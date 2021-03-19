Full Image Comics Solicitations and Solicits For June 2021

Spawn's Universe, Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem, Compass and Vinyl all launch in Image Comics June 2021 solicitations and solicits, below, and we get the return of Ant and Ascender…

IMAGE COMICS SOLICITATIONS FOR JUNE 2021

JUPITER'S LEGACY: REQUIEM #1 (OF 5) – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITER: MARK MILLAR

ARTIST: TOMMY LEE EDWARDS

COVER A: TOMMY LEE EDWARDS

COVER B: FRANK QUITELY

COVER C: FRANK QUITELY B&W

COVER D: JOCK

COVER E: BOSSLOGIC NETFLIX JUPITER'S LEGACY SEASON 1

COVER F: OZGUR YILDIRIM

COVER G: BLANK

COVER H: JOHN CASSADAY 1 IN 10 SILVER FOIL VARIANT

**JOHN CASSADAY GOLD FOIL VARIANT – ONE FREE COPY FOR ALL ORDERING STORES**

16 JUNE / 56 PAGES / FC / M / $5.99

SPECIAL DOUBLE-SIZED ISSUE!

The next chapter in 2021's Netflix global phenomenon begins here as MARK MILLAR returns for the sequel to one of his most critically acclaimed series. Chloe and Hutch have gotten married and had more children. The superheroes are working in harmony with humanity and creating a perfect world. But all is not well in the Garden of Eden as the Sampson family gets ripped apart and the secrets of the Netflix show's mysterious island begin to be revealed. Order big, as this will be a juggernaut!

GENRE: Superhero

REGISTER PITCH: The perfect new entry point for customers to jump on board with the JUPITER'S LEGACY superhero universe in anticipation of the forthcoming Netflix adaptation!

HOLLYWOOD NEWS!

JUPITER'S LEGACY adaptation starring Josh Duhamel streaming on Netflix on May 7, 2021!

OFFERED AGAIN

JUPITER'S LEGACY, VOL. 1-4 TP

WANTED TP

JUPITER'S LEGACY REQUIEM – NOTE that we will want to announce that every retailer who supports #1 at FOC will receive one free thank you foil variant.

SPAWN'S UNIVERSE: #1 – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITER: TODD McFARLANE

ARTISTS: JIM CHEUNG, TODD McFARLANE, STEPHEN SEGOVIA & MARCIO TAKARA

COVER A: J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

COVER B: J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

COVER C: J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

COVER D: J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

JUNE 30 / 56 PAGES / FC / T+ / $5.99

IT'S HERE: THE OFFICIAL INTRODUCTION TO THE LONG-AWAITED SPAWN'S UNIVERSE!

A double-sized issue that begins a storyline so huge that three NEW SPAWN-related monthly titles will spill out from it, including…

A new SPAWN title.

GUNSLINGER SPAWN monthly.

And a new TEAM book bringing a handful of these characters together in their own book.

With this one-shot…the world of SPAWN changes forever! New heroes. New villains, and more importantly, new titles coming to a comic shop near you. Join this list of artists as we unveil a historic moment in the mythology of SPAWN'S UNIVERSE:

JIM CHEUNG

TODD McFARLANE

STEPHEN SEGOVIA

MARCIO TAKARA

GENRE: Superheroes

REGISTER PITCH: Hundreds of characters, interconnecting storylines, and a vision toward expanding the McFARLANE empire all kick off with this highly collectible one-shot launching a momentous SPAWN shared universe.

OFFERED AGAIN

SPAWN COMPENDIUM, VOL. 1 TP

COMPASS #1 (of 5)

WRITERS: ROBERT MACKENZIE & DAVE WALKER

ARTIST / COVER: JUSTIN GREENWOOD

JUNE 16 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

GREG RUCKA proudly presents a new direction in adventure with…COMPASS!

Shahidah El-Amin is many things: scholar, cartographer, astronomer, mathematician, scientist, explorer, adventurer, and—when need be—two-fisted fighter. Setting out from Baghdad's legendary House of Wisdom during the Islamic Golden Age, Shahi's quest brings her to 13th-century Britain…where the Welsh are whispered to possess the secret of eternal life. But Shahi's not the only one after it…

Re-teaming from the pages of THE OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME, writers ROBERT MACKENZIE and DAVE WALKER (LAZARUS SOURCEBOOK) and artist JUSTIN GREENWOOD (Stumptown, THE FUSE, THE LAST SIEGE) take you on a breathless race. Follow the Compass to unlock the secrets of the ancient world!

Image Comics Genre: Action & Adventure

REGISTER PITCH:

Indiana Jones meets Delilah Dirk in this globetrotting adventure series perfect for a YA audience.

OFFERED AGAIN

THE LAST SIEGE TP

LAZARUS, VOL. 1-5 TP

LAZARUS SOURCEBOOK, VOL. 1 TP

JIM LIVES: THE MYSTERY OF THE LEAD SINGER OF THE DOORS AND THE 27 CLUB OGN

WRITER: PAOLO BARON

ARTIST / COVER: ERNESTO CARBONETTI

JUNE 16 / 136 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

TRIM SIZE 6.5" x 9.5"

Amid the intense colors of a foreign land, JIM LIVES is the story of a man searching for his son—a correspondent for a popular American newspaper—who vanished into thin air after sending one last, enigmatic message: "Jim Morrison isn't dead. He's hiding out in Italy. I saw him with my own eyes."

Come along with the creators of PAUL IS DEAD as they reveal the second chapter in their conspiracy trilogy: a new, fascinating vision of the most mysterious legend in the history of rock that envisions what happened "When the Music's Over."

Image Comics GENRE Historical Fiction

REGISTER PITCH:

The second installment of the conspiracy theory/speculative fiction trilogy that began with the breakout hit PAUL IS DEAD—perfect for fans of 11/22/63 and THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH and for any music lover.

OFFERED AGAIN

PAUL IS DEAD OGN

KANE AND ABLE OGN

WRITERS: SHAKY KANE & KRENT ABLE

ARTISTS / COVER: SHAKY KANE & KRENT ABLE

Trim Size: 7.875'' x 12''

JUNE 23 / 72 PAGES / FC / M / $12.99

Comic book wise guys, KANE and ABLE, serve up a summer dump cake of genre-busting mischief and masked mayhem in this oversized anthology of never-before-published strips.

Slip in and out of subconsciousness with the Astonishing Shield Bug!

Surf the Fleshwave with Black Fur in "Who Fears The Deathroach?"!

Journey into the sub-basement in the gasoline-tinged "Dustmites"!

Ride into the Creepzone with Nightmare and Sleepy in the aptly named "Creepzone"!

GENRE: Fantasy, Mystery & Biological Horror

REGISTER PITCH:

For fans of THE BEEF and anthology comics with a tinge of the macabre like ICE CREAM MAN.

OFFERED AGAIN

BULLETPROOF COFFIN, VOL. 1-2 TP

THE SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON #1

WRITER: KYLE STARKS

ARTIST / COVER A: CHRIS SCHWEIZER

COVER B: ERICA HENDERSON

JUNE 9 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"KYLE STARKS is a treasure. With THE SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON, he proves that he's not only effortlessly funny, but can also craft rich, distinct characters that you can't help but root for, even at their worst. And CHRIS SCHWEIZER is an astounding artist, mastering both perfect expressions and wild action scenes on jam-packed, eye-popping pages. I highly recommend this book!"—CHIP ZDARSKY (Daredevil)

For fans of CHEW and ASSASSIN NATION comes a new action-mystery series from Eisner Award nominees CHRIS SCHWEIZER (Crogan Adventures) and KYLE STARKS (SEXCASTLE).

The world's most unlikable action star has been found dead, and his previous TV sidekicks are looking to solve the mystery. But how can you catch a murderer when almost everyone hated the victim? Now these sidekicks are going to learn what it means to be the stars of the show…that is, if any of them survive the STUNTMAN WAR!

GENRE: Action & Adventure, Humor

REGISTER PITCH:

For fans of lighthearted procedurals like CHU and the whip-smart humor of SEXCASTLE and ROCK CANDY MOUNTAIN.

OFFERED AGAIN

ASSASSIN NATION, VOL. 1 TP

ROCK CANDY MOUNTAIN, VOL. 1-2 TP

SEXCASTLE OGN

VINYL #1 (of 6)

WRITER: DOUG WAGNER

ARTISTS / COVER A: DANIEL HILLYARD & DAVE STEWART

COVER B: DANIEL HILLYARD & DAVE STEWART

JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / M /$3.99

PLASTIC creators DOUG WAGNER and DANIEL HILLYARD return with Eisner Award winner DAVE STEWART for an unsettling tale of psychopaths, sweet love, and a serial killer named Walter. When Walter's best friend, the FBI agent charged with his capture, is kidnapped by a death cult of all-female sunflower farmers, Walter finds himself deep within an underground labyrinth filled with secrets and monsters…but are their monsters more horrific than his?

GENRE: Thriller, Horror, Dark Comedy

REGISTER PITCH:

Dexter meets NAILBITER in this horror/comedy romp perfect for fans of PLASTIC and readers with a dark sense of humor.

OFFERED AGAIN

PLASTIC TP

ANT #12

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: ERIK LARSEN

COVER B MARIO GULLY

JUNE 9/ 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

"THE ANSWER!"

Fourteen years after its previous issue was published, ANT returns for volume one's awe-inspiring conclusion! This special one-shot both wraps up the story already begun by series creator MARIO GULLY and serves as a completely self-contained introduction to ANT by superstar creator ERIK LARSEN. Hannah Washington has spent years looking for answers, and finally her quest comes to its epic conclusion! Guest-starring the Dynamic Daredevil!

GENRE: Superheroes

OFFERED AGAIN

SAVAGE DRAGON: LEGACY TP

SAVAGE DRAGON: WARFARE TP

SAVAGE DRAGON: THE SCOURGE STRIKES! TP

BIRTHRIGHT #50

WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ARTISTS / COVER: ANDREI BRESSAN & ADRIANO LUCAS

JUNE 9 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

SERIES FINALE

One last enemy remains before Mikey Rhodes' adventure can finally come to an end…

Celebrate the end of JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (The Flash, NAILBITER) and ANDREI BRESSAN's incredible 50-issue run with one last magical journey to Terrenos.

GENRE: Fantasy

OFFERED AGAIN

BIRTHRIGHT, VOL. 1-9 TP

IMAGE FIRSTS: BIRTHRIGHT #1

CROSSOVER #7

WRITER / COVER: CHIP ZDARSKY

ARTISTS: PHIL HESTER, ANDE PARKS, DEE CUNNIFFE & JOHN J. HILL

JUNE 30 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"Wait. No. Hold on, what is this? Why is CHIP writing my book? Sorry, I know this is unprofessional to do in public, but no one at Image is answering my emails. Someone please call me!! WHAT IS HAPPENING?!"

GENRE: Superheroes

OFFERED AGAIN

GOD COUNTRY TP

MADMAN, VOL. 1 TP

MADMAN & THE ATOMICS, VOL. 1-3 TP

DEEP BEYOND #5 (of 12)

WRITERS: MIRKA ANDOLFO & DAVID GOY

ARTIST / COVER A: ANDREA BROCCARDO

COVER B: MIRKA ANDOLFO

COVER C: MARCO MASTRAZZO

COVER D: KAEL NGU

JUNE 2 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $ 3.99

NEW STORY ARC

The crew is exploring the secret underwater facility they arrived at, but it seems there is still no trace of Pam…What's the mystery behind this place? How will they be able to find Pam?

But there is more! What is that strange "structure" they came across? So many questions, one certainty: they cannot afford to let their guard down…

GENRE: Science Fiction, Action & Adventure

OFFERED AGAIN

MERCY TP

UNNATURAL, VOL. 1-3 TP

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #12

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER A: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATT WILSON

COVER B: FRANK QUITELY

COVER C: MINDY LEE

COVER D: TULA LOTAY

COVER E: TODD McFARLANE

COVER F: SIMONE DI MEO

COVER G: TONČI ZONJIĆ

COVER H: ROB LIEFELD

COVER I: ANNIE WU

COVER J: ERIK LARSEN

COVER K: KHARY RANDOLPH

COVER L: FRANK MILLER

JUNE 2 / 44 PAGES / FC / T / $4.99

END OF STORY ARC

CELEBRATING ONE FULL YEAR OF FIRE POWER!

What a wild ride it's been, and everything has been leading to this moment. The Scorched Earth Clan and the Order of the Flaming Fist face off one final time! Owen Johnson has fully reentered the world he left behind, and from this point on—everything changes! This OVERSIZED issue is NOT TO BE MISSED!

Image Comics GENRE: Action & Adventure

OFFERED AGAIN

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #1-3 (current printings)

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE, VOL. 1-2 TP

HOME SICK PILOTS #6

WRITER: DAN WATTERS

ARTIST/COVER A: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

COVER B: TULA LOTAY

JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

It's three months since a haunted house walked through Santa Manos—and now the US military would like a walking ghost-powered weapon of their very own, thank you very much. The Home Sick Pilots might be the key to their getting one. If they can be convinced to sell out, that is.

Image Comics GENRE: Horror

OFFERED AGAIN

COFFIN BOUND, VOL. 1-2 TP

LIMBO TP

OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI #31

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: LORENZO DE FELICI & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER: LORENZO DE FELICI

JUNE 9 / 28 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

The Kuthaal have invaded, and Earth is not prepared! Los Angeles, Paris, and Hong Kong are experiencing three separate transference events! Nathan Cole may be the only person capable of standing up to the Kuthaal forces, but will he be enough? This is the beginning of the end as we march toward our FINAL issue!

GENRE: Action & Adventure, Science Fiction

OFFERED AGAIN

IMAGE FIRSTS: OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI #1

OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI, VOL. 1-4 TP

OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI BOOK ONE HC

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #7

WRITER: CHRIS CONDON

ARTIST / COVER A: JACOB PHILLIPS

COVER B: MARC ASPINALL

JUNE 30 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"EVERSAUL, 1981," Part One

THAT TEXAS BLOOD returns with a BRAND-NEW STORY ARC! Following the traumatic and bloody conclusion of "A BROTHER'S CONSCIENCE," Joe Bob reminisces about one of his first cases: a haunting and bizarre evening that left a boy dead, a girl missing, a cult on the loose, and introduced a mysterious man called Harlan Eversaul.

GENRE: Crime & Mystery, Supernatural

OFFERED AGAIN

THAT TEXAS BLOOD, VOL. 1 TP

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #13

WRITERS: SCOTT SNYDER & CHARLES SOULE

ARTISTS: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI & MATT WILSON

COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

COVER B: BILL SIENKIEWICZ

JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"POSSIBILITY," Part One

The smash-hit series returns! The journey through the transformed United States continues as our group of explorers ventures into the third Zone: POSSIBILITY, a region built on the endlessly evolving landscape of American creativity, from folklore to VR.

Genre: Action & Adventure

OFFERED AGAIN

IMAGE FIRSTS: UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #1

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #7-12

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY, VOL. 1 TP

DRACULA MOTHERF**KER OGN (NEW PRINTING)

WRITER: ALEX DE CAMPI

ARTIST / COVER: ERICA HENDERSON

JUNE 9 / 72 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

BACK IN PRINT!

Vienna, 1889: Dracula's brides nail him to the bottom of his coffin. Los Angeles, 1974: an aging starlet decides to raise the stakes. Crime scene photographer Quincy Harker is the only man who knows it happened, but will anyone believe him before he gets his own chalk outline? And are Dracula's three brides there to help him…or use him as bait? A pulpy, pulse-pounding graphic novel of California psych-horror!

Image Comics GENRE: Horror

OFFERED AGAIN

ASSASSIN NATION, VOL. 1 TP

NO MERCY, VOL. 1-3 TP

TWISTED ROMANCE TP

EXCELLENCE, VOL. 1: KILL THE PAST TP (NEW PRINTING)

WRITER: BRANDON THOMAS

ARTISTS / COVER: KHARY RANDOLPH & EMILIO LOPEZ

JUNE 9 / 160 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

Collects EXCELLENCE #1-6

BACK IN PRINT!

Spencer Dales was born into a world of magic. His father belongs to the Aegis, a secret society of Black magicians tasked with bettering the lives of others—with higher potential—but never themselves.

Now it's time for Spencer to follow in his father's footsteps, but all he sees is a broken system in need of someone with the wand and the will to change it. But who will stand beside him in this fight for a better future?

KHARY RANDOLPH and BRANDON THOMAS ignite a generational war in this action-fantasy series, made entirely by creators of color, and committed to one truth above all others—Excellence is Real.

GENRE Fantasy, Action & Adventure

OFFERED AGAIN

GHOSTED, VOL. 1-4 TP

TECH JACKET, VOL. 1-4 TP

THIEF OF THIEVES, VOL. 1-7 TP

ICE CREAM MAN, VOL. 6: JUST DESSERTS TP

WRITER: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ARTISTS / COVER: MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

JUNE 23 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Here comes the Ice Cream Man for another helping of bitter sweets: four more cavity-inducing stories of suffering and surviving—with unlimited sundae toppings. Just try not to rot your teeth on these sickly sequential morsels, which, if you're not careful, could lodge themselves under the gums, deep into the roots, far beyond the reach of even the best dentist. Now, open wide…

Collects ICE CREAM MAN #21-24

Image Comics GENRE: Horror

OFFERED AGAIN

ICE CREAM MAN, VOL. 1-5 TP

NOMEN OMEN, VOL. 3: AS THE WORLD FALLS DOWN TP

WRITER: MARCO B. BUCCI

ARTIST / COVER: JACOPO CAMAGNI

JUNE 23 / 160 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

This is it: the final chapter in MARCO B. BUCCI and JACOPO CAMAGNI's urban-fantasy opus is here, and it's as shocking and ruthless as you would expect. While Becky (the witch) and Taranis (the king) face off, Medea's ritual changes the world of NOMEN OMEN forever. Surviving such a drastic transformation won't be easy: tragedy is always just a few pages away. Death, guilt, and retribution will follow. This is the end, after all. Or is it?

Collects Nomen Omen #11-15

GENRE: Fantasy, Horror

OFFERED AGAIN

NOMEN OMEN, VOL. 1-2 TP

SEVEN TO ETERNITY, VOL. 4: THE SPRINGS OF ZHAL TP

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS / COVER: JEROME OPEÑA & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

JUNE 30 / 112 PAGES / FC / T / $16.99

Adam and the Mud King's journey comes to an end at the fabled Springs of Zhal—which promises to cure the fallen Mosak knight of his fatal affliction and fulfill the promise the God of Whispers owes him. Is it a ruse or salvation? Will it be worth the sacrifices Adam has made? RICK REMENDER and JEROME OPEÑA bring their ethereal fantasy epic to a stunning conclusion.

Collects SEVEN TO ETERNITY #14-17

GENRES: Action & Adventure, Fantasy, Supernatural, War

OFFERED AGAIN

SEVEN TO ETERNITY, VOL. 1-3 TP

SUNSTONE, VOL. 2 HC (NEW PRINTING)

WRITER / ARTIST: STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

JUNE 16 / 464 PAGES / FC / M / $49.99

It was a simple arrangement. Two friends would partake in BDSM sessions together. They had all they needed: the will, the toys, and the safe word. Sunstone. It means stop. But now, as both taste the bitterness of unrequited love, they will need to find the words to say go.

Featuring a brand-new cover by STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ! Collects SUNSTONE, VOL. 4-5 TP

OFFERED AGAIN

SUNSTONE, VOL. 1 HC

SUNSTONE, VOL. 1-6 TP

SWING, VOL. 1-3 TP

ASCENDER #16 (RES)

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER: DUSTIN NGUYEN

JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"STAR SEED," Part Two

Startling secrets are unveiled as Andy, Effie, and their allies fight to make it off Sampson alive. Meanwhile, Mother's forces narrow their sights.

Image Comics GENRE: Science Fiction, Action & Adventure

BITTER ROOT #14

WRITERS: DAVID F. WALKER & CHUCK BROWN

ARTIST / COVER A: SANFORD GREENE

COVER B: SANFORD GREENE – JUNETEENTH COVER

JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"LEGACY," Part Four

The Sangerye family has faced many challenges over the years, but none as deadly as the evil they must now confront. With Dr. Sylvester by their side, the Sangeryes prepare to make a final stand. But can Sylvester be trusted?

GENRE: Action, Historical Fiction, Horror

COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #9 (of 12)

WRITERS: STEVE ORLANDO & L.A. THORNHILL

ARTIST: DAVIDE TINTO

COVER A: DAVIDE TINTO

COVER B: CHRISTIAN CIMORONI

COVER C: ELIAS CHATZOUDIS

COVER D: DAX EXCLAMATIONPOINT

JUNE 2 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

Frontier has journeyed from the birthplace of ideas to the dawn of civilization, all to find a way to resurrect empathy…but what if resurrection was never what we needed? Frontier and Originator dive right into that question in a face off with Doctor Dracula as the Extinction Society begins its final push…to kick us all off the edge and into destruction—the Revenge Regiment strikes!

GENRE: Superheroes

DEADLY CLASS #47

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS / COVER A: WES CRAIG & JASON WORDIE

COVER B: JEFF DEKAL

JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"SAVE YOUR GENERATION," Part Three

Saya hides in the shadows of San Francisco avoiding her brother's killers until an unexpected visitor from the past forces her to choose between survival and the family throne she covets. When you love someone, is it forever? Can you rediscover those feelings once the flame is out?

GENRE: Action & Adventure, Crime, Mystery, Romance, Thriller

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #10

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ARTIST / COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B: VINCENZO RICCARDI

JUNE 30 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Some fictions manifest in reality as dangerous, half-formed things. The Department of Truth relies on hunters to track down and contain these wild tulpas before they become too real. It's time for Cole Turner to see this side of the job firsthand. It's time for Cole Turner to join his first Bigfoot hunt.

GENRE: Thriller, Horror

DIE #17

WRITER: KIERON GILLEN

ARTIST / COVER: STEPHANIE HANS

COVER B: PAULINA GANUCHEAU

JUNE 9 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"BLEED," Part Two

Hell is other people, said Sartre. Hell disagrees. Hell has things to share.

GENRE: Fantasy

GEIGER #3

WRITER: GEOFF JOHNS

ARTISTS / COVER A: GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: JEFF LEMIRE

COVER C: LEE WEEKS

JUNE 2 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

How do you make a monster? Geiger's tragic origins revealed, from his time before the war to his fateful meeting with the doomed Dr. Molotov. All secrets will be laid bare when the King of Las Vegas invades Geiger's compound.

By the critically acclaimed team of GEOFF JOHNS, GARY FRANK, and BRAD ANDERSON!

GENRE: Action & Adventure

THE GOOD ASIAN # 2

WRITER: PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

ARTIST: ALEXANDRE TEFENKGI & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A: DAVE JOHNSON

COVER B: ANNIE WU

JUNE 9 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The Chinatown noir keeps flipping the genre on its head, as Edison Hark comes face to face with a killer—and more suffering, lust, and soul than he'd ever imagine in Chinatown.

"A smart, classic noir drenched in style and history." – JAMES TYNION IV (Batman)

GENRE: Crime & Mystery

HAHA #6 (of 6)

WRITER: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ARTISTS / COVER A: MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER B: MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER C: BRIAN LEVEL

JUNE 30 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

"HAPPY HANK THE VERY HAPPY CLOWN"

Now where have we seen this guy before?

The worlds of HAHA and ICE CREAM MAN reveal themselves as one and the same in this story about the last days of Happy Hank (previously seen in ICE CREAM MAN #8). Featuring artwork, of course, by the ICE CREAM MAN creative team of MARTÍN MORAZZO and CHRIS O'HALLORAN.

GENRE: Literary, Fantasy, Anthologies

HEAD LOPPER #16

WRITER / COVER A: ANDREW MACLEAN

ARTISTS: ANDREW MACLEAN & JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER B: DANI

JUNE 30 / 48 PAGES / FC / M / $5.99

END OF STORY ARC

Our heroes band together and close in on locating the fabled Mulgrid's Stair. But what of the fate of Arnak Pluth, its struggling people, and the tyrant that rules them? All this and more as this story arc concludes with an explosive finish!

GENRE: Fantasy, Action & Adventure

HELM GREYCASTLE #3 (of 4)

WRITER: HENRY BARAJAS & CLAIRE NAPIER

ARTISTS: RAHMAT HANDOKO & BRYAN VALENZA

COVER A: CHLOE M. GIROUX

COVER B: GABRIELA DOWNIE

JUNE 30 / 40 PAGES / FC / T+ / $4.99

Montezuma III and the MEXICA Gods have assembled their army. Will Helm and Camazotz be enough to stop the war—and rescue the last dragon prince before it's too late?

BONUS: This issue includes a Latinx action-adventure RPG (5E Compatible) one-shot by TRISTAN J. TARWATER (Rolled & Told)!

GENRE: Fantasy, Action & Adventure

HEY KIDS! COMICS! VOL. II: PROPHETS & LOSS #2 (of 6)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: HOWARD VICTOR CHAYKIN

JUNE 9 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

A generation's brightest lights drink deep the wine of fiasco, while bosses who can barely read their own books can barely keep track of the money pouring in.

And a new wave of devoted fans think they've found a calling, because they just don't know any better.

GENRE: Historical Fiction

HOME #3 (of 5)

WRITER: JULIO ANTA

ARTIST: ANNA WIESZCZYK

COVER A: LISA STERLE

COVER B: JACOBY SALCEDO

JUNE 16 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

With the help of his aunt Gladys, Juan learns how to control his superhuman abilities. Unfortunately, the news of his mother's deportation forces him to reckon with his future.

INKBLOT #9

WRITERS: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

ARTISTS / COVER: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

JUNE 2 / 24 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

Two Mountainfolk take advantage of the chaos wrought by the Sisters' War to execute a heist. The mischievous little black cat crosses their path and foils their plan for a clean getaway.

GENRE: Fantasy

JULES VERNE'S: LIGHTHOUSE #3 (of 5)

WRITERS: DAVID HINE & BRIAN HABERLIN

ARTISTS / COVERS A & B: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

COVER C: BRIAN HABERLIN

JUNE 23 /32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

PART THREE – SECRET WAR

The ruthless Kongre and his pirates get their hands on the ultimate weapon of war then put the sole surviving Lighthouse crew member, Vasquez, on trial for her life! With Moses the glitchy nanny bot as her defense counsel, what could possibly go wrong?

GENRE: Science Fiction, Thriller

KARMEN #4 (of 5)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: GUILLEM MARCH

JUNE 9 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

In the fourth issue, we get a glimpse of Karmen's pitiless working conditions at Karma Corp., where she is seen as a troublemaker. Meanwhile, alone, Cata wanders hostile streets and overhears a conversation that brings a crucial realization about what she truly means to Xisco. Overwhelmed with insights about herself and her past, she races to his flat in the hopes of seeing him.

GUILLEM MARCH's art and deft storytelling reach a gorgeous peak in this second-to-last issue.

GENRE: Fantasy, Drama

KILLADELPHIA #14

WRITER: RODNEY BARNES

ARTIST / COVER A: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B: JONATHAN WAYSHAK

JUNE 23 / 32 pages / FC / M / $3.99

"HOME IS WHERE THE HATRED IS," Part Two

The critically acclaimed, smash-hit horror series continues! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.

Furious that her husband John has returned from beyond Hell itself, Abigail Adams focuses all her hatred on striking out against him as she sets in motion a plan to kill him and the Sangsters. Meanwhile, to save Jimmy, SeeSaw must journey to a place even more mind-bending than the underworld, and from the likes of which he may never return!

GENRE: Horror, Crime & Mystery, Supernatural

LAZARUS: RISEN #6

WRITER: GREG RUCKA

ARTIST / COVER: MICHAEL LARK

JUNE 30 / 64 PAGES / FC / M / $7.99

"FRACTURE II," Part Two

To end the war, Johanna Carlyle sends the Family's Lazarus, Forever, into the lands of Hock to sue for peace…but what Jakob Hock wants in exchange is something that will destroy the Carlyle Family once and for all. Some weapons are more powerful than any Lazarus. One of them is the truth.

The New York Times bestselling team of GREG RUCKA and MICHAEL LARK returns to the scene of Carlyle's greatest schism, as Forever crusades to settle accounts—by any means necessary.

Featuring all-new fiction by ALEX SEGURA, artifacts from the firm of TRAUTMANN and HOWE, an all-new entry in the World of Lazarus: Tools of War by RPG designer CRYSTAL FRASIER, and more…

GENRE: Science Fiction, Dystopian

MADE IN KOREA #2 (of 6)

WRITER: JEREMY HOLT

ARTIST / COVER: GEORGE SCHALL

JUNE 30 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

SETUP DOESN'T WORK

To fix setup issues with your Proxy:

Check that your child is on.

Check that your child is connected to Wi-Fi.

Reboot your child.

Reset your child to its factory settings:

1. Press and hold the Action button (behind left ear).

2. Wait until the light ring turns green (about 25 seconds).

GENRE: Science Fiction, Action & Adventure

MANIFEST DESTINY #44

WRITER: CHRIS DINGESS

ARTISTS: MATTHEW ROBERTS & OWEN GIENI

COVER: MATTHEW ROBERTS

JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

As her journey nears its end, Sacagawea is reunited with her people…but as friend or foe?

GENRE: Historical Fiction, Action & Adventure

MONSTRESS #35

WRITER: MARJORIE LIU

ARTIST / COVER: SANA TAKEDA

JUNE 30 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Can Maika survive her own power…and what will she unleash upon the world?

GENRE: Fantasy

MOONSHINE #26

WRITER: BRIAN AZZARELLO

ARTIST / COVER: EDUARDO RISSO

JUNE 16 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE WELL," Part Four

Joe the Boss' boys are tearing New York apart searching for the Holts gang after the slaughter of last issue. When Lou falls into their crosshairs, will he keep quiet or sing like the sinner he is?

GENRE: Crime, Supernatural, Horror

NOCTERRA #4

WRITER: SCOTT SNYDER

ARTISTS / COVER A: TONY S. DANIEL & TOMEU MOREY

COVER B: JENNY FRISON

COVER C: TONY S. DANIEL

JUNE 2 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"FULL THROTTLE DARK," Part Four

The road runs out as Val reaches the fabled location of her promised sanctuary. Will she find the haven she so desperately seeks, or will something far more terrifying be waiting for her?

GENRE: Action & Adventure, Supernatural, Horror

THE OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME #3 (of 6)

WRITERS: BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, ROBERT MACKENZIE & DAVE WALKER

ARTISTS: MICHAEL AVON OEMING, TAKI SOMA & JUSTIN GREENWOOD

COVER A: LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

COVER B: MICHAEL AVON OEMING & TAKI SOMA

COVER C INTERCONNECTING "BATTLEFIELD" VARIANT: LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The superstar POWERS team of BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, MICHAEL AVON OEMING, and TAKI SOMA takes on the immortals! It's the '70s, and Andy stumbles straight out of battle to come face to face with the last person she ever expected to see! Then, DAVE WALKER, ROBERT MACKENZIE, and JUSTIN GREENWOOD (COMPASS) task the team with an assassination on the night of the moon landing!

GENRE: Action & Adventure

RADIANT BLACK #5

WRITER: KYLE HIGGINS

ARTIST: MARCELO COSTA

COVER A: DOALY

COVER B: DIEGO GRECO

COVER C (1:25): SERG ACUÑA

JUN 16 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

The first arc of RADIANT BLACK ends here! Radiant Red is still out there. He needs to be stopped before anyone else gets hurt. But after the events of last issue left Lockport—and the world—reeling, is Radiant Black up to the task? And will he be in this fight alone?

SAVAGE DRAGON #261

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: ERIK LARSEN

COVER A STANDARD IMAGE TRADE DRESS

COVER B RETRO '70s TRADE DRESS

JUNE 16 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"INTO THE HORNET'S NEST!"

Double the Dragons! Double the action! Malcolm Dragon teams up with Paul Dragon, his father from another reality now equipped with a cyborg arm to take down the Vicious Circle once and for all.

GENRE: Superheroes

THE SCUMBAG #9

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS & COVER B: JONATHAN WAYSHAK & MORENO DINISIO

COVER A: ROLAND BOSCHI & MORENO DINISIO

JUNE 30 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"MOONFLOWER," Part Four

Ernie has double- and triple-crossed so many people he doesn't even remember what side he's on, so how is he the one getting backstabbed? Scorpionus and Moonflower enact their plans: one wants to control how we look, the other wants to control how we think—who will win? Nobody!

GENRE: Action & Adventure, Comedy

SHADECRAFT #4

WRITER: JOE HENDERSON

ARTISTS: LEE GARBETT & ANTONIO FABELA

COVER A: LEE GARBETT

COVER B: JAMIE McKELVIE

JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

Zadie discovers the truth about Shadecraft and what happened to her brother Ricky a year ago. Can Zadie pull off a desperate gambit to get her brother back? And does he even WANT to come back??

GENRE: Horror, Action & Adventure

THE SILVER COIN #3 (of 5)

WRITER: ED BRISSON

ARTIST / COVER A: MICHAEL WALSH

COVER B: ANAND RADHAKRISHNAN

JUNE 16 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The grisly third installment of horror anthology THE SILVER COIN by all-stars MICHAEL WALSH, CHIP ZDARSKY, KELLY THOMPSON, ED BRISSON, and JEFF LEMIRE. After a home invasion goes bad, the mysterious coin helps its new owners outrun the law. But it's leading them down a path much darker.

GENRE: Horror

SPAWN #319

WRITER: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: BJÖRN BARENDS

COVER B: TODD McFARLANE

COVER C: FRANCESCO MATTINA

JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

This is where it all starts, folks! This month in the pages of SPAWN #319 we plant the "seed" that will grow into the new SPAWN'S UNIVERSE: #1 (also available this month)!

Yes, the publishing world of SPAWN is officially expanding! And this is the jumping-on point for new readers! New threats, new allies, and more importantly new titles!

GENRE: Superheroes

STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PÉREZ #8

WRITER: CHIP ZDARSKY

ARTISTS: RAMÓN K PÉREZ & MIKE SPICER

COVER: RAMÓN K PÉREZ

JUNE 16 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

How do you dispose of a body in Stillwater? Looks like it's time for Sheriff Tanya to take a road trip.

GENRE: Horror

STRAY DOGS #5 (of 5)

WRITER: TONY FLEECS

ARTIST: TRISH FORSTNER

COVER A: TRISH FORSTNER & TONY FLEECS

HORROR MOVIE VARIANT: TRISH FORSTNER & TONY FLEECS

JUNE 16 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

Time's up. No more sniffing around, no more barking, no more hiding. The dogs have to get out of this house. Now. But standing between them and freedom is their best friend…and their worst nightmare.

They say there's no such thing as a bad dog, just bad owners.

Final issue.

"The most wickedly cool new comic I've seen in a long while. Dark and inventive and utterly delightful."

—JASON AARON

GENRE: Horror

SUMMONERS WAR: LEGACY #3

WRITER: JUSTIN JORDAN

ARTISTS / COVER: LUCA CLARETTI & GIOVANNA NIRO

JUNE 23 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

After last issue's stunning turn of events, Abuus Dein faces off against rogue summoner Voss Ayers in a battle for the ages!

GENRE: Fantasy, Action & Adventure

TIME BEFORE TIME #2

WRITERS: DECLAN SHALVEY & RORY McCONVILLE

ARTISTS : JOE PALMER & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER A: DECLAN SHALVEY

COVER B: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

JUNE 16 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

After barely escaping the Syndicate alive, Tatsuo must evade enemies old and new, all the while trying not to kill his new time-travelling companion. Who is Nadia Wells, and what does she want with a time machine?

GENRE: Science Fiction, Crime

TWO MOONS #5

WRITER: JOHN ARCUDI

ARTISTS / COVER A: VALERIO GIANGIORDANO & BILL CRABTREE

COVER B: ROBERTO RICCI

JUNE 30 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE IRON NOOSE," Part Five

The gates of hell have burst open, and chaos reigns as Virgil and Frances

scramble to save lives and souls.

Image Comics GENRE: Horror & Western

ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #4

WRITER: JAMES HARREN

ARTISTS: JAMES HARREN & DAVE STEWART

COVER A: JAMES HARREN

COVER B: PAUL POPE & MIKE SPICER

JUNE 16 / 52 PAGES / FC / M / $7.99

END OF STORY ARC

Finally, a new Ultramega is anointed! But with great power comes incredible horror and violence. It's Ultramega vs Kaiju King for the future of humanity!

This issue of visionary creator JAMES HARREN's ULTRAMEGA contains 44 pages of story.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #16

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: DAVE RAPOZA

JUNE 2 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

There's a murderer loose in the prison. Who will be their next victim?

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

Image Comics GENRE: Horror, Drama

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #17

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

COVER D: DAVE RAPOZA

JUNE 16 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Rick snaps.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

Image Comics GENRE: Horror, Drama

BACKLIST

IMAGE TITLES TO HOOK MANGA READERS—

Stock up on these bestselling titles perfect for die-hard manga fans looking to expand their reading tastes into new styles and handsell to customers interested in comics with a similarly character-driven reading experience.

SNOTGIRL vol 1 DEC160774

SNOTGIRL vol 2 MAR180757

SNOTGIRL vol 3 JAN200227

MONSTRESS HC VOL 01 APR190054

MONSTRESS vol 1 APR160803

MONSTRESS vol 2 APR170834

MONSTRESS vol 3 JUL180261

MONSTRESS vol 4 JUL190105

MONSTRESS vol 5 JUL200117

MONSTRESS UBASTI COFFEE PIN MAR190268

MONSTRESS KIPPA PIN MAR190269

SUN BAKERY FRESH COLL TP JUN170708

BLUE MONDAY vol 1 APR160791

BLUE MONDAY vol 2 JUL160815

BLUE MONDAY vol 3 NOV160707

KID SAVAGE TP vol 1 FEB170694

PAUL POPE MONSTERS & TITANS BATTLING BOY ART ON TOUR SC JAN140554

100% DEC190076

HEAVY LIQUID APR190052

FCBD 2021 STRAY DOGS

IMAGE COMICS BUY-SELL

APR210028

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Brad Simpson, Tone Rodriguez (CA) Tony Fleecs (A/CA) Trish Forstner

For FREE COMIC BOOK DAY, a special expanded edition of the hit IMAGE series, STRAY DOGS!

Meet Sophie, a dog who can't remember what happened. She doesn't know how she ended up in this house. She doesn't recognize any of these other dogs. She knows something terrible happened, but she just…can't…recall…WAIT! Where's her lady? This FCBD edition also features a BRAND NEW prologue, "That Doggie in the Window" the unnerving story of the very first dog to ever come to the Master's house.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

FCBD 2021 LADY MECHANIKA

IMAGE COMICS BUY-SELL

APR210007

(W) Joe Benitez (A/CA) Joe Benitez

A young woman in the Victorian Era searches desperately for the secrets to her past, which resulted in her extraordinary but unnatural mechanical limbs.Lady Mechanika FCBD 2021 will include the 14-page stand-alone story "The Demon of Satan's Alley," which first introduced Lady Mechanika and her steampunk world (Lady Mechanika #0), plus 8 or more pages of excerpts from upcoming and/or existing Lady Mechanika books including "Monster at the Ministry of Health," the newest story by series creator Joe Benitez which will debut this year at Image Comics.

Preview & Reprint Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI