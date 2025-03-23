Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Gehenna, Patrick Kindlon

Gehenna: Naked Aggression #1, Now In Colour, From Image Comics

Gehenna: Naked Aggression #1 by by Patrick Kindlon, Marco Ferrari and Maurizio Rosenzweig, now In colour from Image Comics in June

Gehenna by Patrick Kindlon, Marco Ferrari and Maurizio Rosenzweig, previously appeared in four issues in black and white in the Image 30th Anniversary twelve-issue comic book magazine. And now Gehenna: Naked Aggression #1 is in Image Comics' June 2025 solicits and solicitations as a collected comic with new additional story material. And it's a book that IDW couldn't publish. So Image Comics did. On his Substack, Patrick Kindlon of Frontiersman wrote, "Maurizio, Marco, and I made a decision to max-out GEHENNA. As a piece of comic art and as a product we are spending time and money in such a way that assumes the genre ceiling for 'girl with gun' has not been reached. It's a stylish book that will ultimately prove to be an expensive thing. Interiors are actual action-adventure perfection. Variant covers are from a killer lineup of artists really built for this type of book. It's just a real work, you know? And the hope is that by making it a real work, we'll grab every single reader who would be content with just any 'work' AND ALSO the more discerning reader who only reads only the best work from every genre. It's a gamble. And that's one that IDW is no longer willing to make. And I get why. They've likely lost this bet a few times."

Image Comics are, however, rolling the dice. "There's a contract out on Gehenna. But she's managed to stay alive long enough that the contract has been resold several times as consolidated debt between criminal organizations. Now she intends to put a stop to the chain of custody on that contract. With a bullet. Readers won't want to miss this edge-of-seat storytelling inspired by Gun Honey and Elektra: Assassin." "The goal from page one was to create a ride," said Kindlon. "Link set-pieces into each other until we had a story that was all GO. And we did it. The most fun you'll have with a comic book all year." Ferrari added: "The Frontiersman Universe is back, bigger and bolder than ever with new characters, old friends and an adrenaline-fueled story that will keep you turning pages at breakneck speed." "For me, Gehenna is my Jackie Brown," said Rosenzweig.

Gehenna: Naked Aggression #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, June 11:

GEHENNA NAKED AGGRESSION #1 (OF 4) CVR A MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG

(W) Patrick Kindlon (A/CA) Maurizio Rosenzweig

MINISERIES PREMIERE

There's a contract out on Gehenna. But she's managed to stay alive long enough that the contract has been resold several times as consolidated debt between criminal organizations. Now she intends to put a stop to the chain of custody on that contract. With a bullet.

Series creators PATRICK KINDLON (FRONTIERSMAN) and MARCO FERRARI (SCARLETT) and artist MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG (Dylan Dog), bring you nonstop action inspired by Gun Honey and Elektra: Assassin. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/11/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!