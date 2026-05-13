Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Ben 10, joe casey, robert carey

Ben 10 Comic Book Gets Over 112,000 Orders For Its First Issue

Ben 10 Comic Book Gets Over 112,000 Orders For Its First Issue by Joe Casey and Robert Carey from Dynamite Entertainment

As the new comic book series Ben 10 #1 gets a second printing, Dynamite Entertainment gets in touch to tell us that, including the first and second printings, it has received over 112,000 orders from comic book stores. Breaking that down, the first printing had 82,000 orders, including 16,000 copies of retailer-exclusive covers, 13,000 copies of Mystery Blind Bags, and 53,000 copies of the open-order covers and tiered incentive covers. They added another 10,000 copies to the print run for reorders, which all got hoovered up, and a second printing has now added a further 20,000 to that total.

And now it's time for Ben 10 #2 to be ordered by comic book stores, and it has already received 83,000 orders for its first printing, including tiered covers and blind bags, but without any retailer exclusives. For the very first time in Dynamite Entertainment's history, issue 2 has had more orders before publication than issue 1. The second print of #1 will be available on the same day as the first print of #2, the 3rd of June.

Nick Barrucci, CEO and owner of Dynamite, tells us, "I'm incredibly grateful that the fans and retailers are happy with the launch and it's rewarding to see the hard work that Joe Casey, Robert Carey, the Man of Action team Steve Seagle, Joe Kelly, Duncan Rouleau and the rest of the creative and editorial team has created a comic series that fans love… With the first appearance of Cannonbolt, and more reveals in coming issues, fans won't want to miss any chapter. Even more news on this hit series is right around the corner, with first appearances in every issue, another Man of Action creator taking his turn writing, and more!"

BEN 10 #1

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Robert Carey

A fresh take on a 21st Century classic! Fan favorite BEN 10 returns in an all-new series that will appeal to longtime fans and new readers alike. When a mysterious meteor crashes to Earth, 10-year-old Ben Tennyson discovers the Omnitrix, a high-tech alien gauntlet of incredible power and potential. With this device on his wrist, Ben has the power to transform into incredible alien forms. But can he control this power? If the story sounds familiar, think again! This is the modern, definitive take on Ben 10 from the team that created him – Man of Action – kicking off with writer Joe Casey, joined by amazing artist Robert Carey, with covers by Carey, Man of Action member Duncan Rouleau, Dustin Nguyen, Sebastian Piriz, and a special MYSTERY VARIANT BLIND BAG containing one limited edition of the issue selected randomly from a range of covers exclusive to this offering! Please The number of Blind Bags is limited, and allocations may occur. b$4.99 5/6/2026

BEN 10 #1 2ND PTG

$4.99 6/3/2026

BEN 10 #2

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Robert Carey

Now in possession of a mysterious alien device, not only is young Ben Tennyson taking on a variety of strange, otherworldly forms, but the United States army has him on the run! He's learning more about the Omnitrix – the hard way! Also hot on Ben's trail is his grandfather, Max, a man with his own set of secrets. Not to mention cousin Gwen, who isn't about to sit out these adventures either! From Ben 10 co-creator Joe Casey and artist Robert Carey, Dynamite's new BEN 10 comic book is jam-packed with fun, tension, and over-the-top action! $4.99 6/3/2026

BEN 10 #3

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Robert Carey

With the army hot on his trail, Ben struggles to control his different transformations – but can any of them defeat the horrific Kraab?! It's a knock down, drag out which will leave only one combatant standing! And if that weren't enough for Ben to deal with, his new secret is discovered by someone close to him! The definitive Ben 10 series continues courtesy of Man of Action's Joe Casey and artist of valor Robert Carey! This issue features the debut of fan-favorite alien DIAMONDHEAD!

$4.99 7/8/2026

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