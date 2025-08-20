Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Psylocke, wolverine

Futures Teased & Pasts Raked Over In Today's X-Men Comics (XSpoilers)

Futures Teased and Pasts Raked Over in Today's X-Men Comics - Psylocke, Wolverine, Exceptional X-Men, New Avengers, Godzilla (XSpoilers)

Article Summary Psylocke #10 and Wolverine #12 dive into future fates and past secrets for X-Men fan favorites.

Exceptional X-Men spotlights Emma Frost and Iron Man’s marriage before an imminent timeline reset.

New Avengers #3 brings telepaths and cloned X-Men into Bucky and Clea’s wild Hulkspace mission.

Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe teases Magik’s fate and a monstrous new symbiote threat.

Days of futures in Psylocke #10 by Alyssa Wong, Vincenzo Carratu, with its final issue out today, gets a little-bit mets wondering what comes next for thye character of Kwannon. Not used to having a future…

… accepting each issue, with no promises of another. Heading into Deadpool territory. While Wolverine #12 by Saladin Ahmed, Martin Coccolo looks to the past, both Krakoan and back to the very first year of the X-Men…

As the return of Mastermind traps Wolverine inside worlds within worlds. The other Wolverine is looking to an actual telepath, in New Avengers #3 by Sam Humphries and Ton Lima or at least a Kulluminati recreation of one.

Professor Xavier, or at least this cloned version, reaching out to another kinda-clone. While Exceptional X-Men #12 by Eve L. Ewing, Federica Mancin, Carmen Carnero, courtesy of Ironheart, recall Emma Frost and Iron Man's marriage, just before it gets another do-over in Age of Revelation…

Laura Kinney does to this version of Professor Xavier what many have wanted to do.

Psylocke revisits the X Of Swords via Dark Web, while Vincenzo Carratu does their very best Pepe Larraz…

And with Psylocke #10 cancelled, thoughts turn to the fate of Magik. No Illyana this week, but Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe #2 (of 5) by Gerry Duggan, Juann Cabal, Paco Medina, Javier Garron does tease a certain future coming.

Got to be Magik, right? Maybe solicitations will reveal more. The Sentinel Dogs return to Extraordinary X-Men.

As for Laura Kinney, is she becoming a Sentinel of her very own?

Do we have a Joker in the pack? All these X-Men titles are published by Marvel Comics today.

Psylocke #10 by Alyssa Wong, Vincenzo Carratu

A mysterious assassin has appeared in Japan, stalking members of the Hand: the Lady in White. But what sort of powers does a being that can prey on Psylocke's former masters have? And why does she have Kwannon's face?

ON THE RUN! WOLVERINE and his century-plus-year-old mother, ELIZABETH HOWLETT, are on the run. He couldn't save her in his youth, but he won't lose her again. He can't.

KITTY PRYDE IS MISSING! And only her beloved students AXO, MELEE and BRONZE can get her back. But first, they need to uncover the truth about a mutant who's been hiding a secret.

HULK HEIST! Bucky and Clea infiltrate Hulkspace to track down a psychically imprisoned Bruce Banner! But to buy them time to make contact, the rest of the team must survive an all-out onslaught from the INCREDIBLE HULK! Meanwhile, two KILLUMINATI members have joined forces…and they've set their sights on the New Thunderbolts!

THE LETHAL PROTECTOR BECOMES THE DEADLY DESTRUCTOR AS GODZILLA BONDS WITH A SYMBIOTE! As the KING OF THE MONSTERS sets about making mincemeat out of Manhattan, EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES find reinforcements in the most unlikely of places – the villainous patrons of the BAR WITH NO NAME! Will their combined efforts be enough to slow GODZILLA down – or are they merely adding fuel to the fire as the VENOM SYMBIOTE discovers an even more enticing apex predator to latch onto? Plus, BLACK PANTHER makes a shocking discovery about the nature of VIBRANIUM and what is driving Godzilla's rampage! But will it be enough to make a difference in the wake of the disappearance of MR. FANTASTIC, THE INVISIBLE WOMAN and THE ENTIRE BAXTER BUILDING?!

