIN.
VINYL #1 (of 6)
WRITER: DOUG WAGNER
ARTISTS / COVER A: DANIEL HILLYARD & DAVE STEWART
COVER B: DANIEL HILLYARD & DAVE STEWART
JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / M /$3.99
PLASTIC creators DOUG WAGNER and DANIEL HILLYARD return with Eisner Award winner DAVE STEWART for an unsettling tale of psychopaths, sweet love, and a serial killer named Walter. When Walter's best friend, the FBI agent charged with his capture, is kidnapped by a death cult of all-female sunflower farmers, Walter finds himself deep within an underground labyrinth filled with secrets and monsters…but are their monsters more horrific than his?
GENRE: Thriller, Horror, Dark Comedy
REGISTER PITCH:
Dexter meets NAILBITER in this horror/comedy romp perfect for fans of PLASTIC and readers with a dark sense of humor.
ANT #12
WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: ERIK LARSEN
COVER B MARIO GULLY
JUNE 9/ 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99
END OF STORY ARC
"THE ANSWER!"
Fourteen years after its previous issue was published, ANT returns for volume one's awe-inspiring conclusion! This special one-shot both wraps up the story already begun by series creator MARIO GULLY and serves as a completely self-contained introduction to ANT by superstar creator ERIK LARSEN. Hannah Washington has spent years looking for answers, and finally her quest comes to its epic conclusion! Guest-starring the Dynamic Daredevil!
GENRE: Superheroes
BIRTHRIGHT #50
WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
ARTISTS / COVER: ANDREI BRESSAN & ADRIANO LUCAS
JUNE 9 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99
SERIES FINALE
One last enemy remains before Mikey Rhodes' adventure can finally come to an end…
Celebrate the end of JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (The Flash, NAILBITER) and ANDREI BRESSAN's incredible 50-issue run with one last magical journey to Terrenos.
GENRE: Fantasy
CROSSOVER #7
WRITER / COVER: CHIP ZDARSKY
ARTISTS: PHIL HESTER, ANDE PARKS, DEE CUNNIFFE & JOHN J. HILL
JUNE 30 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99
NEW STORY ARC
"Wait. No. Hold on, what is this? Why is CHIP writing my book? Sorry, I know this is unprofessional to do in public, but no one at Image is answering my emails. Someone please call me!! WHAT IS HAPPENING?!"
GENRE: Superheroes
DEEP BEYOND #5 (of 12)
WRITERS: MIRKA ANDOLFO & DAVID GOY
ARTIST / COVER A: ANDREA BROCCARDO
COVER B: MIRKA ANDOLFO
COVER C: MARCO MASTRAZZO
COVER D: KAEL NGU
JUNE 2 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $ 3.99
NEW STORY ARC
The crew is exploring the secret underwater facility they arrived at, but it seems there is still no trace of Pam…What's the mystery behind this place? How will they be able to find Pam?
But there is more! What is that strange "structure" they came across? So many questions, one certainty: they cannot afford to let their guard down…
GENRE: Science Fiction, Action & Adventure
FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #12
WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ARTISTS / COVER A: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATT WILSON
COVER B: FRANK QUITELY
COVER C: MINDY LEE
COVER D: TULA LOTAY
COVER E: TODD McFARLANE
COVER F: SIMONE DI MEO
COVER G: TONČI ZONJIĆ
COVER H: ROB LIEFELD
COVER I: ANNIE WU
COVER J: ERIK LARSEN
COVER K: KHARY RANDOLPH
COVER L: FRANK MILLER
JUNE 2 / 44 PAGES / FC / T / $4.99
END OF STORY ARC
CELEBRATING ONE FULL YEAR OF FIRE POWER!
What a wild ride it's been, and everything has been leading to this moment. The Scorched Earth Clan and the Order of the Flaming Fist face off one final time! Owen Johnson has fully reentered the world he left behind, and from this point on—everything changes! This OVERSIZED issue is NOT TO BE MISSED!
Image Comics GENRE: Action & Adventure
HOME SICK PILOTS #6
WRITER: DAN WATTERS
ARTIST/COVER A: CASPAR WIJNGAARD
COVER B: TULA LOTAY
JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
NEW STORY ARC
It's three months since a haunted house walked through Santa Manos—and now the US military would like a walking ghost-powered weapon of their very own, thank you very much. The Home Sick Pilots might be the key to their getting one. If they can be convinced to sell out, that is.
Image Comics GENRE: Horror
OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI #31
WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ARTISTS: LORENZO DE FELICI & ANNALISA LEONI
COVER: LORENZO DE FELICI
JUNE 9 / 28 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99
NEW STORY ARC
The Kuthaal have invaded, and Earth is not prepared! Los Angeles, Paris, and Hong Kong are experiencing three separate transference events! Nathan Cole may be the only person capable of standing up to the Kuthaal forces, but will he be enough? This is the beginning of the end as we march toward our FINAL issue!
GENRE: Action & Adventure, Science Fiction
THAT TEXAS BLOOD #7
WRITER: CHRIS CONDON
ARTIST / COVER A: JACOB PHILLIPS
COVER B: MARC ASPINALL
JUNE 30 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
NEW STORY ARC
"EVERSAUL, 1981," Part One
THAT TEXAS BLOOD returns with a BRAND-NEW STORY ARC! Following the traumatic and bloody conclusion of "A BROTHER'S CONSCIENCE," Joe Bob reminisces about one of his first cases: a haunting and bizarre evening that left a boy dead, a girl missing, a cult on the loose, and introduced a mysterious man called Harlan Eversaul.
GENRE: Crime & Mystery, Supernatural
UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #13
WRITERS: SCOTT SNYDER & CHARLES SOULE
ARTISTS: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI & MATT WILSON
COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
COVER B: BILL SIENKIEWICZ
JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
NEW STORY ARC
"POSSIBILITY," Part One
The smash-hit series returns! The journey through the transformed United States continues as our group of explorers ventures into the third Zone: POSSIBILITY, a region built on the endlessly evolving landscape of American creativity, from folklore to VR.
Genre: Action & Adventure
DRACULA MOTHERF**KER OGN (NEW PRINTING)
WRITER: ALEX DE CAMPI
ARTIST / COVER: ERICA HENDERSON
JUNE 9 / 72 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99
BACK IN PRINT!
Vienna, 1889: Dracula's brides nail him to the bottom of his coffin. Los Angeles, 1974: an aging starlet decides to raise the stakes. Crime scene photographer Quincy Harker is the only man who knows it happened, but will anyone believe him before he gets his own chalk outline? And are Dracula's three brides there to help him…or use him as bait? A pulpy, pulse-pounding graphic novel of California psych-horror!
Image Comics GENRE: Horror
EXCELLENCE, VOL. 1: KILL THE PAST TP (NEW PRINTING)
WRITER: BRANDON THOMAS
ARTISTS / COVER: KHARY RANDOLPH & EMILIO LOPEZ
JUNE 9 / 160 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99
Collects EXCELLENCE #1-6
BACK IN PRINT!
Spencer Dales was born into a world of magic. His father belongs to the Aegis, a secret society of Black magicians tasked with bettering the lives of others—with higher potential—but never themselves.
Now it's time for Spencer to follow in his father's footsteps, but all he sees is a broken system in need of someone with the wand and the will to change it. But who will stand beside him in this fight for a better future?
KHARY RANDOLPH and BRANDON THOMAS ignite a generational war in this action-fantasy series, made entirely by creators of color, and committed to one truth above all others—Excellence is Real.
GENRE Fantasy, Action & Adventure
ICE CREAM MAN, VOL. 6: JUST DESSERTS TP
WRITER: W. MAXWELL PRINCE
ARTISTS / COVER: MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN
JUNE 23 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99
Here comes the Ice Cream Man for another helping of bitter sweets: four more cavity-inducing stories of suffering and surviving—with unlimited sundae toppings. Just try not to rot your teeth on these sickly sequential morsels, which, if you're not careful, could lodge themselves under the gums, deep into the roots, far beyond the reach of even the best dentist. Now, open wide…
Collects ICE CREAM MAN #21-24
Image Comics GENRE: Horror
NOMEN OMEN, VOL. 3: AS THE WORLD FALLS DOWN TP
WRITER: MARCO B. BUCCI
ARTIST / COVER: JACOPO CAMAGNI
JUNE 23 / 160 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99
This is it: the final chapter in MARCO B. BUCCI and JACOPO CAMAGNI's urban-fantasy opus is here, and it's as shocking and ruthless as you would expect. While Becky (the witch) and Taranis (the king) face off, Medea's ritual changes the world of NOMEN OMEN forever. Surviving such a drastic transformation won't be easy: tragedy is always just a few pages away. Death, guilt, and retribution will follow. This is the end, after all. Or is it?
Collects Nomen Omen #11-15
GENRE: Fantasy, Horror
SEVEN TO ETERNITY, VOL. 4: THE SPRINGS OF ZHAL TP
WRITER: RICK REMENDER
ARTISTS / COVER: JEROME OPEÑA & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH
JUNE 30 / 112 PAGES / FC / T / $16.99
Adam and the Mud King's journey comes to an end at the fabled Springs of Zhal—which promises to cure the fallen Mosak knight of his fatal affliction and fulfill the promise the God of Whispers owes him. Is it a ruse or salvation? Will it be worth the sacrifices Adam has made? RICK REMENDER and JEROME OPEÑA bring their ethereal fantasy epic to a stunning conclusion.
Collects SEVEN TO ETERNITY #14-17
GENRES: Action & Adventure, Fantasy, Supernatural, War
SUNSTONE, VOL. 2 HC (NEW PRINTING)
WRITER / ARTIST: STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ
JUNE 16 / 464 PAGES / FC / M / $49.99
It was a simple arrangement. Two friends would partake in BDSM sessions together. They had all they needed: the will, the toys, and the safe word. Sunstone. It means stop. But now, as both taste the bitterness of unrequited love, they will need to find the words to say go.
Featuring a brand-new cover by STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ! Collects SUNSTONE, VOL. 4-5 TP
ASCENDER #16 (RES)
WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE
ARTIST / COVER: DUSTIN NGUYEN
JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
"STAR SEED," Part Two
Startling secrets are unveiled as Andy, Effie, and their allies fight to make it off Sampson alive. Meanwhile, Mother's forces narrow their sights.
Image Comics GENRE: Science Fiction, Action & Adventure
BITTER ROOT #14
WRITERS: DAVID F. WALKER & CHUCK BROWN
ARTIST / COVER A: SANFORD GREENE
COVER B: SANFORD GREENE – JUNETEENTH COVER
JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
"LEGACY," Part Four
The Sangerye family has faced many challenges over the years, but none as deadly as the evil they must now confront. With Dr. Sylvester by their side, the Sangeryes prepare to make a final stand. But can Sylvester be trusted?
GENRE: Action, Historical Fiction, Horror
COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #9 (of 12)
WRITERS: STEVE ORLANDO & L.A. THORNHILL
ARTIST: DAVIDE TINTO
COVER A: DAVIDE TINTO
COVER B: CHRISTIAN CIMORONI
COVER C: ELIAS CHATZOUDIS
COVER D: DAX EXCLAMATIONPOINT
JUNE 2 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
NEW STORY ARC
Frontier has journeyed from the birthplace of ideas to the dawn of civilization, all to find a way to resurrect empathy…but what if resurrection was never what we needed? Frontier and Originator dive right into that question in a face off with Doctor Dracula as the Extinction Society begins its final push…to kick us all off the edge and into destruction—the Revenge Regiment strikes!
GENRE: Superheroes
DEADLY CLASS #47
WRITER: RICK REMENDER
ARTISTS / COVER A: WES CRAIG & JASON WORDIE
COVER B: JEFF DEKAL
JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
"SAVE YOUR GENERATION," Part Three
Saya hides in the shadows of San Francisco avoiding her brother's killers until an unexpected visitor from the past forces her to choose between survival and the family throne she covets. When you love someone, is it forever? Can you rediscover those feelings once the flame is out?
GENRE: Action & Adventure, Crime, Mystery, Romance, Thriller
THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #10
WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV
ARTIST / COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS
COVER B: VINCENZO RICCARDI
JUNE 30 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
Some fictions manifest in reality as dangerous, half-formed things. The Department of Truth relies on hunters to track down and contain these wild tulpas before they become too real. It's time for Cole Turner to see this side of the job firsthand. It's time for Cole Turner to join his first Bigfoot hunt.
GENRE: Thriller, Horror
DIE #17
WRITER: KIERON GILLEN
ARTIST / COVER: STEPHANIE HANS
COVER B: PAULINA GANUCHEAU
JUNE 9 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
"BLEED," Part Two
Hell is other people, said Sartre. Hell disagrees. Hell has things to share.
GENRE: Fantasy
GEIGER #3
WRITER: GEOFF JOHNS
ARTISTS / COVER A: GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B: JEFF LEMIRE
COVER C: LEE WEEKS
JUNE 2 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99
How do you make a monster? Geiger's tragic origins revealed, from his time before the war to his fateful meeting with the doomed Dr. Molotov. All secrets will be laid bare when the King of Las Vegas invades Geiger's compound.
By the critically acclaimed team of GEOFF JOHNS, GARY FRANK, and BRAD ANDERSON!
GENRE: Action & Adventure
THE GOOD ASIAN # 2
WRITER: PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE
ARTIST: ALEXANDRE TEFENKGI & LEE LOUGHRIDGE
COVER A: DAVE JOHNSON
COVER B: ANNIE WU
JUNE 9 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
The Chinatown noir keeps flipping the genre on its head, as Edison Hark comes face to face with a killer—and more suffering, lust, and soul than he'd ever imagine in Chinatown.
"A smart, classic noir drenched in style and history." – JAMES TYNION IV (Batman)
GENRE: Crime & Mystery
HAHA #6 (of 6)
WRITER: W. MAXWELL PRINCE
ARTISTS / COVER A: MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN
COVER B: MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN
COVER C: BRIAN LEVEL
JUNE 30 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
MINISERIES FINALE
"HAPPY HANK THE VERY HAPPY CLOWN"
Now where have we seen this guy before?
The worlds of HAHA and ICE CREAM MAN reveal themselves as one and the same in this story about the last days of Happy Hank (previously seen in ICE CREAM MAN #8). Featuring artwork, of course, by the ICE CREAM MAN creative team of MARTÍN MORAZZO and CHRIS O'HALLORAN.
GENRE: Literary, Fantasy, Anthologies
HEAD LOPPER #16
WRITER / COVER A: ANDREW MACLEAN
ARTISTS: ANDREW MACLEAN & JORDIE BELLAIRE
COVER B: DANI
JUNE 30 / 48 PAGES / FC / M / $5.99
END OF STORY ARC
Our heroes band together and close in on locating the fabled Mulgrid's Stair. But what of the fate of Arnak Pluth, its struggling people, and the tyrant that rules them? All this and more as this story arc concludes with an explosive finish!
GENRE: Fantasy, Action & Adventure
HELM GREYCASTLE #3 (of 4)
WRITER: HENRY BARAJAS & CLAIRE NAPIER
ARTISTS: RAHMAT HANDOKO & BRYAN VALENZA
COVER A: CHLOE M. GIROUX
COVER B: GABRIELA DOWNIE
JUNE 30 / 40 PAGES / FC / T+ / $4.99
Montezuma III and the MEXICA Gods have assembled their army. Will Helm and Camazotz be enough to stop the war—and rescue the last dragon prince before it's too late?
BONUS: This issue includes a Latinx action-adventure RPG (5E Compatible) one-shot by TRISTAN J. TARWATER (Rolled & Told)!
GENRE: Fantasy, Action & Adventure
HEY KIDS! COMICS! VOL. II: PROPHETS & LOSS #2 (of 6)
WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: HOWARD VICTOR CHAYKIN
JUNE 9 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
A generation's brightest lights drink deep the wine of fiasco, while bosses who can barely read their own books can barely keep track of the money pouring in.
And a new wave of devoted fans think they've found a calling, because they just don't know any better.
GENRE: Historical Fiction
HOME #3 (of 5)
WRITER: JULIO ANTA
ARTIST: ANNA WIESZCZYK
COVER A: LISA STERLE
COVER B: JACOBY SALCEDO
JUNE 16 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99
With the help of his aunt Gladys, Juan learns how to control his superhuman abilities. Unfortunately, the news of his mother's deportation forces him to reckon with his future.
INKBLOT #9
WRITERS: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD
ARTISTS / COVER: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD
JUNE 2 / 24 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99
Two Mountainfolk take advantage of the chaos wrought by the Sisters' War to execute a heist. The mischievous little black cat crosses their path and foils their plan for a clean getaway.
GENRE: Fantasy
JULES VERNE'S: LIGHTHOUSE #3 (of 5)
WRITERS: DAVID HINE & BRIAN HABERLIN
ARTISTS / COVERS A & B: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE
COVER C: BRIAN HABERLIN
JUNE 23 /32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
PART THREE – SECRET WAR
The ruthless Kongre and his pirates get their hands on the ultimate weapon of war then put the sole surviving Lighthouse crew member, Vasquez, on trial for her life! With Moses the glitchy nanny bot as her defense counsel, what could possibly go wrong?
GENRE: Science Fiction, Thriller
KARMEN #4 (of 5)
WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: GUILLEM MARCH
JUNE 9 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
In the fourth issue, we get a glimpse of Karmen's pitiless working conditions at Karma Corp., where she is seen as a troublemaker. Meanwhile, alone, Cata wanders hostile streets and overhears a conversation that brings a crucial realization about what she truly means to Xisco. Overwhelmed with insights about herself and her past, she races to his flat in the hopes of seeing him.
GUILLEM MARCH's art and deft storytelling reach a gorgeous peak in this second-to-last issue.
GENRE: Fantasy, Drama
KILLADELPHIA #14
WRITER: RODNEY BARNES
ARTIST / COVER A: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER
COVER B: JONATHAN WAYSHAK
JUNE 23 / 32 pages / FC / M / $3.99
"HOME IS WHERE THE HATRED IS," Part Two
The critically acclaimed, smash-hit horror series continues! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.
Furious that her husband John has returned from beyond Hell itself, Abigail Adams focuses all her hatred on striking out against him as she sets in motion a plan to kill him and the Sangsters. Meanwhile, to save Jimmy, SeeSaw must journey to a place even more mind-bending than the underworld, and from the likes of which he may never return!
GENRE: Horror, Crime & Mystery, Supernatural
LAZARUS: RISEN #6
WRITER: GREG RUCKA
ARTIST / COVER: MICHAEL LARK
JUNE 30 / 64 PAGES / FC / M / $7.99
"FRACTURE II," Part Two
To end the war, Johanna Carlyle sends the Family's Lazarus, Forever, into the lands of Hock to sue for peace…but what Jakob Hock wants in exchange is something that will destroy the Carlyle Family once and for all. Some weapons are more powerful than any Lazarus. One of them is the truth.
The New York Times bestselling team of GREG RUCKA and MICHAEL LARK returns to the scene of Carlyle's greatest schism, as Forever crusades to settle accounts—by any means necessary.
Featuring all-new fiction by ALEX SEGURA, artifacts from the firm of TRAUTMANN and HOWE, an all-new entry in the World of Lazarus: Tools of War by RPG designer CRYSTAL FRASIER, and more…
GENRE: Science Fiction, Dystopian
MADE IN KOREA #2 (of 6)
WRITER: JEREMY HOLT
ARTIST / COVER: GEORGE SCHALL
JUNE 30 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
SETUP DOESN'T WORK
To fix setup issues with your Proxy:
Check that your child is on.
Check that your child is connected to Wi-Fi.
Reboot your child.
Reset your child to its factory settings:
1. Press and hold the Action button (behind left ear).
2. Wait until the light ring turns green (about 25 seconds).
GENRE: Science Fiction, Action & Adventure
MANIFEST DESTINY #44
WRITER: CHRIS DINGESS
ARTISTS: MATTHEW ROBERTS & OWEN GIENI
COVER: MATTHEW ROBERTS
JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
As her journey nears its end, Sacagawea is reunited with her people…but as friend or foe?
GENRE: Historical Fiction, Action & Adventure
MONSTRESS #35
WRITER: MARJORIE LIU
ARTIST / COVER: SANA TAKEDA
JUNE 30 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
Can Maika survive her own power…and what will she unleash upon the world?
GENRE: Fantasy
MOONSHINE #26
WRITER: BRIAN AZZARELLO
ARTIST / COVER: EDUARDO RISSO
JUNE 16 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
"THE WELL," Part Four
Joe the Boss' boys are tearing New York apart searching for the Holts gang after the slaughter of last issue. When Lou falls into their crosshairs, will he keep quiet or sing like the sinner he is?
GENRE: Crime, Supernatural, Horror
NOCTERRA #4
WRITER: SCOTT SNYDER
ARTISTS / COVER A: TONY S. DANIEL & TOMEU MOREY
COVER B: JENNY FRISON
COVER C: TONY S. DANIEL
JUNE 2 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
"FULL THROTTLE DARK," Part Four
The road runs out as Val reaches the fabled location of her promised sanctuary. Will she find the haven she so desperately seeks, or will something far more terrifying be waiting for her?
GENRE: Action & Adventure, Supernatural, Horror
THE OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME #3 (of 6)
WRITERS: BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, ROBERT MACKENZIE & DAVE WALKER
ARTISTS: MICHAEL AVON OEMING, TAKI SOMA & JUSTIN GREENWOOD
COVER A: LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ
COVER B: MICHAEL AVON OEMING & TAKI SOMA
COVER C INTERCONNECTING "BATTLEFIELD" VARIANT: LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ
JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
The superstar POWERS team of BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, MICHAEL AVON OEMING, and TAKI SOMA takes on the immortals! It's the '70s, and Andy stumbles straight out of battle to come face to face with the last person she ever expected to see! Then, DAVE WALKER, ROBERT MACKENZIE, and JUSTIN GREENWOOD (COMPASS) task the team with an assassination on the night of the moon landing!
GENRE: Action & Adventure
RADIANT BLACK #5
WRITER: KYLE HIGGINS
ARTIST: MARCELO COSTA
COVER A: DOALY
COVER B: DIEGO GRECO
COVER C (1:25): SERG ACUÑA
JUN 16 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99
END OF STORY ARC
The first arc of RADIANT BLACK ends here! Radiant Red is still out there. He needs to be stopped before anyone else gets hurt. But after the events of last issue left Lockport—and the world—reeling, is Radiant Black up to the task? And will he be in this fight alone?
SAVAGE DRAGON #261
WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: ERIK LARSEN
COVER A STANDARD IMAGE TRADE DRESS
COVER B RETRO '70s TRADE DRESS
JUNE 16 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
"INTO THE HORNET'S NEST!"
Double the Dragons! Double the action! Malcolm Dragon teams up with Paul Dragon, his father from another reality now equipped with a cyborg arm to take down the Vicious Circle once and for all.
GENRE: Superheroes
THE SCUMBAG #9
WRITER: RICK REMENDER
ARTISTS & COVER B: JONATHAN WAYSHAK & MORENO DINISIO
COVER A: ROLAND BOSCHI & MORENO DINISIO
JUNE 30 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
"MOONFLOWER," Part Four
Ernie has double- and triple-crossed so many people he doesn't even remember what side he's on, so how is he the one getting backstabbed? Scorpionus and Moonflower enact their plans: one wants to control how we look, the other wants to control how we think—who will win? Nobody!
GENRE: Action & Adventure, Comedy
SHADECRAFT #4
WRITER: JOE HENDERSON
ARTISTS: LEE GARBETT & ANTONIO FABELA
COVER A: LEE GARBETT
COVER B: JAMIE McKELVIE
JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99
Zadie discovers the truth about Shadecraft and what happened to her brother Ricky a year ago. Can Zadie pull off a desperate gambit to get her brother back? And does he even WANT to come back??
GENRE: Horror, Action & Adventure
THE SILVER COIN #3 (of 5)
WRITER: ED BRISSON
ARTIST / COVER A: MICHAEL WALSH
COVER B: ANAND RADHAKRISHNAN
JUNE 16 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
The grisly third installment of horror anthology THE SILVER COIN by all-stars MICHAEL WALSH, CHIP ZDARSKY, KELLY THOMPSON, ED BRISSON, and JEFF LEMIRE. After a home invasion goes bad, the mysterious coin helps its new owners outrun the law. But it's leading them down a path much darker.
GENRE: Horror
SPAWN #319
WRITER: TODD McFARLANE
ARTIST: CARLO BARBERI
COVER A: BJÖRN BARENDS
COVER B: TODD McFARLANE
COVER C: FRANCESCO MATTINA
JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99
This is where it all starts, folks! This month in the pages of SPAWN #319 we plant the "seed" that will grow into the new SPAWN'S UNIVERSE: #1 (also available this month)!
Yes, the publishing world of SPAWN is officially expanding! And this is the jumping-on point for new readers! New threats, new allies, and more importantly new titles!
GENRE: Superheroes
STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PÉREZ #8
WRITER: CHIP ZDARSKY
ARTISTS: RAMÓN K PÉREZ & MIKE SPICER
COVER: RAMÓN K PÉREZ
JUNE 16 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
How do you dispose of a body in Stillwater? Looks like it's time for Sheriff Tanya to take a road trip.
GENRE: Horror
STRAY DOGS #5 (of 5)
WRITER: TONY FLEECS
ARTIST: TRISH FORSTNER
COVER A: TRISH FORSTNER & TONY FLEECS
HORROR MOVIE VARIANT: TRISH FORSTNER & TONY FLEECS
JUNE 16 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99
MINISERIES FINALE
Time's up. No more sniffing around, no more barking, no more hiding. The dogs have to get out of this house. Now. But standing between them and freedom is their best friend…and their worst nightmare.
They say there's no such thing as a bad dog, just bad owners.
Final issue.
"The most wickedly cool new comic I've seen in a long while. Dark and inventive and utterly delightful."
—JASON AARON
GENRE: Horror
SUMMONERS WAR: LEGACY #3
WRITER: JUSTIN JORDAN
ARTISTS / COVER: LUCA CLARETTI & GIOVANNA NIRO
JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99
After last issue's stunning turn of events, Abuus Dein faces off against rogue summoner Voss Ayers in a battle for the ages!
GENRE: Fantasy, Action & Adventure
TIME BEFORE TIME #2
WRITERS: DECLAN SHALVEY & RORY McCONVILLE
ARTISTS : JOE PALMER & CHRIS O'HALLORAN
COVER A: DECLAN SHALVEY
COVER B: CASPAR WIJNGAARD
JUNE 16 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
After barely escaping the Syndicate alive, Tatsuo must evade enemies old and new, all the while trying not to kill his new time-travelling companion. Who is Nadia Wells, and what does she want with a time machine?
GENRE: Science Fiction, Crime
TWO MOONS #5
WRITER: JOHN ARCUDI
ARTISTS / COVER A: VALERIO GIANGIORDANO & BILL CRABTREE
COVER B: ROBERTO RICCI
JUNE 30 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
"THE IRON NOOSE," Part Five
The gates of hell have burst open, and chaos reigns as Virgil and Frances
scramble to save lives and souls.
Image Comics GENRE: Horror & Western
ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #4
WRITER: JAMES HARREN
ARTISTS: JAMES HARREN & DAVE STEWART
COVER A: JAMES HARREN
COVER B: PAUL POPE & MIKE SPICER
JUNE 16 / 52 PAGES / FC / M / $7.99
END OF STORY ARC
Finally, a new Ultramega is anointed! But with great power comes incredible horror and violence. It's Ultramega vs Kaiju King for the future of humanity!
This issue of visionary creator JAMES HARREN's ULTRAMEGA contains 44 pages of story.
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #16
WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG
COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG
COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG
COVER C: DAVE RAPOZA
JUNE 2 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
There's a murderer loose in the prison. Who will be their next victim?
This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.
Image Comics GENRE: Horror, Drama
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #17
WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG
COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG
COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG
COVER C: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO
COVER D: DAVE RAPOZA
JUNE 16 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
Rick snaps.
This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.
Image Comics GENRE: Horror, Drama
