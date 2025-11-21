Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: geiger

Geiger #18 Preview: Prison Blues and Atomic Dues

Geiger #18 hits stores this Wednesday! Tariq's powerless, imprisoned, and sentenced to death. Can our radioactive hero survive the Prisoners?

Geiger #18 releases November 26th, plunging Tariq Geiger into a brutal high-security prison society.

Stripped of his powers and allies, Geiger faces death in "the Prisoners"—will his human resilience prevail?

This action-packed issue promises shocking twists as Tariq confronts ultimate incarceration and atomic impotence.

CAN GEIGER DIE?

Tariq Geiger has been captured, stripped of his powers, and thrown into a twisted society within a high-security penitentiary known only as the Prisoners. No allies. No escape. No more time. As he's sentenced to death inside their brutal system, the question isn't whether Geiger can survive…it's whether he ever really could.

GEIGER #18

Image Comics

0725IM348

0725IM349 – Geiger #18 Kyle Hotz, Dan Brown Cover – $3.99

0725IM350 – Geiger #18 Lesley Leirix Li Cover – $3.99

0825IM8467 – Geiger #18 Gary Frank Cover – $3.99

0825IM8468 – Geiger #18 Gary Frank Cover – $3.99

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Eduardo Pansica, Norm Rapmund, Brad Anderson (CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

In Shops: 11/26/2025

SRP: $3.99

